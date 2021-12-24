4 읽는 중

Think English

[THINK ENGLISH] ‘오징어 게임’이 골든글로브 3개 부문 후보로 지명되다

중앙일보

입력 2021.12.24 10:00

Netflix Korea's original series ″Squid Game″ released in September. [NETFLIX]

넷플릭스 코리아의 드라마 “오징어 게임”은 지난 9월 공개되었다. [넷플릭스]

Actors Lee Jung-jae and Oh Young-soo were nominated for the Golden Globe Awards for their roles in Netflix Korea's hit series "Squid Game," according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Monday.

'Squid Game' earns three Golden Globe nominations

‘오징어 게임’이 골든글로브 3개 부문 후보로 지명되다

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Actors Lee Jung-jae and Oh Young-soo were nominated for the Golden Globe Awards for their roles in Netflix Korea's hit series "Squid Game," according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Monday.

nominate: 후보로 지명하다

award: 상

role: 역할, 배역

배우 이정재와 오영수가 넷플릭스 히트작 “오징어 게임” 속 배역으로 미국 골든글로브 시상식 후보로 지명되었다고 미국 할리우드외신기자협회가 밝혔다.

Lee, who played the lead role Seong Gihun, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama while Oh received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor — Television for his role of Oh Il-nam. "Squid Game" itself was nominated for Best Television Series — Drama.

performance: 연기/연주, 공연

receive: 받다

작중 주인공 성기훈 역을 맡은 이정재는 텔레비전 시리즈 · 드라마 남우주연상 부문에, 오일남 역을 맡은 오영수는 남우조연상 · 텔레비전 부문 후보에 올랐다. “오징어 게임” 자체도 텔레비전 시리즈 · 드라마 작품상에 후보로 지명됐다.

Korean or Korean-language films such as “Parasite” (2019) and “Minari” (2020) have previously won at the Golden Globe Awards for Best Foreign Language Film, but “Squid Game” made history as the first Korean series to receive a nomination.

language: 언어

previously: 이전에

foreign: 외국의

make history: 역사에 남다[남을 일을 하다]

과거 “기생충” (2019)과 “미나리” (2020) 등 한국 영화 혹은 한국어 영화가 골든글로브 외국어영화상을 받은 적은 있으나, “오징어 게임”은 후보 지명을 받은 첫 한국 드라마가 됨으로써 새로운 역사를 썼다.

BY HALEY YANG [yang.hyunjoo@joongang.co.kr]
