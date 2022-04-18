[THINK ENGLISH] 최민정, ISU 세계선수권에서 최고 기량 뽐내다

최민정이 10일 캐나다 몬트리올에서 열린 2022 국제빙상경기연맹(ISU) 쇼트트랙 세계선수권 여자 3000미터 계주를 우승한 뒤 주먹을 불끈 쥐고 있다. [EPA/연합]

Choi Min-jeong dominates at ISU World Championships

최민정, ISU 세계선수권에서 최고 기량 뽐내다

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Choi Min-jeong dominated at the ISU World Short Track Championships 2022 in Montreal, Canada over the weekend, winning three of four individual gold medals to take the overall tournament champion title. Korea also took gold in both the men's and women's relay events.

dominate: 지배하다, 우세하다

최민정은 지난 9일부터 10일까지 캐나다 몬트리올에서 열린 ISU 쇼트트랙 세계선수권에서 개인전 4개의 금메달 중 3개 그리고 여자 단체 계주 금메달을 획득한 후 종합우승까지 차지하며 엄청난 기량을 뽐냈다. 한국 남자 대표팀 역시 단체 계주 금메달을 목에 걸었다.

Choi took first place in every event except the women's 500 meters, where a difficult semifinal pushed her into Final B.

최민정은 여자 500 미터에서 까다로운 경기를 펼치고 파이널 B에서 결승을 뛰어야만 했지만, 그 경기를 제외하고는 모든 레이스에서 1위로 결승선을 통과했다.

In the women's 1,000 meters, Choi finished in first place with a time of 1 minute and 27.956 seconds, narrowly beating Kim Boutin of Canada to take gold. Choi finished the race half a second faster than at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where she took silver in the event behind Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands. Schulting was unable to compete at the Worlds after contracting Covid-19.

contract: (병에) 걸리다

여자 1000미터에서 최민정은 1분 27.956초로 결승선을 통과하면서 캐나다의 킴 부탱을 아슬아슬하게 제치고 금메달을 목에 걸었다. 최민정은 지난 2022 베이징 올림픽 여자 1000미터에서 네덜란드의 수잔 슐팅에게 밀려 은메달을 목에 걸었었는데, 이번 기록이 올림픽 때의 기록보다 0.5초 빨랐다. 수잔 슐팅은 코로나 19로 인해 이번 세계 선수권에는 불참했다.

Korea's Seo Whi-min also made it to the final, finishing fourth with a time of 1 minute and 29.662 seconds.

서휘민도 같은 경기 결승에 진출하여 1분 29.662초의 기록으로 4위를 차지했다.

Choi finished the 1,500 meters with a time of 2 minutes and 23.594 seconds, again narrowly beating Boutin. Choi, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the event, had slipped behind Boutin in the semifinal, but came back with a vengeance to take the title when it really matters. Seo also made it to the final, taking bronze with a time of 2 minutes and 24.455 seconds, while Shim Suk-hee finished fifth with a time of 2 minutes and 25.348 seconds.

reigning champion: 현 챔피언

vengeance: 복수심

최민정은 1500미터에서도 2분 23.594초로 결승선을 통과하며 킴 부탱을 근소한 차이로 제치고 금메달을 목에 걸었다. 여자 1500미터 베이징올림픽 금메달리스트 최민정은 준결승에서 킴 부탱보다 조금 뒤진 기록으로 결승에 진출했지만, 결국 중요한 메달 싸움에서는 승리를 거머쥐었다. 서휘민은 2분 24.455초로 결승선을 통과하면서 동메달을 목에 걸었다. 심석희는 2분 25.348초 기록으로 5위에 머물렀다.

The tournament marked Shim's return to the national team for the first time since October last year, after she was investigated and later suspended for insulting her teammates during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

investigate: 수사하다, 조사하다

suspend: 출전을 정지하다



이번 선수권 대회는 심석희가 2018년 평창동계올림픽 당시 동료 팀원들을 모욕한 혐의로 조사를 받고 작년 10월에 출전 정지를 당한 후 처음으로 대표팀 복귀를 한 대회였다.

Choi and Seo also both medaled in the 3,000-meter superfinal, which is open to the top eight racers in the points standing. Choi finished first with a time of 5 minutes and 5.641 seconds, followed by Boutin with a time of 5 minutes and 5.734 seconds and Seo on 5 minutes and 6.840 seconds. Shim finished seventh with a time of 5 minutes and 10.304 seconds.

최민정과 서휘민은 포인트 상위 여덟 명의 선수들이 참가하는 여자 3000미터 슈퍼파이널에서도 메달을 획득했다. 최민정은 5분 5.641초로 1위를 차지했고, 킴 부탱이 5분 5.734초로 2위, 서휘민이 5분 6.840초로 3위를 차지했다. 심석희는 5분 10.304초의 기록으로 7위에 머물렀다.