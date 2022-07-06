[THINK ENGLISH] 유통업체들, 물가 폭등에 제품 가격 낮추려 안간힘

이마트의 가전 브랜드 ‘일렉트로맨’ 선풍기. [이마트]

Discount marts and convenience stores are bending their own rules and buying commodities in huge quantities early to help customers deal with inflation.

지름이 14mm보다 작은 블루베리. [롯데마트]

Retailers are jumping through hoops to keep prices low

유통업체들, 물가 폭등에 제품 가격 낮추려 안간힘

Korea JoongAng Daily 4면 기사

Friday, July 1, 2022

jump through hoops: ~을 성취하기 위해 고생하다

discount mart: 할인점

convenience store: 편의점

bend: 굽히다, 숙이다

commodities: 상품

in quantity: 대량으로

대형마트와 편의점들이 고물가에 시달리는 고객들을 위해 기존의 상품 판매 규칙을 바꾸거나 대량으로 조기에 상품을 확보하는 등 다양한 노력을 펼치고 있다.

They are even redefining what qualifies as a blueberry. Lotte Mart will be selling smaller blueberries at a discounted price, according to the company on Wednesday. Blueberries considered good for sale are normally bigger than 14 millimeters (0.55 inches) in diameter. But the retail chain will be selling blueberries smaller than that at up to 40 percent off.

redefine: 재정립하다

qualify: 자격을 주다

diameter: 지름

retail: 소매

블루베리의 상품 기준까지도 바꾸고 있다. 수요일 롯데마트에 따르면 롯데마트는 기존보다 작은 크기의 블루베리를 판매할 예정이다. 일반적으로 블루베리는 지름 14mm 이상이어야 판매할 수 있는 상품으로 인정됐다. 하지만 이마트는 이보다 작은 블루베리를 최고 40% 할인된 가격에 판매할 예정이다.

"Freeze damage, drought and the disappearance of bees have affected blueberry farming this year," said Jeong Jae-woo, a product division manager at Lotte Mart. "We have decided to sell small blueberries at a lower price since they make up 15 to 20 percent of the entire yield.“

freeze damage: 냉해

drought: 가뭄

정재우 롯데마트 상품본부장은 “올해 냉해와 가뭄, 수정벌의 실종까지 겹치면서 블루베리 재배에 악영향을 미쳤다”며 “악조건에서 전체 재배량의 15~20%까지 차지하고 있는 작은 블루베리 상품을 절반 가격에 파는 상품을 기획하게 됐다”고 말했다.

In Lotte's sourcing regions, 10 tons of blueberries smaller than 14 millimeters will be grown this year, up 15 percent from the previous year, according to Lotte Mart.

sourcing: (외부에서의) 구매

롯데마트가 제품을 구매하는 지역에서는 올해 14mm보다 작은 블루베리 10t이 재배될 예정으로, 이는 지난해에 비해 15%가 늘어난 것이다.

Lotte Mart has been focusing on keeping its product prices as stable as possible amid concerns over global inflation. The company created a task force in March and has been keeping an eye out for over 500 products that equal 30 percent of its sales.

keep an eye out for: ~을 경계하고 있다

롯데마트는 세계적 인플레이션 사태를 맞아 가능한 제품 가격을 안정적으로 유지하는데 주력해왔다. 이 회사는 지난 3월 ‘물가안정 태스크포스(TF)’를 만들고 매출의 30%를 차지하는 500여개 품목을 집중적으로 관리하고 있다.

It bought 80 tons of pork belly imported from Canada this year, over three times the normal amount the company normally buys, assuming that the price of pork will go up later in the year. The price of pork belly strips in Korea is 3,990 won ($3.08) per 100 grams based on May's data, an increase of 23 percent compared to April. The price will be further discounted as the government reduced tariffs on 50,000 tons of Canadian pork, from 8.6 percent to 0 percent.

pork belly: 삼겹살

strip: 조각, 벗기다

tariff: 관세



롯데마트는 국내 삼겹살 가격이 상승할 것으로 예상하고 올해 캐나다산 물량을 지난해보다 3배 넘는 80t 구매했다. 국내 삼겹살 가격은 지난 5월 기준 3990원으로 지난 4월에 비해 23% 상승했다. 이 가격은 정부가 캐나다산 돼지고기 5만t에 대해 관세율을 8.6%에서 0%로 낮추기로 함에 따라 더 낮아질 것이다.

Homeplus will sell Canadian pork at a 40 percent discounted price until July 6. Members of the retail chain will be able to purchase pork belly strips at 1,480 won per 100 grams, lower than the usual 2,210 won.

discounted price: 할인가

홈플러스는 7월 6일까지 캐나다산 돼지고기를 40% 할인 판매할 예정이다. 회원들은 삼겹살을 100g당 평소 2210원보다 낮은 1480원에 살 수 있다.

Convenience stores are selling food items such as meal boxes and triangular samgak gimbap that are close to their "sell by" dates at a discount. 7-Eleven said its Last Order app, which sells food items close to the expiration date at a cheaper price, was used 1.5 times more in June compared to the same period the previous year. Other convenience store chains such as CU and Emart24 also offer similar services.

"sell by" date: 유통기한

expiration date: 유효기간

편의점들은 유통기한이 임박한 도시락이나 삼각김밥 같은 식품을 할인된 가격에 팔고 있다. 세븐일레븐은 유효기간에 가까운 식품을 파는 라스트오더 앱의 이용량이 지난해 같은 기간에 비해 1.5배 늘었다고 밝혔다. CU나 이마트24같은 다른 편의점들도 비슷한 서비스를 제공한다.

Retail chains are finding ways to cut the prices of home appliances. Electroman, Emart's home appliances brand, redesigned its electric fan and removed additional functions such as sleep mode and 3-D rotation. The brand used to manufacture fans for the summer between last December and January, but it started early in October last year, to purchase raw materials before costs rise.

home appliances: 가전제품

electric fan: 선풍기

rotation: 회전

raw material: 원자재

유통업체들은 가전제품의 가격을 낮출 수 있는 방법도 찾고 있다. 이마트의 자체 가전 브랜드인 ‘일렉트로맨’은 선풍기를 새로 디자인하면서 수면풍이나 3D 회전 같은 부가 기능을 없앴다. 원래는 전년도 12월에서 1월 사이에 여름용 선풍기를 제조하는데 이번에는 원자재 가격이 오르기 전에 구입하고 생산 시기를 10월로 앞당겼다.