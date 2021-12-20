[THINK ENGLISH] 보르도 황의조의 화려한 복귀

보르도의 황의조가 12일 프랑스 트루아, 스타드 드 로브에서 열린 리그 1 경기에서 트루아를 상대로 보르도의 두번째 골을 넣은 뒤 환호하고 있다. [AFP/연합]

After two months on the sidelines with ankle and hamstring injuries, Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo has returned in style this month, picking up two goals and an assist in his first three starts since October.

Bordeaux's Hwang Ui-jo is back and better than ever

보르도 황의조의 화려한 복귀

sideline (v.): (부상 때문에) 출전을 못하게 하다

in style: 멋지게

start: 경기

발목과 햄스트링 부상으로 두달 간 출전하지 못했던 보르도 공격수 황의조가 10월 이후 3번의 경기만에 두 골과 하나의 어시스트를 하며 화려하게 복귀했다.

Hwang headed in his sixth goal of the season on Sunday to lead Bordeaux to a 2-1 victory over Troyes. His goal turned out to be the decider, putting Bordeaux ahead after an early Troyes goal and an own goal that tied the score at 1-1.

own goal: 자책골

decider: 승자를 결정짓는 것

12일 황의조는 헤딩으로 트루아전에서 자신의 시즌 6호골을 기록하면서 보르도를 2-1 승리로 이끌었다. 트루아가 경기 초반에 첫 골을 기록하고 난 뒤 자책골을 기록하면서 1-1 동점 상황이 되었고 황희조의 골이 결국 보르도의 승리를 결정지었다.

Hwang's performance on Sunday underlined his emphatic return from injury over the last few weeks. Hwang initially suffered an ankle injury during a game against Nantes on Oct. 17. While rehabilitating, he also injured his hamstring, forcing him to spend the best part of two months off the pitch.

emphatic: 확실한

off the pitch: 경기장 밖에서

12일 황의조의 플레이는 그가 지난 부상으로부터의 완벽히 회복했음을 확실하게 보여주었다. 황의조는 처음 10월 17일에 낭트전에서 발목 부상을 입은 후 재활하는 도중에 햄스트링에 또 부상을 입게 되어 가장 폼이 좋은 시점에 두달을 경기장 밖에서 보내야 했다.

That explosive return from injury has almost doubled Hwang's season stats in just two weeks: He now has six goals and two assists for the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, suggesting that this is likely to be his most productive season ever.

explosive: 폭발적

stats: 통계

productive: 생산적

이번 주에 보여준 폭발적인 복귀는 황희조의 시즌 통계를 불과 2주만에 두배로 높였다. 황희조는 2021-22 리그 1시즌에 벌써 6골 2 도움을 기록하고 있어 이번 시즌이 황의조의 역대 가장 생산적인 시즌이 될 가능성이 높아 보인다.

Last season, Hwang was Bordeaux's top goal scorer with 12 Ligue 1 goals. Compared to that big season last year, Hwang's sixth goal this year came in the 18th Bordeaux game of the season, six games earlier than last season's 24th game.

지난 시즌 황의조는 리그 1에서 12골을 기록하면서 보르도의 최다 득점자가 되었다. 지난 시즌 황의조의 6호골은 24번째 경기에서 터졌는데 이번 시즌 황의조의 시즌 6호골은 지난 시즌 보다도 여섯 게임이나 이른 18번째 경기에서 터졌다.

The speed at which Hwang racked up those goals is even more impressive considering that he did not actually appear in the majority of those games this season.

impressive: 인상적

황희조가 올 시즌 대부분의 경기에 출전하지 못했다는 것을 감안하면 이렇게 골이 빨리 터진 것은 더욱 인상적이다.

The French league also highlighted Hwang's achievements this year on the official Ligue 1 Twitter account on Monday. According to the post, Hwang has scored 16 Ligue 1 goals so far this calendar year, making him the highest-scoring Bordeaux player in a single calendar year since Fernando Cavenaghi in 2008.

highlight: 강조하다

calendar year: 역년, 1월 1일부터 12월 31일까지의 기간

리그 1 역시 13일 공식 트위터 계정에 황의조의 올해 성과를 집중 조명했다. 그 포스팅에 따르면 황의조는 2021년에만 리그 1에서 총 16골을 기록하면서 2008년 페르난도 카베나기 이후 한 해 동안 가장 많은 골을 넣은 보르도 선수가 되었다.