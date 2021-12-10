[THINK ENGLISH] 옥스퍼드 영어 사전에 김밥·오빠 등 26개 한국어 단어 새로 추가

2019년 6월 22일 아미로 불리는 방탄소년단의 팬들이 “오빠, 우리 왔어”라고 적힌 티셔츠를 입고 송파구에서 열린 팬미팅 “2019 BTS 제 5회 머스터-매직 샵에 참석하고 있다. [일간스포츠]

Regardless of your age, if you're a handsome actor or singer, you too can be an "oppa," or "older brother." At least, that's what the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) says as of September, after adding 26 words of Korean origin to its records...

Drop your kimbap and call your oppa, the OED has 26 new additions

옥스퍼드 영어 사전에 김밥·오빠 등 26개 한국어 단어 새로 추가

Korea JoongAng Daily 12면 기사

Friday, December 3, 2021

Regardless of your age, if you're a handsome actor or singer, you too can be an "oppa," or "older brother."

regardless: ~에 상관 없이

나이를 불문하고 잘생긴 배우나 가수라면 당신도 ‘오빠’가 될 수 있다.

At least, that's what the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) says as of September, after adding 26 words of Korean origin to its records.

as of: ~를 기준으로

Korean origin: 한국에서 유래한

적어도 옥스포드 영어사전 (OED)은 9월을 기준으로 한국어에서 유래한 26개 단어를 새롭게 추가하며 그렇게 말하고 있다.

Considering the fact that the OED has only listed 23 words of Korean origin since its first edition in 1884, this marks a huge leap for the Korean language. In the September 2021 update, the majority of the new additions stem from or are related to K-pop, K-drama and K-food.

considering the fact that: 그러한 사항을 고려하면

huge leap: 큰 도약

stem from: ~에서 유래하다

1884년 초판 OED에 한국어 단어가 23개에 불과했다는 점을 감안하면 이는 한국어의 큰 도약이다. 2021년 9월 업데이트에서 새로 추가된 항목의 대부분은 K팝, K드라마, K푸드에서 유래하거나 이와 관련이 있다.

The list consists of delicacies like "bulgogi" and "chimaek," culture-related words like "hallyu" and "K-drama." And when it comes to Korean music, K-pop isn’t the only genre popular these days — the addition of "trot" seems to have been heavily infl uenced by cable channel TV Chosun’s hit competition shows, “Miss Trot” (2019-21) and “Mr. Trot” (2020).

consist of: ~로 구성되다

delicacies: 진미

when it comes to: ~에 관한 한

heavily influenced: 영향을 크게 받은

목록은 “불고기”, “치맥”과 같은 진미와 “한류”, “K-드라마”와 같은 문화 관련 단어로 구성된다. 그리고 한국 음악의 경우 단어 “트로트”가 추가된 걸 보면 TV조선의 히트 오디션 프로그램이었던 “미스 트롯” (2019-21)과 “미스터 트롯” (2020)의 오디션 프로그램의 영향을 크게 받은 것으로 보이며 K팝만이 요즘 인기 있는 장르가 아니라는 것을 보여준다.