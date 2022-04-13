[THINK ENGLISH] 전 세계에서 유명한 한국 라면, 지역별 특화 제품도 인기

미국 코스트코 한 매장에서 직원들인 수출 전용 상품인 채식주의자를 위한 제품 등 농심 라면을 홍보하고 있다. [농심]

Ramyeon is a Korean staple that's becoming an international hit, and the makers of the product are leaning into the trend by increasing exports and overseas manufacturing capacity.

Ramyeon takes on the world, some boomeranging back to Korea

전 세계에서 유명한 한국 라면, 지역별 특화 제품도 인기

Korea JoongAng Daily 3면

Monday, April 4, 2022

boomeranging: 부메랑

ramyeon: 라면

staple: 주요 상품

lean into: ~을 받아들이다

manufacturing capacity: 생산 능력

라면은 세계적으로 인기를 끌고 있는 한국의 주요 수출품이다. 라면 회사들은 수출을 늘리고 해외 생산 능력을 높이며 이런 흐름을 적극적으로 활용하고 있다.

According to Korea Customs Service, $607.9 million of ramyeon was exported between January and November last year, a record and up 10.6 percent on year.

Korea Customs Service: 관세청

관세청에 따르면 6억790만 달러 어치의 라면이 지난해 1~11월 수출됐으며, 이는 전년보다 10.6%가 늘어난 것이다.

Nongshim sold 370 billion won ($301.7 million) of its iconic Shin Ramyun overseas in the third quarter last year, more than local sales of 320 billion. It was the first time overseas sales beat sales in Korea. Most Nongshim products sold overseas are manufactured outside of Korea.

iconic: 상징이 되는

농심은 지난해 3분기 대표 상품인 신라면을 해외에 3700억원 어치 판매했는데 이는 국내 판매액 3200억원을 넘어선 것이다. 해외 판매액이 국내 판매액을 넘어선 것은 이번이 처음이다. 해외에서 판매되는 대부분의 농심 제품들은 해외에서 제조된다.

For Samyang Foods, overseas sales in the third quarter were 61 percent of its 158.2 billion won revenue.

revenue: 매출

삼양식품의 경우 지난해 3분기 올린 매출액 1582억원 가운데 61%를 해외에서 올렸다.

Buldak Ramen and Shin Ramyun are some of the obvious choices for export, but export-only products are also big sellers overseas.

export-only: 수출 전용

주요한 수출 품목으로는 불닥라면과 신라면을 꼽을 수 있는데 수출용 제품도 해외에서 인기를 끌고 있다.

Selling the exact same ramyeon abroad as in Korea is one way to expand overseas business. But food companies have been releasing export-only products that meet local preferences.

local preferences: 현지인들의 선호

한국에서 판매되는 것과 같은 라면으로도 해외 판매를 확대할 수 있지만 식품 회사들은 현지인들의 입맛에 맞는 수출 전용 제품을 출시하고 있다.

Shin Ramyun is one of Nongshim's classic best sellers. The company also sells an even spicier version of the product called Shin Red Super Spicy Ramyun exclusively in Southeast Asia. The ramyeon is advertised to have double the spice of the original Shin Ramyun.

exclusively: 독점적으로

신라면은 농심의 오랜 베스트셀러 제품 중 하나다. 이 회사는 ‘신 레드 슈퍼 스파이시 라면’으로 불리는 더 매운 맛의 라면도 동남아시아에서 판매하고 있다. 이 라면은 원래 신라면보다 두 배 더 매운 맛으로 알려져 있다.

The company chose to release it in Southeast Asia because people in countries such as Vietnam and Thailand are accustomed to spicy food.

release: 출시하다

be accustomed to: ~에 익숙하다

이 회사는 이 제품을 동남아시아에서 선보였는데 베트남이나 태국의 소비자들은 매운 음식에 익숙하기 때문이다.

According to a report released by Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange last year, "consumers in Vietnam prefer spicy foods and spicy ramyeon is very popular" and "Nongshim's Shin Red Super Spicy Ramyun, a product that's only sold abroad, is very popular among Vietnamese locals."

Vietnamese locals: 베트남 현지인들



지난해 한국국제문화교류진흥원 자료에 따르면 “베트남 소비자들은 매운 음식과 라면을 더 좋아하며, 농심의 해외 판매용 제품인 ‘신 레드 슈퍼 라면’은 베트남 현지인들 사이에서 매우 인기”다.

Nongshim didn't disclose annual sales of Shin Red Super Spicy Ramyun, but the company said sales of the product grew 50 percent on year in 2021. Its overall sales abroad rose 18 percent on year to 736.3 billion won.

disclose: 밝히다, 드러내다

농심은 ‘신 레드 슈퍼 라면’의 연매출을 공개하지는 않았지만 2021년 이 제품의 판매는 전년에 비해 50% 늘었다고 한다. 해외 전체 판매는 7363억원으로 전년에 비해 18%가 늘었다.

The company also sells the Soon Veggie Noodle Soup as an export-only product, coming in various flavors including the original flavor, kimchi and chili tomato.

veggie: 채식주의자

chili tomato: 칠리 토마토

이 회사는 또 원래의 라면 맛에 김치와 칠리 토마토 등 다양한 맛이 들어있는 ‘순 베지 누들 수프’를 수출용으로 판매하고 있다.

All are vegan certified and are advertised to be milder compared to the Shin Ramyun, targeting the big vegan market abroad and foreigners who might find Korean food to be too spicy.

vegan: (엄격한) 채식주의자

certify: 증명하다

advertise: 광고하다



모두 채식주의자용으로 인증받았고 한국 음식이 너무 맵다고 생각할 수 있는 외국인과 거대한 해외 채식주의 시장을 겨냥해 신라면보다 순한 맛으로 홍보되고 있다.

Its vegan ramyeon series logged sales of $12.6 million in the United States in 2021, up 33 percent on year.

log: 기록하다

이 회사의 채식주의자용 라면 제품들은 2021년 미국에서 1260만 달러의 매출을 기록했다.

Samyang Foods has been focusing on providing variety in its popular Buldak Ramen series.

삼양식품은 불닥 라면 제품을 다양화하는데 주력해왔다.

Buldak Ramen Mala, referring to Chinese pepper that numbs the mouth, hit the market as a China-exclusive product in 2016. Buldak Ramen Curry was released as an export-only product to Southeast Asia the same year. Buldak Ramen Corn, a mildly spicy ramyeon with a cheesy corn flavor, is also only sold outside of Korea.

numb the mouth: 입안을 마비시키다



혀를 마비시키는 중국 후추 ‘마라’를 넣은 ‘불닥 라면 마라’는 2016년 중국 시장 전용 제품으로 큰 인기를 끌었다. ‘불닥 라면 커리’는 같은 해 동남아시아 수출 전용 제품으로 출시됐다. ‘불닥 라면 옥수수’는 치즈와 옥수수 맛을 더한 순한 매운맛으로 수출 전용으로 판매됐다.

The companies also change the shape and form of products to make the Korean ramyeon more familiar to foreigners.

라면 회사들은 외국인에게 한국 라면을 더 친숙하게 하기 위해 제품의 형태와 구성도 바꾼다.

Samyang Foods has its 80g Samyang Ramen, exclusively sold in Southeast Asia. The product is packaged 80-gram packages, which are smaller than the normal 110 to 120 grams. The small-portion products are available in those countries because instant noodles in Southeast Asian countries tend to be around 70 grams.

portion: 1인분, 부분

삼양식품에는 동남아시아 시장에서만 판매하는 80g짜리 삼양라면이 있다. 이 제품은 80g 포장 제품으로 일반적인 110~120g 제품보다 작다. 동남아에서 인스턴트 라면들이 약 70g 정도이기 때문에 이 제품은 동남아 국가들에서 판매된다.

The noodle length of Nongshim's ramyeon exported to western countries is shorter than those found in Korea. The company purposely did this because western people are used to eating their noodles, or spaghetti, by wrapping them around a fork and are used to shorter lengths.

purposely: 의도적으로

서양 국가들에 수출되는 농심 라면의 길이는 한국에서 판매되는 제품보다 짧다. 서양인들은 스파게티 같은 국수를 포크로 둥글게 말아서 먹기 때문에 더 짧은 길이의 국수에 익숙하기 때문이다.