[THINK ENGLISH] 일하는 인구의 연령이 갈수록 높아지고 있다

고령층 참가자들이 11월 9일 서울 양천구에서 열린 일자리 박람회에서 팸플릿을 읽고 있다. [뉴스1]

The Korean government is considering expanding the definition of its working-age population frompeople between the ages of 15 to 64, to 15 to 69. Demographically, Korea's working-age population is shrinking, which could slow the country's...

Economically active are getting older all the time

일하는 인구의 연령이 갈수록 높아지고 있다

Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The Korean government is considering expanding the definition of its working-age population frompeople between the ages of 15 to 64, to 15 to 69.

working-age population: 생산연령인구

한국 정부가 생산연령인구의 기준을 15~64세에서 15~69세로 연장하는 것을 검토하고 있다.

Demographically, Korea's working-age population is shrinking, which could slow the country's economic growth. According to data compiled by Statistics Korea, the country’s working-age population will be cut in half in the next 50 years.

demographical: 인구학적

economic growth: 경제성장

compile: 편찬하다

cut in half: 반으로 줄다, 반으로 가르다

인구학적으로 한국의 생산연령인구는 줄어들고 있다. 이는 한국 경제성장을 낮출 수 있다. 통계청에 따르면 한국의 생산연령인구는 향후 50년 안에 절반으로 줄어들 것이다.

Specifically, the country’s working age population totaled 37.38 million in 2020, or around 72.1 percent of the total population. That number is expected to be only 33.81 million in 2030; 28.52 million in 2040; 24.19 million in 2050; and 20.66 million in 2060. In 2070, the working-age population will be 17.37 million, making up only 46.1 percent of the total.

구체적으로 한국의 총 생산연령인구는 2020년 3738만명으로 전체 인구의 약 72.1%를 차지한다. 그 수는 2030년 3381만명으로 줄어들 것으로 예상되며 2040년 2852만명, 2050년 2419만명, 2060년 2066만명으로 감소할 전망이다. 2070년 생산연령인구는 1737만명으로 전체 인구의 46.1%에 불과할 것이다.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) predicted that Korea’s potential growth rate, which stands at 2.35 percent this year, will fall to 0.92 percent in 2033, minus 0.02 percent in 2047, and minus 0.08 percent in 2060, if the current situation lasts. A potential growth rate refers to the maximum possible rate an economy can grow without triggering inflation.

potential growth rate: 잠재성장률

trigger: 촉발시키다

경제개발협력기구(OECD)는 한국의 잠재성장률이 2033년 0.92%로 하락할 것으로 예상했다. 2047년에는 마이너스 0.02%, 2060년에는 마이너스 0.08%로 떨어진다. 올해 한국의 잠재성장률은 2.35%였다. 잠재성장률이란 물가상승을 유발하지 않으면서 (한 나라가 보유하고 있는 자본, 노동력, 자원 등 모든 생산요소를 사용해서) 한 나라 경제가 최대한 이룰 수 있는 경제성장 가능치를 말한다.

During the same period, the OECD's average, which is 2.62 percent this year, will only decrease to 1.47 percent. The expansion of the definition of the working age population can be part of a solution, the government said. In fact, the number of working senior citizens is on the rise.

senior citizen: 노인

같은 기간 OECD 평균 잠재성장률은 올해 2.62%에서 1.47%로 감소할 것으로 전망됐다. 정부는 생산연령인구 기준을 올리는 것이 해결책의 일부가 될 수 있다고 말한다. 실제로 일하는 노인의 수는 증가하고 있다.

Around 55.1 percent of seniors between the ages of 65 and 69 participated in economic activities in 2020. That statistic has, in fact, been growing rapidly in recent years, as it was only 39.9 percent in 2008 and 42.2 percent in 2017.

2020년 65~69세 노인층의 약 55.1%는 경제활동에 참여하고 있다. 이 통계는 최근 빠르게 늘고 있다. 2008년이 비중은 39.9%였으며 2017년에는 42.2%였다.

But analysts say that if the government wants to change the definition of the working population, it must consider other issues like extending the country’s legal retirement age, which is currently 60.

extend: 연장하다

retirement: 은퇴

하지만 전문가들은 만약 생산연령인구의 기준을 바꾸려고 한다면 현재 60세인 법률상 은퇴 연령을 상향하는 등 다른 문제들을 같이 고민해야 한다고 말한다.

“From an economic standpoint, the expansion of the definition of the working age population is inevitable since the country defines elderly as those ‘who can not participate in labor activities' or ‘who need help from the government,’” Kim Young-sun, a gerontology professor at Kyung Hee University’s Graduate School of East-West Medical Science, said.

standpoint: 관점

expansion: 확대

elderly: 어르신들

gerontology: 노인학

김영선 경희대 동서의학대학원 노인학과 교수는 “경제적인 관점에서 고령자를 더 이상 경제활동이 어려운, 국가의 도움이 필요한 사람으로 정의하면 생산연령인구 확대 논의는 불가피하다”고 말했다.

“If the government wants to push for that change, it should also discuss some other issues at the same time including the extension of the retirement age.”

“만약 정부가 이런 변화를 원한다면, 정년 연장 등에 대한 논의도 함께 이뤄져야 할 것이다”