[THINK ENGLISH] 스타벅스 코리아, 서머캐리백 폼알데하이드 검출에 사과

스타벅스 코리아의 서머캐리백 [스타벅스코리아]

Starbucks Korea issued a public apology Thursday regarding recent allegations that one of its giveaway items contains toxic chemicals.

Starbucks Korea apologizes for formaldehyde-fused freebies

스타벅스 코리아, 서머캐리백 폼알데하이드 검출에 사과

Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사

Friday, July 29, 2022

public apology: 공개 사과, 공식 사과

allegation: 혐의, 의혹

giveaway: 증정품

스타벅스 코리아는 자사 증정품 중 하나에서 유해성 화학물질이 검출됐다는 의혹에 대해 공식 사과문을 목요일에 발표했다.

The allegations were sparked by an anonymous online post on Blind, a social media app. The author of the post, who claimed to work for FITI Testing & Research Institute, wrote that formaldehyde was found in the Starbucks Summer Carry Bag, a picnic bag given to customers who had collected enough Starbucks “frequencies.”

sparked: 시작되다

anonymous: 익명의

의혹은 소셜 미디어 어플리케이션인 블라인드에 올라온 익명의 게시글에 의해 시작되었다. 본인이 FITI 시험연구원에서 근무한다고 밝힌 이용자는 스타벅스 서머캐리백에서 폼알데하이드가 검출됐다는 내용의 글을 올렸다. 서머캐리백은 일정 개수 이상의 스타벅스 프리퀀시를 모은 고객들에게 증정되는 피크닉 가방이다.

Starbucks Korea in its statement acknowledged the existence of formaldehyde in its Summer Carry Bags through test results by an unnamed “national professional testing institute,” and apologized for “causing great concern and disappointment to ustomers due to this issue.”

statement: 입장문

acknowledge: 인정하다

스타벅스 코리아는 입장문을 내고, 국가전문 공인시험기관에 의뢰한 시험 결과에 의하면 자사 서머캐리백에서 폼알데하이드가 검출된게 맞다고 인정했다. 스타벅스 코리아는 “이번 이슈로 인해 고객분들에게 큰 우려와 실망을 끼쳐드린 점 진심으로 사과드립니다”고 밝혔다.

The formaldehyde detection test on the bags showed 284-585 milligrams of formaldehyde was detected per kilogram in the outer layer of the bags that were unopened, with 29.8-724 milligrams of formaldehyde detected per kilogram in the inside layer of the bags.

outer layer: 외피

inside layer: 내피

폼알데하이드 검출 시험 결과, 개봉 전인 가방의 외피에서는 284~585mg/kg 의 폼알데하이드가 검출되었으며, 내피에서는 29.8~724mg/kg 의 폼알데하이드가 검출됐다.

Starbucks Korea announced measures to respond to the issue in their apology. The company will replace the Summer Carry Bags with new bags, with the additional option for customers who do not want a bag to receive an online gift card worth 30,000 won ($23).

measures: 조치, 방안

replace: 대체하다, 바꿔주다

스타벅스 코리아는 사과문을 통해 해당 이슈에 대한 대처 방안들을 발표했다. 스타벅스 코리아는 서머캐리백을 새 제품으로 교환해주겠다고 했으며, 새 가방을 원하지 않는 고객들에게는 3만원 상당의 온라인 기프트카드를 제공할 예정이다.

Additionally, Starbucks Korea said that it plans to strengthen the inspection process for its products on a company-wide level.

inspection: 점검, 검수

company-wide: 회사 전반의

또한, 스타벅스 코리아는 회사 전반적으로 자사 제품의 품질 검수 과정을 강화해 나갈 방침이다.

The quality management sector of the company will be expanded and reorganized, while a system will be established to hire more personnel to oversee the process.

reorganize: 개편

personnel: 직원

스타벅스는 회사의 품질관리 조직을 확대 개편하고, 직원을 더 채용하여 체계적인 시스템을 구축할 예정이다.

“We will look back with a sense of desperation as to whether we had lost our original vision as a company when we started out 23 years ago,” read the statement by Starbucks Korea. “We once again express our sincere apologies to all our customers who have been troubled by this issue.”

look back: 되돌아보다

desperation: 절박함

스타벅스는 입장문을 내고 “23년전 사업을 시작할 당시 초기 비전을 잃어버린 것은 아닌지, 절박한 위기 의식으로 뒤돌아보고자 합니다”며 “이번 이슈로 인해 심려 끼쳐드린 모든 고객분들에게 다시 한번 진심 어린 사과의 마음을 전합니다”고 했다.