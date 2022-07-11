[THINK ENGLISH] 안토니오 콘테 감독, 새로운 다큐에서 손흥민 극찬

5월 1일 런던 토트넘 홋스퍼 경기장에서 손흥민과 안토니오 콘테 감독 [로이터/연합]

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte is the star of his own documentary, "Antonio Conte: 202 Days," released on the club's new Spursplay streaming service on Tuesday.

Antonio Conte praises Son Heung-min in new documentary

안토니오 콘테 감독, 새로운 다큐에서 손흥민 극찬

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

release: 공개하다, 발표하다

토트넘 홋스퍼 감독 안토니오 콘테는 5일 토트넘 자체 스트리밍 플랫폼 스퍼스플레이에서 새롭게 공개된 ‘안토니오 콘테: 202일’ 다큐멘터리의 주인공이다.

The documentary chronicles Conte's first 202 days with Spurs, from the moment the new head coach joined the struggling London club in November 2021 to the end of the season when Tottenham took fourth place, rejoining the Champions League for the first time in two years. The end of the season also saw Spurs forward Son Heung-min win the Premier League Golden Boot, a huge achievement for the player and the club.

chronicle: 연대순으로 기록하다

struggling: 분투하는



이 새로운 다큐멘터리는 콘테가 토트넘이 한참 분투하는 시기였던 2021년 11월에 새 감독으로 부임한 순간부터 시즌 끝에 결국 4위를 차지하면서 2년만에 처음으로 챔피언스 리그에 합류하게 된 순간까지의 과정을 기록한다. 뿐만 아니라 시즌 끝에 토트넘 공격수 손흥민은 골든 부트를 수상하며 토트넘에게도 큰 영예를 안겨주었다.

In the documentary, Conte discusses his experience working with Son and what kind of player he is. Tottenham Hotspur shared a clip on Twitter on Monday showing some of Conte's comments on the Korean star.

다큐멘터리에서 콘테는 손흥민과 함께한 경험을 이야기하면서 손흥민이 어떤 선수인지에 대해 이야기 한다. 토트넘은 4일 트위터에 콘테가 손흥민에 대해 언급한 영상의 일부를 공유했다.

“For every manager, if you want to win, you need players of great talent,” Conte said. “Sonny impressed me for the commitment, for the attitude, for the behavior — he is a really good guy.

commitment: 약속, 전념, 헌신

콘테는 “모든 감독에게는 우승하기 위해 뛰어난 재능을 가진 선수들이 필요합니다,”라고 영상에서 말했다. “손흥민 선수가 보여준 헌신, 그런 자세와 태도는 정말 인상 깊었습니다. 그는 정말 좋은 사람이죠.”

“But I think many people don’t know the man, the person that you find in Sonny. He always has a smile on his face. For sure he is a positive person. He is an important player for Tottenham. Every manager dreams of having this type of talent in your hands.”

positive: 긍정적

“그런데 아직은 그를 모르는 분들이 많은 것 같습니다. 특히 손흥민 안에 있는 사람 그 자체를요. 손흥민은 항상 얼굴에 미소를 띄고 있어요. 그는 정말 긍정적인 사람입니다. 손흥민은 토트넘에서 중요한 선수입니다. 모든 감독은 이런 재능을 가진 선수와 일하기를 꿈꿉니다.”

Conte's relationship with Son over his six months with Tottenham last season clearly benefited the Korean player. Conte's arrival with Spurs in November essentially forced the club to reinvent itself. It was a rocky road, with Spurs appearing to fall apart at the start of this year and Conte infamously confronting the team after a harrowing loss to Burnley in February and threatening to leave.

benefit (v.): ~에서 득을 보다

reinvent: 재창조

rocky road: 다난한 길

fall apart: 망가지다, 무너지다

infamous: 악명 높은

confront: 맞서다

harrowing: 끔찍한, 참혹한

threaten: 협박하다

손흥민 역시 반년간 콘테와 쌓은 관계에서 좋은 영향을 받았다. 콘테가 작년 11월 토트넘 감독으로 부임하면서 구단을 거의 재창조하다시피 했다. 물론 과정에서 다사다난하고 어려움이 많았다. 이번 해 초에는 토트넘이 무너지는 모습을 보였고 2월에는 토트넘이 번리에 참패를 당하자 콘테가 구단을 떠나겠다고 협박하기도 했다.

But after weathering that storm, Spurs became far more productive and Son clearly benefited from the focus and drive of the new manager, scoring 14 of his 23 goals for the Premier League season after that Burnley loss.

weather (v.): 역경을 무사히 헤쳐 나가다

productive: 결실 있는, 생산적인

focus (n.) : 집중력

drive: 투지, 추진력

하지만 폭풍같은 시기를 지나자, 토트넘은 더 강해졌고 손흥민 역시 콘테 감독의 집중력과 추진력의 덕을 보았다. 손흥민이 이번 시즌 득점한 총 23골 중 14골이 번리 참패 이후라는 점을 보면 더욱 그러하다.

Conte has regularly made his opinion of Son clear. In December last year, just six weeks after he took the helm at Spurs, Conte called Son a "world-class player," describing him as a pleasure to coach and one of the top players in the league. Five months later, Son's Golden Boot clearly proved Conte was right.

take the helm: 책임을 떠맡다

콘테의 손흥민에 대한 생각은 언제나 분명했다. 작년 12월, 토트넘의 지휘봉을 잡은지 6주만에 콘테는 손흥민을 월드클래스 선수라고 칭하며 감독으로서 뿌듯하게 만드는 선수이자 프리미어 리그 최고의 선수 중 한명이라고 언급했다. 다섯 달 후 손흥민의 골든 부트 수상은 콘테가 맞았다는 것을 증명했다.

Conte and the squad will be heading to Korea within the next week where they will reconnect with Son to play two exhibition games — against Team K League on July 13 and Sevilla on July 16.

exhibition game: 시범 경기

콘테와 토트넘은 7월 13일 케이리그 시범 경기와 7월 16일 세비야 시범 경기를 치르기 위해 다음 주중 한국으로 입국한다.