[THINK ENGLISH] 서울 시내 양조장들, 맥주를 뒤로 하고 한국술을 반기다

날씨 양조장에서 빚은 술

Seoul breweries bid farewell to craft beers and hello to traditional booze

서울 시내 양조장들, 맥주를 뒤로 하고 한국술을 반기다

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Until a few years ago, Korean alcohol like makgeolli (fermented rice wine) was considered by many as a drink from generations gone by. Even the fonts on the labels of makgeolli bottles were made to look like old documents on faded paper.

ferment: 발효하다

faded: 빛 바랜, 오래된

몇 년 전까지만 해도, 막걸리는 옛날 사람들이 마시던 전통주라는 이미지를 여전히 가지고 있었다. 막걸리 병에 흔히 보이는 라벨에 써진 글자의 폰트도 오래된 종이에 씌여진 문서 같은 느낌을 가지고 있었다.

Such alcoholic beverage also falls under the category of a “traditional” Korean drink, which meant youngsters weren't overly keen on trying it. Now, with more and more people trying their hands at making their own alcohol, either as a hobby or as a business venture, there is much more variety in the market.

keen: 열망하는

trying one’s hands: 시도하다

venture: 사업

“전통”이라는 말이 들어가는 전통주로 분류되는 술이다보니, 젊은 층에서 선뜻 다가서서 마시는 술이 아니었다. 하지만 이제는, 더 많은 사람들이 취미로든 아니면 미래의 창업 준비를 위해서든 술을 만들기 시작하면서, 비슷한 종류의 술이 더 다양하게 시장에 유통된다.

Instead of heading to the countryside to set up a brewery or winery, they create a brewing space in Seoul. In addition, they focus more on the labels of their drinks, to try and entice customers by making their bottles as eye-catching as possible.

brewery: 양조장

winery: 양조장, 와이너리

brew: 양조하다

entice: 유혹하다

eye-catching: 눈에 띄게

그런 사람들은 양조장을 만들기 위해 시골로 멀리 나가는 것이 아니라, 서울에 양조장을 만든다. 게다가 그들은 병에 붙이는 라벨에도 더 집중하는데, 이는 그들의 술을 최대한 눈에 띄게하여 고객들로 하여금 그 술을 시도하게 하려는 것이다.

Instead of sticking to the very basic way of making such beverages with fermented rice and yeast, some are using beer-making techniques to create new makgeolli or takju, a cloudy alcohol, yakju or cheongju, relatively clearer alcohols, or soju, a distilled drink.

stick: ~를 유지하다

the very: 바로 그

yeast: 효모

cloudy: 탁한

relatively: 상대적으로

distill: 증류하다

단지 쌀을 효모와 발효해서 만드는 일반적인 막걸리나 탁주, 혹은 양주나 청주, 아니면 증류된 소주를 만드는게 아니라, 맥주를 만들 때 쓰는 기술을 쓰기도 한다.

“The expandability of Korean liquor is leading the change in the market,” said Lee Ji-min, a content creator at Daedongyeojudo, a company that promotes Korean drinks and also brews special bottles in collaboration with local makers.

expandability: 확장성

liquor: 리큐르, 술

한국술을 홍보하고 또 국내 양조장과 협업해서 술을 만들기도 하는 회사 대동여주도의 이지민 대표는 “한국술의 확장성이 시장의 변화를 이끌어내고 있다”고 말한다.

She explained new spots opening up in Seoul that focus on traditional alcohols are getting attention because there have not been too many before them.

이 대표는 또한 이렇게 한국술을 만드는 새로운 양조장들이 서울에 생기면서 더 주목받고 있다고 한다. 이전에는 서울에 위치한 양조장이 별로 없었기 때문이다.

She added that new brewers also distribute their drinks to shops and restaurants, which have already established a sturdy customer base that enjoys drinking Korean alcohols. “Youngsters are going for what’s visually attractive,” she said.

distribute: 유통하다

establish: 만들다

sturdy: 튼튼한

그리고 이 대표는 이런 새로운 양조장들이 이미 한국술을 즐기는 고객층을 확보한 가게나 식당에 주로 유통한다고 덧붙였다. “젊은 층은 시각적인 자극에 반응한다”고도 했다.