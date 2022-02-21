[THINK ENGLISH] 최민정, 한국의 베이징 금메달 목표 달성하다

최민정이 16일 중국 베이징 캐피털 실내경기장에서 열린 2022 베이징 동계올림픽 쇼트트랙 여자 1500m 결승에서 금메달을 확정지은 뒤 환호하고 있다. [AP/연합]

Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong won her third medal at the Beijing Games, winning the women's 1,500-meter gold medal on Wednesday at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing after setting a new Olympic record in the semifinal race.

Choi helps Korea achieve goal of 'one or two' golds in Beijing

최민정, 한국의 베이징 금메달 목표 달성하다

Friday, February 18, 2022

semifinal: 준결승

쇼트트랙 선수 최민정은 2월 16일 베이징올림픽 여자 1500미터 금메달을 따면서 베이징 올림픽에서의 자신의 세번째 메달을 획득했다. 또 결승에 오르기 전, 쇼트트랙 준결승에서는 올림픽 신기록을 세우기도 했다.

With Choi's gold medal in addition to Hwang Dae-heon's men's 1500-meter gold medal, the short trackers have single-handedly achieved Korea's objective of winning one to two gold medals at the Beijing Games.

single-handedly: 단독으로

objective: 목적

황대헌의 남자 1500미터 금메달에 이어 최민정의 금메달이 터지면서 한국은 쇼트트랙 종목 하나만으로 베이징 올림픽에서의 목표 금메달 수에 도달했다.

Korea entered the Games with a stated objective of winning "one or two gold medals," a smaller number than the five gold, eight silver and four bronze medals the team won at the PyeongChang Games.

한국은 평창 올림픽에서 획득한 금메달 다섯 개, 은메달 여덟 개 그리고 동메달 네 개보다 적은 “금메달 한 개에서 두 개”를 획득하겠다는 목표를 가지고 베이징 올림픽에 참가했다.

Though it was expected that those medals would most likely be won in short track, where Korea has won 26 Olympic gold medals to date, that both Choi and Hwang would be able to pull through amidst the crashes and controversies that dominated the early stages of the competition wasn't always a sure thing.

amidst: 가운데에

controversy: 논란

쇼트트랙은 이미 한국이 26개의 쇼트트랙 금메달을 보유하고 있는 종목인 만큼, 한국의 금메달이 이번에도 쇼트트랙 종목에서 나올 것이라고 예상되었지만 사실 석연치 않은 논란이 끊이지 않았던 대회에서 최민정과 황선우가 모두 금메달을 딸 것이라고 확신할 수는 없는 상황이었다.

Ahead of the Games, Choi was thrown off balance after being embroiled in a controversy surrounding a collision in the women's 1,000-meter final at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, when it was revealed that teammate Shim Suk-hee had sent offensive messages about Choi to a coach.

thrown off balance: 균형을 잃다

대회를 앞두고 최민정은 2018 평창 올림픽 여자 1000미터 결승에서의 충돌이 논란에 휩싸이면서 동료였던 심석희가 자신에 대해 험담을 한 사실이 드러나 흔들릴 수밖에 없었다.

Not only that, but Choi suffered injuries to her knee and ankle in the middle of the most recent International Skating Union (ISU) season. Then, at the beginning of the Games, Choi crashed out of the women's 500 meters after slipping in the quarterfinals.

recent: 최근의

quarterfinal: 준준결승

뿐만 아니라, 최민정은 ISU 시즌 도중에 무릎과 발목에 부상을 입었었다. 그리고는 올림픽 초반에 여자 500미터 준준결승에서 넘어지고 말았다.

But all that early drama was nowhere to be seen on Wednesday, when Choi hit the ice looking more determined than ever and topped all of her heats.

하지만 최민정은 어느 때보다 더 결연한 모습으로 빙판에 나타났고 예선과 준준결승, 준결승까지 모두 1위로 통과하면서 힘들었던 모든 과정을 이겨내는 모습을 보였다.

In the medal race, Choi crossed the finish line with a time of 2:17.789 to defend her 2018 PyeongChang title.

결승에서 최민정은 2분 17.789초로 결승선을 통과하면서 2018년 평창 타이틀 방어에 성공했다.

Choi now has three medals at the Beijing Games, after winning silver in the women's 1,000 meters last Friday and in the 3,000-meter relay on Sunday.

최민정은 여자 1000미터와 3000미터 계주에서 은메달을 딴 데에 이어 세번째 메달을 목에 걸었다.

Choi raced alongside six other contenders in the semifinals, pulling off an incredible comeback to take first place in the last lap from the middle of the pack, comfortably earning a spot in the finals and setting a new Olympic record of 2:16.831, beating Chinese skater Zhou Yang's record of 2:16.993 set in 2010.

최민정은 준결승에서도 또 하나의 새로운 기록을 세우는데 성공했는데, 여섯 명의 다른 선수들과 경쟁하면서도 마지막 바퀴에서 놀라운 역전을 하면서 편안하게 결승선을 첫번째로 통과, 2분 16.83초의 새로운 올림픽 기록을 세우면서 중국의 저우 양이 2010년에 세운 2분 16.993초의 올림픽 기록을 갈아치웠다.

Choi now holds both the Olympic and world records in the women's 1,500 meters. Choi's world record of 2:14.354 was set in November, 2016.

최민정은 이제 여자 1500미터 올림픽 기록과 세계 기록을 둘 다 보유하고 있다. 최민정의 세계 기록은 2016년 11월에 세운 2분 14.354초의 기록이다.