[THINK ENGLISH] 남주혁 학폭 가해자 맞다 주장하는 피해자 나왔다

A person identified only as “A” claimed that they were bullied by actor Nam Joo-hyuk while at school in an interview with Sports Kyunghyang on Tuesday. A said that he and Nam went to high school together and that Nam was “indeed a school bully.”

남주혁 학폭 가해자 맞다 주장하는 피해자 나왔다

Thursday, June 30, 2022

identify as: ~라고 밝히다

bullied by: ~로부터 괴롭힘을 당하다

A씨는 화요일 스포츠경향과의 인터뷰에서 배우 남주혁에게 학창시설 학폭을 당했다고 주장했다. A씨는 남주혁과 고등학교를 같이 다녔으며 그는 학폭 가해자가 맞다고 확인했다.

“I was terrified to see him in films because of what I had suffered from him in the past,” A said in the interview. Following the news report, Nam’s agency Management Soop issued a statement Wednesday, briefly denying the bullying allegations. “It is not true,” the agency said.

allegation: 혐의

A씨는 인터뷰에서 “과거 남주혁에게 당했던 일 때문에 영화에서 그를 보고 두려웠다”고 말했다. 이러한 보도에 남주혁의 소속사 매니지먼트 숲은 수요일 보도자료를 통해 이를 부인했다. “사실무근이다”라고 소속사는 말했다.

In the interview with Sports Kyunghyang, A said that “Nam and his friends,” whom A could remember the names of, “bullied me constantly, making me turn on my hotspot so they can use the Internet and taking my smartphone so that they could use it.” A also claimed that Nam purchased games using A’s smartphone and never paid him back. “I even had to be forced to do a ‘sparring battle’ with others whom Nam had appointed,” A claimed. “Nam and his friend made a ring by standing in a circle and I had to be in a fight that I didn’t event want to be in.”

sparring battle: 스파링

stand in a circle: 동그랗게 서다

A씨는 스포츠경향과의 인터뷰에서 남주혁과 이름을 기억하는 그의 친구들로부터 “지속적으로 괴롭힘을 당했고, 인터넷을 하기 위해 핫스팟을 켜라고 강요했으며 나의 스마트폰을 빼앗아 사용했다”고 말했다. A씨는 또한 “자신의 스마트폰으로 남주혁이 게임을 구입한 뒤 돈을 갚지 않았다”고 주장했다. A씨는 “남주혁이 지정한 친구들과 싸우기까지 해야 했는데 친구들과 원으로 서서 링을 만들고 스파링을 하게 했고 원하지도 않는 싸움을 해야 했다”고 주장했다.

It’s the first time that a person claiming to be a victim of Nam has came forward. Last week, reports started to emerge that Nam was allegedly a school bully during his middle and high school years. The accusation were made by a person, identified as “B,” who claims to have attended the same school as Nam. B did not say he was a victim, but tipped off local news outlet The Days and the news quickly spread online.

come forward: 앞으로 나오다

emerge: 나오다, 드러나다

tip-off: 제보하다

남주혁의 피해자라고 주장하는 사람이 나온 것은 처음이다. 지난주 남주혁이 중고등학교 시절 학폭 가해자였다는 보도가 나오기 시작했는데 남주혁과 학교를 같이 다녔다고 하는 B씨가 자신이 피해자라고 말하지는 않았지만 언론사 더데이즈에 제보했고 이 소식은 온라인을 통해 빠르게 퍼졌다.

The accuser said that “Nam was part of a group of school bullies, and they would go around bullying numerous students. They would hurl curse words at students and hit them every day, not to mention pushing the students to cut in line during lunchtime."

numerous: 수많은

hurl curse words: 욕을 퍼붓다

not to mention: 뿐만 아니라

cut in line: 새치기 하다

B씨는 “남주혁이 학폭 가해 집단에 속해 있었고 학교를 다니며 많은 학생들을 괴롭혔다”고 말하며 “학생들에게 욕설을 퍼붓고 때렸으며 점심시간에 새치기를 하기 위해 학생들을 밀쳤다”고 주장했다.