[THINK ENGLISH] ‘천문학적 피해’에 테라·루나 권도형 대표 검찰 고소

법무법인 LKB파트너스 변호사들이 목요일 테라폼랩스와 공동창업자인 권도형·신현성씨를 고소한 후 서울남부지검 앞에서 기자들에게 말하고 있다. [연합뉴스]

LKB & Partners filed a complaint on behalf of five clients against Terraform Labs and its co-founders on Thursday. Kim Hyeon-kwon, an attorney at the law firm, submitted the complaint against the company, Do Kwon and Daniel Shin to the Seoul...

'Astronomical' damages claimed in suit against Luna's Do Kwon

‘천문학적 피해’에 테라·루나 권도형 대표 검찰 고소

Friday, May 20, 2022

LKB & Partners filed a complaint on behalf of five clients against Terraform Labs and its co-founders on Thursday.

astronomical: 천문학적인, 어마어마한

file a complaint: 고소하다

on behalf of: ~를 대신해서, 대표해서

co-founder: 공동창업자

LKB파트너스가 목요일 5명의 고소인을 대리해서 테라폼랩스와 그 회사의 공동창업자들을 고소했다.

Kim Hyeon-kwon, an attorney at the law firm, submitted the complaint against the company, Do Kwon and Daniel Shin to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office for fraud and fund-raising without approval. LKB & Partners represents a group of people who invested in Terra coins — TerraUSD and Luna — that crashed last week.

prosecutor: 검찰

fraud: 사기

fund-raising: 자금모집

crash: 추락하다, 사고

LKB파트너스의 김현권 변호사는 테라폼랩스의 창업자 권도형·신현성씨에 대해 사기 및 유사수신 혐의로 서울남부지검에 고소장을 접수했다. LKB파트너스는 지난주 폭락한 코인 ‘테라USD’와 ‘루나’에 투자한 사람들을 대표한다.

"It's risky to conclude that the fraud can't be established at this point," said Kim. "Whether it can be established will be found out from the investigation.“

investigation: 수사

김 변호사는 “현재로선 사기죄가 성립되지 않는다고 결론내리는 것은 위험하다”며 “수사를 통해 밝혀질 것”이라고말했다.

TerraUSD, a stablecoin pegged to the dollar, traded at around 9 cents on Thursday following the crash last week. Luna, which was designed to support the peg, traded around 0.015 cents on the same day, compared to the $119.18 peak on April 5.

peg: 고정하다. 핀

테라USD는 달러에 연동된 스테이블 코인으로 지난주 대폭락 이후(목요일 기준) 약 9센트에 거래된다. 이를 지원하기 위해 만들어진 코인 루나는 같은 날 약 0.015센트에 거래됐다. 지난 4월 5일 이 코인의 최고 가격은 119.18달러였다.

It may end up being the most dramatic financial collapse in history in terms of the speed and percentage of value lost.

이는 가치 하락의 속도와 정도 면에서 금융 역사상 가장 드라마틱한 폭락이 될 수 있다.

"The act of attracting investment by designing Luna and Terra coins and not properly disclosing the errors and flaws of the algorithm — and infinitely expanding the issuance of Luna coins, unlike the plan outlined in the whitepaper — constitute fraud," LKB & Partners asserted in a statement, referring to the first whitepaper published for the Terra-Luna coin issuance. "This case is very complicated and entails lots of legal issues," it wrote, adding that the scale of the damages is "astronomical."

disclose: 드러내다

whitepaper: 백서, 보고서

assert: (강하게) 주장하다

issuance: 발행

entail: 수반하다

LKB파트너스는 “루나와 테라 코인을 설계 발행해 투자자들을 유치하면서 알고리즘 설계 오류와 하자를 제대로 고지하지 않은 행위, 백서 등을 통해 고지한 것과 달리 루나 발행량을 무제한 확대한 행위가 기망에 해당한다”고 주장했다. 또 “이 사건은 복잡하고 법리적 쟁점이 많으며 피해 규모도 천문학적”이라고 덧붙였다.

A group of investors joined an online community hosted on Naver to file a class action lawsuit against Kwon. More than 2,100 members have subscribed to the Lunascam community since it was created on May 13. They're blaming both Kwon and Shin. It is not clear whether LKB's clients are involved in Lunascam.

class action lawsuit: 집단소송

scam: 사기

네이버 온라인 커뮤니티에서도 권도형씨를 상대로 집단소송을 준비 중이다. 2100명 이상이 지난 5월 13일부터 ‘테라 루나 피해자 모임’에 참여했다. 이들은 창업자 권도형씨과 신현성씨를 비난하고 있다. LKB 소송에 참여한 고소인들이 이 커뮤니티에 참여하고 있는지는 확실치 않다.

"They are swindlers who gathered people from around the world, issued coins, pulled up the price to the peak, sold massively and secretly dissolved the business without suffering any losses," the main post read.

swindler: 사기꾼

dissolve: 녹다, 사라지다, (공식적으로) 끝내다

이 커뮤니티에는 그들은 “국내외 수많은 사람들을 끌어들여서 발행한 코인 가격을 최대한 끌어올리고, 이를 대량으로 매도하여 조금의 손해도 보지 않은 채, 사업체를 몰래 해산하고 투자자들에게 고스란히 피해를 안겨주고 잠적한 사기꾼들”이라고 적혀 있다.

While Terraform Labs is a Singapore-incorporated company, it was registered to conduct business as Terraform Labs Korea in Korea, with a main branch in Jung-gu, Busan, and a branch in Seongdong District in eastern Seoul.

incorporated: 주식회사

테라폼랩스는 싱가포르에 설립된 회사지만 한국에 있는 테라폼랩스코리아가 사업을 운영하는 것으로 등록돼 있다. 이 한국법인은 부산 중구에 본사가 있고, 서울 성동구에 지사가 있다.

According to Supreme Court records, the registration in Korea was listed as "dissolved" on April 30.

registration: 등록

대법원에 따르면 한국 법인은 지난 4월 30일 해산됐다.