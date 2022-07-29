[THINK ENGLISH] 하이브, 르세라핌 멤버 김가람과 계약 해지

걸그룹 르세라핌 전멤버 김가람 [쏘스뮤직]

HYBE has terminated its contract with Kim Garam of girl group Le Sserafim following an ongoing school bullying scandal. The entertainment firm and its subsidiary Source Music issued a statement on Wednesday morning.

HYBE terminates contract with Le Sserafim's Kim Ga-ram

하이브, 르세라핌 멤버 김가람과 계약 해지

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Thursday, July 21, 2022

HYBE has terminated its contract with Kim Garam of girl group Le Sserafim following an ongoing school bullying scandal. The entertainment firm and its subsidiary Source Music issued a statement on Wednesday morning.

terminate: 종료하다, 종료되다

contract: 계약

subsidiary: 자회사, 계열사

하이브가 학교폭력 스캔들에 휘말린 걸그룹 르세라핌 멤버 김가람과의 계약을 해지했다. 하이브와 자회사 쏘스뮤직은 수요일 아침 입장문을 발표했다.

“We decided to terminate our contract with Kim. We sincerely apologize for causing discomfort to many people due to the controversy regarding Kim," wrote HYBE and Source Music. The firm also stipulated that the originally six-member Le Sserafim will be “active as a team of five from now on.” “We will do our best to support Le Sserafim so that it can consistently grow as an artist. Thank you.”

controversy: 논란

stipulate: 명시하다, 규정하다

from now on: 이제부터, 지금부터는

consistently: 지속적으로, 꾸준히

하이브와 쏘스뮤직은 “당사는 김가람과의 전속계약 해지를 결정했습니다”라며 “김가람 관련 논란으로 팬 여러분을 비롯한 많은 분께 불편을 끼친 데 진심으로 사과드린다”고 밝혔다. 소속사는 원래 6인조였던 르세라핌이 앞으로 5인조로 활동할 것이라고 명시했다. “당사는 르세라핌이 아티스트로서 지속적으로 성장하는 모습을 보여드릴 수 있도록 최선을 다해 지원하겠습니다.”

Kim had been facing bullying accusations before her debut, but nonetheless debuted as a member of Le Sserafim in May.

accusation: 혐의, 비난

nonetheless: 그럼에도 불구하고

김가람은 데뷔 이전부터 학교폭력 가해자라는 의혹을 받아왔음에도 불구하고 5월에 르세라핌 멤버로 데뷔했다.

The girl group was a commercial success from the start, but the accusations against Kim escalated later that month when an image of an alleged official school document started circulating online — showing that a committee was called to deal with a case of school violence perpetrated by “Grade 1 Class 3 Kim Ga-ram.”

escalate: 확대되다, 악화되다

circulate: 순환하다, 퍼뜨리다, 유포되다

committee: 위원회

perpetrate: (범행, 과실, 악행을) 저지르다

르세라핌은 큰 상업적 성공을 거두었으나, 같은 달 김가람의 학교폭력 관련 공문서 (학교폭력대책자치위원회 결과 통지서)라고 알려진 사진이 온라인상 돌기 시작하면서 의혹이 심화되었다. 문서는 “1학년 3반 김가람”이라는 인물이 학교폭력 가해를 하여 학교폭력대책자치위원회가 소집되었다고 쓰여있다.

It showed that the listed perpetrator faced disciplinary measures as a result. A few days later, the alleged victim issued an official statement through a law firm, claiming that the document was real. HYBE eventually admitted that the document was authentic but maintained that Kim was largely wrongly accused.

list: 리스트에 언급하다/포함시키다

disciplinary: 징계의

measure: 조치

admit: 인정하다

authentic: 진짜인

maintain: 유지하다, 주장하다

문서에 따르면 가해자는 5호 처분이라는 조치에 처해졌다. 며칠 뒤, 사건의 피해자라고 주장하는 인물이 법률사무소를 통해 해당 문서의 내용이 사실이라는 입장문을 발표했다. 하이브는 결국 문서 자체는 사실이라고 인정했으나, 김가람이 억울하게 가해자로 몰렸다는 입장을 유지했다.

Kim took a hiatus from Le Sserafim’s activities from May 20. At the time, HYBE emphasized that Kim would not be leaving the group.

hiatus: 중단, 공백

emphasize: 강조하다

김가람은 5월 20일부터 르세라핌 그룹활동을 중단한 상태였으며, 당시 하이브는 김가람의 탈퇴는 없을 것이라고 강조한 바 있다.