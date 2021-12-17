[THINK ENGLISH] 방탄소년단 멤버들 개인 인스타그램 계정 개설 이후 V가 앞서다

All seven members of BTS had more than 16 million Instagram followers a day after signing up for individual accounts with the Meta Platformsowned social media site.

V leads after BTS members open individual Instagram accounts

방탄소년단 멤버들 개인 인스타그램 계정 개설 이후 V가 앞서다

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

sign up for: 가입하다

방탄소년단 멤버 7명 전부 메타가 소유하는 소셜미디어 사이트에 개인 계정을 가입한지 하루 만에 인스타그램 팔로워가 1600만 명을 넘어섰다.

Until Monday, the band's social media presence was collective, with a joint Twitter account used by all seven members. It also directly communicated with fans through Weverse, a fan community platform created by HYBE, the management company behind BTS.

presence: 존재, 활동

collective: 공동의, 집단의

joint: 공동

월요일까지 방탄소년단은 SNS에서 7명의 멤버 모두가 사용하는 공동 트위터 계정으로 활동했다. 방탄소년단의 매 니지먼트 회사 하이브가 만든 팬 커뮤니티 플랫폼 위버스를 통해 팬들과 직접 소통하기도 했다.

Member V was the fastest to 1 million, in just 43 minutes. It took Angelina Jolie a full hour to hit that mark.

a full hour: 꼬박 한시간

hit: 달성하다

mark: 기록

멤버 V가 단 43분 만에 (팔로워 수) 100만 명을 가장 빨리 달성했다. 안젤리나 졸리가 그 기록을 달성하는데 꼬박 한 시간이 걸렸다.

He also was top in terms of total followers as of Tuesday afternoon, with 18.4 million. He was followed by Jungkook (17.6 million), Jimin (17.1 million), Jin (16.8 million), Suga (16.6 million), J-Hope (16.5 million) and RM (16.5 million).

in terms of: ~면에서

followed by: 이어

지난 2일 오후 기준으로 전체 팔로워 수 측면에서도 1840만 명으로 1위를 달리고 있다. 이어 정국(1760만 명), 지민(1710만 명), 진(1680만 명), 슈가(1660만 명), 제이홉 (1650만 명), RM(1650만 명) 순이다.

The boy band is set to take a second extended period of rest since its first in 2019, HYBE's Big Hit Music announced on Monday.

be set to: ~할 예정이다

extended period of rest: 장기 휴식기

하이브의 빅히트 뮤직은 방탄소년단이 2019년 첫 번째(휴식기) 이후 두 번째 장기 휴식기를 가질 예정이라고 월요일에 발표했다.

The agency added that the band will focus on preparing for a concert in March in Seoul and the release of a new album that will mark the beginning of a "new chapter."

added: 덧붙였다

mark: 알리다

소속사는 방탄소년단이 3월 서울에서 (열릴 예정인) 콘서트와 "새로운 챕터"의 시작을 알리는 새 앨범 발매를 준비하는데 집중할 것이라고 덧붙였다.