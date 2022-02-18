[THINK ENGLISH] 올 봄 빅뱅, 새 음악과 함께 돌아오다

보이밴드 빅뱅 [YG엔터테인먼트]

Big Bang is back and set to release new music this spring

올 봄 빅뱅, 새 음악과 함께 돌아오다

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Big Bang will return with new music this spring, the legendary boy band’s agency YG Entertainment said Monday.

return with~: ~와 함께 돌아오다

전설적인 그룹 빅뱅이 올 봄 새로운 노래로 돌아온다고 소속사 YG엔터테인먼트가 7일 밝혔다.

The band has finished recording and is set to film the music video.

set to~: ~에 착수하다

밴드는 신곡 녹음을 마쳤고 뮤직비디오 촬영을 앞두고 있다.

While member T.O.P. has left the agency as his contract came to an end and is focusing on solo activities as both an artist and a CEO, he is still a member of the band and took part in making the new music.

contract comes to an end: 계약이 끝나다

focus on~: ~에 집중하다

take part in: 참여하다

멤버 탑은 소속사와 전속계약을 끝내고 아티스트와 CEO로서 개인 활동에 집중하고 있지만, 아직도 빅뱅의 일원으로 신곡 제작에 참여했다고 소속사가 전했다.

“We respect that T.O.P. wants to expand his horizons beyond Big Bang and he has had thorough discussions with the other members,” YG said. “He will be a part of Big Bang’s activities whenever possible.”

expand his horizons: 시야를 넓히다

thorough: 철저한

whenever possible: 언제든지

“빅뱅 외에도 개인 활동 역역을 넓혀가고 싶다는 탑의 의견을 존중해 멤버들이 잘 협의했다”며 “탑은 여건이 되면 언제든 빅뱅 활동을 같이 할 것”이라고 전했다.

It has been four years since Big Bang last released its song “Flower Road” (2018), before going on an extensive hiatus due to the members' mandatory military services. It was also the last song to include ex-member Seungri, who departed from the band in 2019 after the Burning Sun scandal, an infamous sex, drugs and police protection scandal surrounding a nightclub of the same name.

extensive: 대규모의, 폭넓은

hiatus: 중단, 틈

빅뱅이 신곡을 내는 것은 멤버들의 군 복무로 인해 2018년 3월 싱글 ‘꽃 길’ 이후 4년만이다. ‘꽃 길’은 또한 전 멤버 승리가 참여한 마지막 곡이다. 그는 나이트클럽 ‘버닝썬’을 둘러싼 마약유통과 성매매, 경찰과의 유착 등이 얽혀있는 버닝썬 스캔들로 인해 2019년에 밴드를 탈퇴했다.