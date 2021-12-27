[THINK ENGLISH] 박지성, 8년만에 코치로 QPR 복귀

박지성이 퀸즈 파크 레인저스(QPR) 유소년팀을 런던에 위치한 QPR 훈련장에서 지도하고 있다. [퀸즈 파크 레인저스]

Former Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers star Park Ji-sung has returned to the London club to coach the U-16 squad as part of his professional coaching training. QPR announced on Saturday that Park, who joined the club in 2012, has joined...

Park Ji-sung returns to QPR for coaching training

박지성, 8년만에 코치로 QPR 복귀

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Wednesday, November 22, 2021

Former Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers star Park Ji-sung has returned to the London club to coach the U-16 squad as part of his professional coaching training.

squad: 선수단

전 맨체스터 유나이티드와 퀸즈 파크 레인저스(QPR)의 스타 박지성이 지도자 과정을 밟기 위해 QPR U-16 대표팀 코치진에 합류했다.

QPR announced on Saturday that Park, who joined the club in 2012, has joined the coaching staff as part of his B License training under Head of Coaching Chris Ramsey.

as part of: ~의 일환으로

QPR은 2012년에 처음 선수로 합류한 박지성이 기술이사 크리스 램지 아래에서 B급 지도자 과정을 밟기 위해 코치진에 합류했다고 발표했다.

“Having played for QPR I am really interested to see how they develop their younger players," Park was quoted as saying by QPR. “I have learnt lots from the players as well as the coaches.”

QPR에 의하면 박지성은 QPR에서 뛰어봤고 QPR에서 선수들과 코치들로부터 많이 배운 만큼 유소년 육성을 어떻게 하는지에 대해 관심이 많다고 했다.

Park became the first Korean to play in the Premier League when he joined Manchester United in 2005. After seven years with the club he moved to QPR, playing one season in London before being loaned out when the club was demoted to the second tier. Park retired a year later.

loan: 임대하다

demote: 강등하다

retire: 은퇴하다

2005년 박지성은 맨체스터 유나이티드에 입단하면서 프리미어 리그에서 뛴 최초의 한국인이 되었다. 구단에서 7년을 보낸 후 그는 QPR로 이적하여 한 시즌을 보내고 구단이 2부 리그로 강등되면서 임대되었다. 박지성은 1년 후 은퇴했다.

Since leaving the pitch, Park has taken a number of administrative and advisory roles, including remaining an ambassador for Manchester United, directing youth development for the Korea Football Association and advising K League 1 club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

pitch: 경기장

administrative: 행정적

advisory: 자문의

ambassador: 홍보대사

박지성은 경기장을 떠난 이후에도 맨체스터 유나이티드 홍보대사, 대한축구협회 유소년 감독, K 리그의 전북 현대 자문위원 등 자문과 행정적 역할을 두루 맡아왔다.

The B License qualifies coaches to train different age categories from youth teams to amateur senior teams and to take an assistant coaching position at a professional club. A year after completing the B License, coaches can work towards the A License, which allows them to be the head coach of a youth team, the reserve team of a top flight club or any second-tier club.

qualify: 자격을 주다

top flight: 가장 우수한

B라이선스는 유소년팀부터 아마추어 시니어팀까지 다양한 연령대 팀을 훈련하고 프로 구단에서는 보조 코치직을 맡을 수 있는 자격을 부여한다. B라이선스를 취득한 후 1년이 지나면 유소년팀 대표감독, 1부 리그 리저브팀 감독 혹은 2부 리그 감독 자격을 부여하는 A라이선스에 도전할 수 있어진다.

Park mentioned that football administration needs improving in Korea, perhaps indicating that he would consider coaching here rather than in Britain.

박지성은 한국 축구 행정에도 개선이 필요하다고 언급하며 국내에서 감독을 하는 것 역시 고려하고 있다는 뜻을 내비쳤다.

“When I look at Asia or South Korea, administration needs improving compared to Europe and I will look that way,” he said.

“한국뿐 아니라 아시아 축구는 유럽과 비교해 행정적인 면에서 발전해야 할 부분이 많다. 더 발전해야 할 점들을 찾고 있다.”