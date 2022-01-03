[THINK ENGLISH] 지소연·손흥민, 대한축구협회 ‘올해의 선수’ 여섯 번째 수상

11월 27일 경기도 고양종합운동장에서 열린 한국과 뉴질랜드의 친선경기에서 지소연이 드리블 돌파를 시도하고 있다. [연합]

Ji So-yun and Son Heung-min were named the Korea Football Association (KFA)'s female and male Player of the Year on Wednesday. This is the sixth title for both Ji and Son. Ji was named Player of the Year in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2019, and...

손흥민이 카타르 도하 타니 빈 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 아시아 최종예선 이라크전에서 페널티킥으로 자신의 A매치 30호골을 기록한 뒤 세리머니를 하고 있다. [연합]

Ji So-yun, Son Heung-min named KFA Player of the Year for 6th time

지소연·손흥민, 대한축구협회 ‘올해의 선수’ 여섯 번째 수상

Thursday, December 30, 2021

name: 임명하다

지소연과 손흥민이 수요일 대한축구협회 ‘올해의 선수’로 선정되었다.

This is the sixth title for both Ji and Son. Ji was named Player of the Year in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2019, and Son was named Player of the Year in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

지소연과 손흥민 두 선수 모두에게 이번이 여섯 번째 타이틀이다. 지소연은 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 그리고 2019년에 수상을 하였고 손흥민은 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019년과 작년에 수상을 한 바 있다.

Ji, who is now Korea's all-time leading goal scorer across all teams, divisions, genders and competitions, debuted on the national team at only 15 years old to become the youngest-ever Taeguk Lady.

all-time: 역대

한국에서 남녀 통틀어 A 매치 역대 최다 득점자인 지소연은 15살에 국가대표팀에 데뷔하면서 최연소 국가대표가 되었다.

Ji scored her 59th goal with the national team in her 127th appearance with the Taeguk Ladies on Sep. 18 at the Asian Football Confederation Women's Asian Cup qualifier against Mongolia, outscoring Cha, also known as Tscha Bum, whose record of 58 goals had stood for decades.

stand: 유효하다

decade: 10년

지소연은 9월 18일 AFC 몽골전에서 자신의 127번째 A매치에서 59번째 골을 기록하면서 수십년간 유지되어온 차범근의 58골 기록을 깼다.

Ji has been making strides for Korean women's soccer on the international stage for some time. She started her overseas career with Japanese club INAC Kobe Leonessa in 2011 and stayed until 2013. In 2014, Ji started playing for Chelsea to become the first Korean to play in the FA Women's Super League.

make strides: 발걸음을 내딛다, 큰 발전을 이루다

overseas: 해외의

지소연은 오랜기간 동안 해외무대에서 뛰면서 한국 여자축구 발전에 많은 기여했다. 지소연은 2011년 일본 여자축구 1부 리그의 아이낙 고베 구단에 입단하고 2013년까지 활동했다. 2014년에 지소연은 한국 여자선수 최초로 잉글랜드 여자 슈퍼리그에 진출하며 첼시 위민스 구단에서 뛰기 시작했다.

Since Ji joined the squad, Chelsea have won five Super League titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups and the Community Shield. This year alone, Chelsea won the treble with the league title, FA Cup and League Cup.

treble: 3승

지소연이 합류한 이후, 첼시는 슈퍼리그 우승 5회, FA컵 우승 3회, 리그컵 우승 2회 그리고 커뮤니티 실드까지 석권했다. 올해만 해도 첼시는 리그 우승, FA컵 우승과 리그컵 우승까지 트레블을 달성했다.

Spurs striker Son was voted the Player of the Year for the third consecutive time, well ahead of runner-up center back Kim Min-jae who played for the Turkish club Fenerbahce.

striker: 공격수

consecutive: 연이은

runner-up: 2위

손흥민은 2위 터키 페네르바체에서 수비수로 뛰고 있는 김민재 선수를 제치고 2019년부터 3년 연속 KFA 올해의 선수상을 수상했다.

Son scored his 30th international goal with the Taeguk Warriors during Korea’s 3-0 victory against Iraq in the second leg of the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Nov. 16. For Korea, Son has scored 30 goals in 96 appearances, and for the Spurs, Son has now scored a total of 17 goals this calendar year, five of them since Antonia Conte took the helm.

leg: 스포츠 시합에서 동일한 상대 팀과 치르게 되는 일련의 경기 중 한 번의 경기

calendar year: 역년, 1월 1일부터 12월 31일까지의 기간

take the helm: 책임을 떠맡다

손흥민은 11월 16일 2022 카타르 월드컵 아시아 지역예선 이라크전에서 한국의 세번째 골을 넣으면서 본인의 30번째 A매치 골을 기록했다. 손흥민은 96번의 A매치에서 30번의 골을 넣었고 토트넘에서는 2021년 한 해에만 17골을 기록했는데 그 중 5개는 안토니오 콘테 감독이 부임한 이후에 넣은 골이었다.