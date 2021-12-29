[THINK ENGLISH] 남성 육아휴직 20% 증가

Number of men taking paternity leave up 20 percent on year

남성 육아휴직 20% 증가

Korea JoongAng Daily 4면 기사

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

The number of men taking paternity leave jumped more than 20 percent last year, and for the first time ever, more than 20 percent of people taking the parental leave are men. "It wasn't hard for me to go on parental leave because I work as a civil...

The number of men taking paternity leave jumped more than 20 percent last year, and for the first time ever, more than 20 percent of people taking the parental leave are men.

paternity: 아버지임, 부성

paternity leave: 남자의 출산휴가

parental leave: 육아휴직

육아휴직을 떠난 남성의 수가 지난해 20% 이상 증가했다. 또 남성 육아휴직의 비중이 처음으로 전체 육아휴직의 20% 이상이 됐다.

"It wasn't hard for me to go on parental leave because I work as a civil servant, but that doesn't mean I didn't worry about my career or financial problems," said a 45-year-old man. "But I think it was the right choice, because every day I spend with my daughter is so precious."

civil servant: 공무원

precious: 귀중한, 값진

올해 45세인 한 남성은 “공무원이라 육아휴직에 제약이 없긴 했지만 그렇다고 직장 경력이나 금전 고민을 안한 건 아니다. 막상 휴직하고 나니 잘했다는 생각이다. 결혼 7년차에 만난 딸과의 하루하루가 너무 소중하다”라고 말했다.

His wife went on parental leave for a year and a half after giving birth, and he is now in charge of taking care of his daughter at home. Every day, he gets his three-year-old daughter ready for kindergarten and prepares food.

give birth: 출산하다

in charge of: ~를 담당해서

kindergarten: 어린이집

그의 아내는 아이를 낳은 후 1년 반 육아휴직 후 복직했고, 지금은 그가 집에서 딸을 돌보고 있다. 매일 그는 세살 딸의 어린이집 등원과 식사를 챙기고 있다.

According to Statistics Korea, 38,511 men went on parental leave last year to take care of children aged 8 or younger. That's up 20.2 percent on year. A total of 130,834 women took parental leave, down 0.3 percent.

통계청에 따르면 지난해 남성 3만8511명이 8세 이하 자녀를 돌보기 위해 육아휴직을 떠났다. 이는 전년에 비해 20% 증가한 것이다. 여성은 총 13만834명이 육아휴직을 떠났는데 이는 전년에 비해 0.3% 줄어든 것이다.

The combined figure, including men and women, was up 3.7 percent on year to 169,345.

combine: 결합하다

figure: 수치

지난해 남성과 여성을 합친 전체 육아휴직자는 전년에 비해 3.7% 늘어 16만9345명이었다.

"There are more policies encouraging men to go on paternity leave, such as paid parental leave," said Kang Yoo-kyung, head of the social statistics planning division at Statistics Korea. "More men now take part in household chores, which we think is one of the reasons."

paid leave: 유급휴가

household chore: 가사일

강유경 통계청 사회통계기획과장은 “육아휴직 급여 등 남성 육아휴직을 촉진하는 정책이 확대되고 있고, 남성이 예전보다 가사일에 더 참여하는 문화가 확산되고 있기 때문으로 보인다”고 말했다.

Of the 169,345, 77.3 percent were women and 22.7 percent were men, but last year was the first time men made up for more than 20 percent of the total.

육아휴직자 16만9345명 가운데 77.3%는 여성이었고, 22.7%는 남성이었다. 남성 휴직자 비중이 처음으로 20%를 넘어섰다.

In a study of people who took parental leave from 2011 through last year, 74.4 percent of the parents took time off work right after their children were born. Another 10.3 percent did so when the children were 6.

take time off work: 휴직하다

통계청이 2011년과 지난해 사이 육아휴직 행태를 분석한 결과 가장 많은 74.4%가 아이가 만 0세일 때 육아휴직을 했다. 그 다음으로 많은 10.3%가 만 6세 때였다.

"Most women go on parental leave right after they give birth and when their child is six years old, which is the period just before they go to elementary school and when they need close care," said Kang from Statistics Korea. "Men mostly go on leave between the period when the child starts going to elementary school, at 7, and when they become 8 years old."

강 과장은 “여성은 출산 직후인 만 0세 때 가장 육아휴직을 많이 하고 그 다음은 초등학교 입학 직전인 돌봄이 필요한 6세 때 가장 육아휴직을 많이 한다. 남성은 초등학교 입학 직후인 7세, 그 다음 8세 때 육아휴직을 많이 하는 경향을 나타냈다”고 말했다.