[THINK ENGLISH] 소녀시대, 15주년 맞아 새로운 앨범 출시

걸그룹 소녀시대

Girls' Generation to drop new album to mark 15th anniversary

소녀시대, 15주년 맞아 새로운 앨범 출시

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Girls’ Generation will be returning to the K-pop scene as a full group in August, according to SM Entertainment on Tuesday. The group will release a new album to mark its 15th anniversary. Girls’ Generation is also slated to make appearances on reality programs after the album drop. The exact release date has not yet been specified.

K-pop scene: 가요계

full group: 완전체

slated to: ~할 예정이다

specified: 자세히 명시되다

화요일 SM엔터테인먼트는 소녀시대가 완전체로 8월에 가요계로 컴백한다고 발표했다. 새로운 앨범을 내고 15주년을 축하할 예정이다. 이후 예능 프로그램에도 출연할 예정이다. 앨범의 정확한 출시 날짜는 아직 명시되지 않았다.

The new album marks an end to the group's five-year hiatus. The last album was its 6th fulllength album titled "Holiday Night," which was released in August 2017. Afterward, three of the eight members left the group's agency but Girls' Generation did not disband, telling fans that it intends to continue its activities in the future.

hiatus: 공백기

disband: 해체하다

intend to: ~ 하려고 생각하다

새로운 앨범은 걸그룹의 5년간의 공백기에 마침표를 찍는다. 소녀시대의 마지막 앨범은 2017년 8월에 발매한 정규 6집 “홀리데이 나잇” 이었다. 그 이후로 8명 중 3명의 멤버가 소속사를 떠났지만 소녀시대는 해체하지 않고 팬들에게도 앞으로 계속 한 그룹으로서 활동을 이어갈 것을 말해왔다.

During the group's break, members remained in the public eye — as actors, musical theater performers, soloists or variety show panel.

remain in the public eye: 대중의 눈에서 벗어나지 않는

그룹의 공백기 동안 멤버들은 배우, 뮤지컬 배우, 솔로가수 혹은 예능 고정 멤버로 대중의 눈에서 벗어나지 않고 있었다.