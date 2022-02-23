[THINK ENGLISH] 오스템 임플란트의 운명, 한국거래소 기업심사위원회로

서울 강서구에서 있는 오스템 임플란트 본사. [뉴스1]

The Korea Exchange (KRX) said Thursday scandalridden Osstem Implant needs to be thoroughly reviewed regarding its eligibility to remain on the Kosdaq.

Fate of Osstem Implant handed over to KRX’s corporate review committee

오스템 임플란트의 운명, 한국거래소 기업심사위원회로

Friday, February 18, 2022

scandal-ridden: 스캔들에 시달리는

thoroughly: 철저히

eligibility: 적임, 적격



한국거래소는 목요일 물의를 빚고 있는 오스템 임플란트가 코스닥 상장을 유지할 수 있을 지에 대한 철저한 심사가 필요하다고 밝혔다.

The fate of the company will now be handed over to KRX’s corporate review committee. The committee will review the case within 20 business days, and there could be three scenarios: delisting, giving it a one-year grace period to improve business, or letting it resume trading.

hand over: 넘겨주다

delist: 상장폐지하다, 목록에서 빼다

grace period: 유예기간

resume: 재개하다

이 회사의 운명은 한국거래소 기업심사위원회로 넘겨질 예정이다. 이 위원회는 영업일 20일 이내에 이 사안을 심사할 예정이다. 가능한 시나리오는 세 가지다. 상장폐지, 1년 이내 개선기간 부여, 혹은 거래재개다.

“KRX thoroughly reviewed the possibility of delisting Osstem Implant and decided that the company should be the subject of a review on its eligibility,” the exchange wrote in a regulatory filing Thursday. “If Osstem submits a report on how it improved in business within 15 days, the decision by the corporate review committee will be announced 20 days after it receives the report.”

review: 재검토하다

corporate: 기업

목요일 한국거래소는 전자공시를 통해 “한국거래소는 오스템 임플란트의 상장폐지 가능성 등을 검토한 결과 상장적격성 실질심사 대상으로 결정했다”며 “만약 오스템 임플란트가 15영업일 이내에 경영개선 계획서를 제출하면 제출일로부터 20영업일 후 심사결과를 밝힐 예정”이라고 밝혔다.

Shares of Korea’s largest dental implant manufacturer were suspended from trading on the Kosdaq on Jan. 3 after the company revealed that a 45-year-old employee skimmed 221.5 billion won ($185.2 million) from its books.

implant: 심다, 인체에 주입하는 물질

manufacturer: 제조사

suspend: 중단하다, 연기하다

books: 회계장부

skim: 빼돌리다 걷어내다

한국 최대 치아 임플란트 제조회사인 이 회사의 주식거래는 회사가 45세 직원이 장부에서 2251억원을 횡령했다고 밝히면서 지난 1월 3일 정지됐다.

The employee, who was only identified by the surname Lee, transferred a total of 221.5 billion won from the company’s account to his stock account through 15 transactions between Nov. 2020 to Oct. 2021. Lee worked as the head of the finance department of Osstem.

account: 계좌

transaction: 거래

이씨로 알려진 이 직원은 2020년 11월부터 2021년 10월 사이에 총 15차례에 걸쳐 총 2251억원을 회사 계좌에서 그의 주식 계좌로 송금했다. 이씨는 오스템의 재무팀장으로 일했다.

The KRX’s decision was originally scheduled to come out on Jan. 24, but the exchange delayed it saying that “careful judgement is needed considering the effects it would have on the market and because there is a large degree of public attention.”

exchange: 거래소

a large degree of: 높은 정도의

public attention: 사람들의 주목, 세간의 이목

한국거래소의 결정은 원래 지난 1월 24일 나올 예정이었지만 “시장에 미치는 영향과 사회적 관심이 커 신중한 판단이 필요하다”며 심사기간을 연장했다.

If KRX’s corporate review team orders a resumption of trading, the shares could be traded on the market right away. But if it decides on the delisting, the case will be handed over to the Kosdaq review committee for a final decision. If the Kosdaq committee orders delisting, the company will be completely delisted from the Kosdaq market.

resumption: 재개

만약 한국거래소 기업심사위원회가 거래 재개를 결정한다면 이 회사의 주식은 즉시 시장에서 거래될 수 있을 것이다. 하지만 만일 상장폐지를 결정한다면 최종결정은 코스닥 시장위원회로 넘어간다. 코스닥 시장위원회가 상장폐지를 결정한다면 이 회사는 코스닥 시장에서 완전히 퇴출된다.

Retail investors are especially sensitive to the dental manufacturer's fate as they own 56 percent of the shares outstanding. A total of 19,856 retail investors own 7.94 million shares of the total 14.3 million shares.

outstanding: 발행된

retail investor: 개인 투자자

특히 오스템 임플란트 발행주식의 56%를 갖고 있는 개인투자자들은 이 회사의 운명에 촉각을 세우고 있다. 1만9856명의 소액주주들은 총 1430만 주식 가운데 794만주를 보유하고 있다.

Some shareholders filed a compensation suit against Osstem and Lee, arguing that the share price of the company will sharply decrease even if the KRX allows the resumption of trading.

shareholder: 주주

compensation: 보상

file a suit against: ~을 상대로 소송을 제기하다

일부 주주들은 오스템에 대해 보상 청구 소송을 제기했다. 만일 한국거래소가 거래 재개를 결정한다고 해도 이 회사의 주가는 급격히 하락할 것이라고 주장하고 있다.