이탈리아 세리에A 나폴리 유니폼을 입은 김민재(오른쪽)가 28일 이탈리아 카스텔 디 산그로 훈련장에서 팀의 프리시즌 첫 훈련을 소화하고 있다. [나폴리 트위터]

Korean center back Kim Min-jae joined Italian Serie A club Napoli on Wednesday, leaving Turkish club Fenerbahce after one year playing in the Super Lig.

Kim Min-jae arrives in Europe's 'Big Five' with Serie A club Napoli

김민재, 유럽의 5대 리그 세리에 A 구단 나폴리 입성

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Friday-Sunday, July 29-August 1, 2022

한국인 센터백 김민재는 1년간 활동했던 터키 구단 페네르바체를 떠나 이탈리아 세리아 A 구단 나폴리에 공식 입단했다.

”SSC Napoli have announced that they have signed Kim Minjae from Fenerbahce SK on a permanent deal,” the club said in a brief statement published on the official website, before going on to list Kim’s career experience.

list: 나열하다

나폴리는 27일 홈페이지를 통해 "튀르키예 프로축구 페네르바체에서 김민재를 영입했다" 고 발표하며 뒤에 김민재의 이력을 나열했다.

The announcement came one day after Kim arrived in Rome to undergo a medical exam for the Serie A club. Kim's arrival in Napoli ends a long transfer saga that has seen the formidable defender linked with Napoli, French club Rennes and at least one Premier League club during this summer transfer window.

undergo: ~을 받다

saga: 대하소설, 일련의 사건

formidable: 만만찮은, 어마어마한

transfer window: 이적 기간

김민재가 나폴리에서 메디컬을 받기 위해 로마에 도착한지 하루 만에 공식 발표가 이루어졌다. 김민재의 나폴리 입성은 올 여름 이적시장에서 나폴리, 프랑스 스타드 렌 그리고 한 프리미어 리그 구단과 엮이는 등 길었던 이적설을 마무리 짓는다.

According to reports, Kim is under contract with Napoli until 2025, with the club retaining the option to extend the deal for two more years. Napoli paid 19.5 million euros ($20 million) to Fenerbahce to trigger Kim’s release clause, and have included a 45-millioneuro release clause in his new contract.

retain: 보유하다, 간직하다

extend: 연장하다

trigger: 작동시키다, 촉발시키다

보도에 의하면 김민재는 나폴리와 2025년까지 계약을 맺었으며, 계약은 2년 더 연장될 수 있다. 나폴리는 김민재의 이적 소속팀인 페네르바체에 릴리즈 조항 2000만유로 (약 268억원)를 지불했으며 이탈리아 밖 구단에 4500만유로 (약 600억원)의 새 조항이 붙은 것으로 알려졌다.

Kim's arrival with Napoli was met with a lot of excitement, with even the official UEFA Champions League Twitter account announcing his signing. Napoli took a more light-hearted approach, sharing a video of Kim performing Psy's "Gangnam Style" for his teammates at the club's summer training camp in Castel di Sangro, Italy on Wednesday night.

light-hearted: 가벼운, 유쾌한

김민재의 나폴리 이적은 많은 축하를 받았는데, UEFA 챔피언스 리그가 트위터에 김민재의 이적을 발표하는 글을 올리기도 했다. 나폴리는 구단의 여름 훈련 장소인 이탈리아 카스텔 디 상그로에서 김민재가 싸이의 ‘강남스타일’을 열창하는 영상을 올리며 더 유쾌한 접근방법을 택했다.

Kim is likely to step straight into the starting lineup at Napoli, where he is expected to fill the gap created by the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly, who left the Italian club to move to Chelsea.

starting lineup: 선발 라인업

fill the gap: 메우다

김민재는 첼시로 이적한 칼리두 쿨리발리의 자리를 메꾸기 위해 나폴리에서 바로 선발로 출전할 가능성이 높다.

Kim’s arrival in Napoli could mark an important turning point for Korean football in the Italian league.

turning point: 전환점



김민재의 나폴리 입성은 한국 축구에도 중요한 전환점이 될 수 있다.

Kim is now the 10th Korean footballer active in Europe's big five leagues, alongside Premier League footballers Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, sole La Liga star Lee Kang-in of Mallorca FC, Bundesliga players Lee Jae-sung of Mainz, Jeong Woo-yeong of Freiburg, Lee Dong-jun of Hertha Berlin, Cheon Seong-hoon of Augsburg and Lee Dong-gyeong of Schalke 04, and Suk Hyun-jun of French Ligue 1 side Troyes.

김민재는 유럽의 5대 리그에 진출한 10번째 현역 한국인 선수다. 프리미어 리그에서는 토트넘 홋스퍼의 손흥민, 울번햄튼 원더러스의 황희찬이 뛰고 있고, 라 리가에서는 이강인이 마요르카에서 뛰고 있으며, 분데스리가에서는 마인츠의 이재성, 프라이부르크의 정우영, 베를린의 이동준, 아우크르부르크의 천성훈 그리고 샬케의 이동경이 뛰고 있다. 프랑스 리그 앙에서는 트루아의 석현준이 뛰고 있다.