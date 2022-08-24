[THINK ENGLISH] 올 상반기 연봉 킹은? 361억 원의 조수용 전 카카오 CEO

카카오의 여민수(왼쪽)·조수용 전 공동대표. [카카오]

The former co-CEOs of Kakao, Joh Su-yong and Yeo Min-soo, were the most highly paid executives in the first half of the year. The two pocketed more than 30 billion won ($23 million) after exercising stock options.

executive: 임원

pocket: 호주머니에 넣다

exercise: (권력·권리·역량 등을) 행사하다

stock option: 스톡옵션. 기업이 임직원에게 자사의 주식을 낮은 가격에 샀다가 나중에 팔 수 있도록 하는 제도.

카카오의 조수용, 여민수 전 공동대표가 올 상반기 가장 높은 보수를 받은 것으로 나타났다. 두 사람은 스톡옵션을 행사해 300억 원 이상을 받았다.

According to a regulatory filing made by Kakao, Joh pocketed 36.1 billion won, including 385 million won in salary, becoming Korea's highest paid executive. Co-CEO Yeo came in second with 33.2 billion won including a salary of 256 million won. The two stepped down as CEOs of Kakao in March. Most of their earnings came from exercising stock options in the company.

regulatory filing: 공시 보고서

earning: 수익

step down: 내려가다, 그만두다

카카오가 공시한 내용에 따르면 조수용 전 대표는 급여 3억8500만 원을 포함해 361억 원을 받아 국내 최고의 보수를 받은 임원이 됐다. 여민수 전 대표는 2억5600만 원의 급여를 포함해서 332억 원을 받아서 2위가 됐다. 두 사람은 지난 3월 카카오 대표직에서 물러났다. 그들 수입의 대부분은 회사 스톡옵션 행사로 인한 것이다.

Joh sold 450,000 shares for 33.8 billion won. Yeo sold 425,000 shares for 31.8 billion won. Joh’s severance pay was 700 million won while Yeo’s was 200 million won. Kakao founder Kim Beom-su, who resigned as board chairman in March, pocketed 626 million won including a 500 million won bonus.

share: 주식

severance pay: 퇴직금

board chairman: 이사회 의장

조수용 전 대표는 45만주를 338억 원에 매각했다. 여민수 전 대표는 318억 원에 42만 5000주를 팔았다. 조 전 대표의 퇴직금은 7억 원, 여민수 전 대표의 퇴직금은 2억원이다. 카카오 김범수 창업자는 지난 3월 이사회 의장에서 사임했는데 5억원의 보너스를 포함해서 6억 2600만 원을 받았다.

Among currently serving CEOs in the country, SK hynix vice chairman Park Sung-wook ranked No.1 in pay in the first half. Park received 600 million won in salary and 600 million won in bonuses. He exercised options on 996,000 shares in the first half worth 8.4 billion won.

국내 현직 CEO 가운데는 SK하이닉스의 박성욱 부회장이 상반기 1위에 올랐다. 그는 6억 원의 급여와 6억 원의 보너스를 받았다. 또 84억 원에 해당하는 99만 6000주에 대한 스톡옵션을 행사했다.

Other SK hynix executives also pocketed huge paychecks. Park Jung-ho, SK hynix vice chairman, pocketed nearly 8.8 billion won including bonuses: 4.5 billion won from SK hynix, 2.8 billion won from SK Telecom and 1.5 billion won from SK Square, an investment management company that launched in November.

paycheck: 급여

investment management: 투자관리



또 다른 SK하이닉스 임원 역시 많은 액수의 급여를 받았다. SK하이닉스 박정호 부회장은 보너스를 포함해서 약 88억 원을 받았다. SK하이닉스에서 45억 원, SK텔레콤에서 28억 원, 그리고 지난해 11월 설립된 투자회사인 SK스퀘어에서 15억 원을 받았다.

The SK hynix bonus was the result of the company’s record-breaking performance. The chipmaker saw revenue surge 38 percent year-on-year to nearly 26 trillion won while operating profit rose 75 percent to over 7 trillion won. Lee Seok-hee, the former CEO of SK hynix who became executive chairman of SK hynix's U.S.-based subsidiary Solidigm, made 8.4 billion won in the first half including 4.6 billion won in retirement pay from SK hynix.

record-breaking: 기록적인

performance: 성과

chipmaker: 반도체 제조사

retirement pay: 퇴직금

chairman: 회장

SK하이닉스의 보너스는 이 회사의 기록적인 성과 때문이다. 이 회사는 지난해보다 38%가 상승한 약 26조 원에 이르는 매출을 올렸으며, 영업이익은 75%가 올라 7조 원을 넘어섰다. SK하이닉스의 전 CEO로 SK하이닉스의 미국 자회사 솔리다임의 의장으로 취임한 이석희 의장은 올 상반기에 SK하이닉스 퇴직금 46억 원을 포함해 84억 원을 받았다.

The top paid executives at Samsung were members of the old guard that have stepped back from key roles including Kim Ki-nam, whose role shifted from Samsung Electronics’ vice chairman for the digital solution division to Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology chairman in December. Kim pocketed 3.2 billion won in the first half.

old guard: 원로

key role: 핵심적인 역할

삼성에서 최고 보수액을 기록한 임원은 김기남 회장 등 원로들이다. 김기남 회장은 삼성전자 디지털솔루션부문 부회장에서 삼성전자 종합기술원 회장으로 지난해 12월에 자리를 옮겼다. 그는 상반기 32억 원을 받았다.

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin was paid nearly 10.3 billion won from seven Lotte companies including Lotte Holdings, Lotte Chemical and Lotte Confectionary. That’s almost a 30 percent increase from the near 8 billion won pay he received in the first half of last year.

롯데그룹 신동빈 회장은 약 103억 원을 롯데홀딩스·롯데화학·롯데제과 등 7개 롯데 계열사들로부터 받았다. 이는 지난해 받은 약 80억 원에 비해 약 30%가 증가한 것이다.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has been refusing to take any salary since March 2017.

삼성전자 이재용 부회장은 2017년 3월부터 어떤 보수도 받지 않고 있다.