[THINK ENGLISH] NCT Dream 콘서트 일정 재조정도 잘 되고 좋은데, 레드벨벳은?

The rescheduling of boy band NCT Dream’s concert has sparked an outcry for equal treatment of all artists — in this case, girl group Red Velvet under the same agency SM Entertainment.

NCT Dream rescheduling is well and good, but what about Red Velvet?

NCT Dream 콘서트 일정 재조정도 잘 되고 좋은데, 레드벨벳은?

Friday, August 12, 2022

spark: 촉발하다

outcry: 격렬한 반응

NCT Dream의 콘서트 일정이 재조정되면서 다른 아티스트들에 대해서도 — 이 같은 경우 같은 소속사 SM 엔터테인먼트 걸그룹 레드벨벳 — 동등한 대우를 요구하는 목소리가 나오고 잇다.

On Wednesday, SM Entertainment announced that NCT Dream would hold a concert in September to make up for last month's “The Dream Show2 – In A Dream,” which was canceled last-minute due to two of the seven members testing positive for Covid-19. SM had initially remained firm that the band’s concert was canceled, not postponed.

make up for: 보상하다, 만회하다

remain firm: 변함없이 확고한

postponed: 연기되다

SM 엔터테인먼트는 지난달 7명의 NTC Dream 멤버 중 2명이 코로나 확진 판정을 받아 갑작스럽게 취소된 ‘더 드림쇼 2: 인 어 드림’ (The Dream Show2 — In A Dream) 공연을 만회하기 위해 9월 콘서트를 개최한다고 지난 수요일 밝혔다. 앞서 SM은 이번 콘서트가 연기된 것이 아니고 취소가 되었다고 변함없이 확고한 입장을 밝혔었다.

But to the delight of the fans who were crushed by the cancellation in July, the agency announced that the concert would indeed be held, and at an even bigger venue, no less; moving from the originally planned Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul to Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul.

to the delight of: 환호, 기쁨 속에

crushed by: 짓밟히다 (기분이)

venue: 장소

no less: 역시

하지만 7월 취소에 아쉬워했던 팬들의 기쁨 속에 SM엔터테인먼트는 콘서트가 정말로 다시 개최되며 예정되었던 고척 스카이돔보다 더 큰 장소인 서울 잠실 올림픽 경기장에서 열린다고 밝혔다.

The reaction to the news by Red Velvet fans was quite the opposite. Red Velvet was also slated to have its concert “2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue” at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in March but had to cancel after three of the five members tested positive for Covid-19. Because the concert, according to the original schedule, was supposed to take place before NCT’s show, the fans of the girl group, dubbed ReVeluv, are pointing fingers and asking why the agency did not prioritize Red Velvet’s rescheduling.

quite the opposite: 오히려 정반대

slate: (일정을) 계획하다

point fingers: 손가락질하다, 비난하다

이 소식에 레드벨벳 팬들의 반응은 오히려 정반대였다. 레드벨벳도 3월 SK올림픽 핸드볼 경기장에서 콘서트 ‘2022 더 리브 페스티벌: 프롤로그’ (2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue)를 열 예정이였으나 멤버 5명 중 3명이 코로나 확진 판정을 받아 취소됐다. 원래 일정에 따르면 콘서트는 NCT Dream 콘서트 전에 열릴 예정이었기 때문에 팬덤 레베럽(ReVeluv)은 왜 레드벨벳의 일정을 우선시하지 않았느냐고 소속사를 향해 비난을 내뿜었다.

Korean and international fans alike launched a Twitter campaign with the Korean hashtag that translates to “public discussion on SM Entertainment’s discrimination against girl groups” and in English, “better treatment for Red Velvet.” “Give us back Red Velvet’s concert” is also a frequently-seen tag.

alike: 둘 다

public discussion: 공개토론

discrimination: 차별

국내외 팬들 모두 국문으로는 “SM 엔터테인먼트의 걸그룹 차별에 대한 공개토론”과 영문으로는 “레드벨벳에 대한 더 나은 대우”와 같은 해시태그와 함께 트위터 캠페인을 시작했다. “레드벨벳 콘서트를 돌려줘”도 자주 보이는 태그다.