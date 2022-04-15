[THINK ENGLISH] 브로드웨이 뮤지컬 “KPOP”에 호화 출연진 등장할 예정

왼쪽부터 김보형, 이민영, 케빈 우 [FCENM 엔터테인먼트, 스크린 캡쳐, 일간스포츠]

Several more K-pop stars have been cast in the upcoming Broadway musical "KPOP," according to Korean Cultural Center New York on Monday.

브로드웨이 뮤지컬 “KPOP”에 호화 출연진 등장할 예정

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

several: 몇몇의

upcoming: 다가오는, 곧 있을

곧 개막 예정인 브로드웨이 뮤지컬 “KPOP”의 출연진에 여러 케이팝 스타들이 추가되었다고 뉴욕 한국문화원이 월요일 밝혔다.

In addition to f(x)'s Luna, Kim Bo-hyung, a former member of girl group Spica; Lee Min-young or Min, a former member of girl group Miss A; and Kevin Woo, a former member of the boy band U-Kiss will all star in the upcoming musical.

in addition to ~: ~에 더하여, …일 뿐 아니라

former: 예전의, 과거에

에프엑스의 루나에 더해 걸그룹 스피카 전 멤버 김보형, 걸그룹 미스에이 전 멤버 이민영 (민), 보이밴드 유키스의 전 멤버 케빈 우가 모두 뮤지컬에 출연할 예정이다.

It will mark all four cast members' Broadway debut.

mark: ~를 기록하다, ~를 축하/기념하다

이는 네 명 모두의 첫 브로드웨이 데뷔가 된다.

"KPOP" is about the glamor and hardships that global K-pop stars face. Previews will begin on Oct. 13 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.

glamor: 화려함, 매력

hardship: 어려움, 고난

face: 직면하다, 마주보다

“KPOP”은 세계적으로 인기있는 케이팝 스타들이 겪는 화려한 면과 고난에 대한 이야기이다. 시사회는 10월 13일 브로드웨이의 서클 인 더 스퀘어 극장에서 시작된다.

The book is by Jason Kim, best-known as a writer for the HBO series "Girls" (2015-17). The music and lyrics are by composers Helen Park and Max Vernon.

book: 책, 극본

composer: 작곡가



극본은 HBO 드라마 “Girls” (2015-2017)로 잘 알려진 제이슨 킴이 집필했다. 음악과 가사는 작곡가 헬렌 박과 맥스 버논이 맡았다.

“The driving force of this production of ‘KPOP’ has always been to fuse the vibrant, joyful, and wildly entertaining world of K-pop with the powerful storytelling of a Broadway musical,” producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes said in a joint statement last week.

driving force: 원동력, 추진력

fuse: 융합하다

vibrant: 활기찬

“KPOP” 제작의 원동력은 활기차고 즐거우며 엄청난 기쁨을 주는 케이팝의 세계와 브로드웨이 뮤지컬의 강렬한 스토리텔링을 융합하고자 하는 것”이라고 프로듀서 팀 포브스와 조이 파언스가 성명을 통해 밝혔다.