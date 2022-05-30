[THINK ENGLISH] 금의환향한 손흥민, 그는 어떻게 23골을 넣었을까

토트넘 홋스퍼 손흥민이 22일 영국 노리치에 위치한 캐로 로드 경기장에서 노리치 시티를 상대로 토트넘의 다섯 번째 골을 넣은 뒤 환호하고 있다. [로이터/연합]

Going golden: How Son Heung-min made it to 23 goals

금의환향한 손흥민, 그는 어떻게 23골을 넣었을까

Scoring 23 goals in a single season made Son Heung-min the first Asian footballer ever to win the Golden Boot, a huge achievement for the 29-year-old that is so often overlooked when it comes to the Premier League's top awards. But dig a little deeper and Son's effort is even more impressive, defying the odds to score far more goals than was statistically expected of him.

Golden Boot: 프리미어리그 득점왕에게 주는 상

overlook: 간과하다

dig deep: (무엇을 알아내기 위해) 깊이 파고들다

defy the odds: 예상을 깨다, 불가능에 도전하다

손흥민은 이번 시즌 23골을 넣으면서 프리미어리그 득점왕에게 주어지는 골든 부트상을 아시아인 최초로 수상하였다. 프리미어 리그가 손흥민의 업적을 간과하는 측면이 있지만 손흥민이29세의 나이에 이런 성과를 냈다는 것은 엄청난 업적이다. 그런데 조금만 더 자세히 들여다보면 손흥민이 더욱 대단하다는 것을 알 수 있는데, 특히 손흥민이 통계적으로 예상했던 것보다 훨씬 더 많은 골을 넣었다는 점에서 더욱 인상 깊다.

Son and Mo Salah shared the Premier League Golden Boot award on Sunday with 23 goals each, with both players hammering in goals during the final 20 minutes of the 2021-22 season, only to end up tied when the final whistles blew.

hammer (v.): 공을 뻥 차다, 치다

손흥민과 무함마드 살라흐는 둘다 이번 시즌 마지막 경기에서 20분을 채 남겨두지 않고 각자의 23호골을 기록하면서 22일 프리미어 리그 골든 부트상을 공동 수상했다.

On paper, Son and Salah's achievements are the same — the Golden Boot goes to the player that scores the most goals and they both did. As far as the history books are concerned, that's the end of the story.

Statistics, however, tell a very different story. Son and Salah both approached the Golden Boot award in very different ways, both in terms of how their seasons shaped up and how they scored their goals.

They also faced very different expectations — while Salah was often seen as something of a shoo-in for the Golden Boot, the numbers didn't suggest that Son could be a contender until the final few weeks of the season.

on paper: 서류상으로, 이론적으로

statistics: 통계

shape up: 되어 가다, 전개되다

contender: (어떤 것을 두고 겨루는) 도전자, 경쟁자

단순히 보면 골든 부츠는 이번 시즌 득점왕에게 주는 상이고 손흥민과 살라흐는 둘다 23골을 기록했으니 두 선수가 이룬 업적은 같다고 볼 수 있다. 그리고 역사에는 그렇게 남겨지겠지만, 통계적으로 본다면 꼭 그렇지만은 않다는 것을 알 수 있다.

손흥민과 살라흐는 득점왕이 되기 위해 시즌 구성과 골 결정 방식에서 굉장히 다른 방법으로 접근했다.

또, 두 선수에게 걸린 기대의 수준도 굉장히 달랐다. 살라흐는 통계적으로 득점왕의 유력 후보였지만, 손흥민은 시즌의 마지막 몇 주까지도 득점왕에 오를 거라 예상하지 못했었다.

According to statistics compiled by The Athletic's statistics agency, Salah actually underperformed on the season. The Liverpool forward was statistically expected to score 24.5 goals on the season — a statistic known as xG, or expected goals — but only managed to score 23. Break that down by game, or 90 minute periods, and Salah was expected to score 0.80 goals per 90 minutes, but only managed 0.75.

compile: 수집하다

underperform: (예상보다) 기량 발휘를 못하다

break down: ~을 나누다, 분류하다

디 애슬레틱의 통계 에이전시가 수집하여 낸 통계자료에 따르면, 살라흐는 예상보다는 저조한 성적을 냈다는 것을 알 수 있다. 살라흐의 이번 시즌 기대득점(xG, expected goals)은 24.5골이었는데, 그보다 못한 23골을 기록했다. 살라흐가 뛴 경기시간으로 나누면, 살라흐는 90분마다 0.8 골을 넣을 것으로 예상되었지만 실제로는 0.75골만을 넣었다.

For Son the numbers go in the opposite direction. The Korean forward was projected to score 15.9 goals throughout the season, but significantly surpassed that with 23. Son was expected to score 0.47 goals per 90 minutes played, but actually scored 0.69.

project (v.) : 예상하다

surpass: 뛰어넘다

하지만 손흥민의 경우 반대이다. 손흥민의 이번 시즌 기대득점은15.9골이었는데 이를 완전히 뛰어넘는 23골을 기록했다. 손흥민은 90분마다 0.47골을 넣을 것으로 예상되었는데, 실제로는 0.69골을 기록했다.

That Son defied his xG numbers so emphatically could be a cause for concern. In theory it means he defied the odds and this year's number is a statistical anomaly — luck essentially.

emphatically: 강력히, 단호히

anomaly: 변칙, 이례

한편 손흥민이 그의 기대득점을 완전히 뛰어넘어 큰 차이로 득점했다는 사실에 대해 우려스러운 부분이라고 볼 수도 있다. 이론적으로는 그가 이렇게 예상을 뒤집을 수 있었다는 것을 이례적인 현상, 혹은 운으로 볼 수도 있기 때문이다.

But Son's success and his fruitful partnerships with Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski suggest maybe that won't be a problem. After all, Son's been here before — last season he defied the stats and surpassed his xG by more than any other player in the league. He's done it again this year, and doesn't look to be stopping any time soon.

fruitful: 생산적인, 유익한

하지만 손흥민의 이번 시즌 성과와 해리 케인과 데얀 쿨루셰프스키과의 탄탄한 협력 관계를 본다면 우려할 필요는 없어 보인다. 손흥민이 이런 상황에 처음 처한 것도 아니다. 지난 시즌에도 손흥민은 어떤 선수보다도 큰 차이로 기대득점을 뛰어넘는 모습을 보여주었기 때문이다. 지난 시즌에 그랬듯 이번 시즌도 폭발적인 기량을 보여주었고, 좀체 멈출 기미가 보이지 않는다.