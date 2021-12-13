[THINK ENGLISH] 한국여자배구 새 감독, 2022 네이션스 리그 도전하다

6월 7일 이탈리아 리미니에서 열린 2021 네이션스 리그 미국전에서 한국 여자 배구 대표팀이 모여 작전을 짜고 있다. [배구 네이션스 리그]

The Korean national women’s volleyball team will play the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) next May under new head coach Cesar Hernandez Gonzalez.

Korea's new head coach faces a challenge at 2022 VNL

한국여자배구 새 감독, 2022 네이션스 리그 도전하다

Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Thursday, December 9, 2021

The Korean national women’s volleyball team will play the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) next May under new head coach Cesar Hernandez Gonzalez.

한국 여자배구 대표팀은 내년 5월 세자르 에르난데스 곤잘레스 신임 감독 아래 2022 네이션스 리그 (VNL)에 참가한다.

The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) announced Wednesday that the 2022 edition of the VNL will be held in the United States, Turkey, Brazil, the Philippines, Canada and Russia. While last year’s VNL was played in a bubble with all matches held in Rimini, Italy, the 2022 VNL will return to its original format where 16 countries compete in a round robin across six cities around the world.

round robin: 리그전

국제배구연맹(FIVB)는 2022년 네이션스 리그가 미국, 터키, 브라질, 필리핀, 캐나다 그리고 러시아에서 개최된다고 8일 밝혔다. 지난해 네이션스 리그는 이탈리아 리미니에서 전 경기가 열렸지만 이번 해는 16개국이 6개의 도시를 돌며 리그전을 치르는 원래 방식대로 진행된다.

Last time around, Korea finished second-to-last with three wins and 12 losses, one ahead of last-place Thailand. But numbers don’t tell the whole story, as VNL was always going to be a difficult outing for Korea. Despite the losses, Korea were able to use the tournament as an opportunity to work on teamwork and tune up for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

outing: (스포츠 대회) 출전

opportunity: 기회

tune up: 조율하다

지난번 네이션스 리그에서 한국은 16위 태국보다 1승 많은 3승 12패를 하면서 15위를 했다. 하지만 순위로 네이션스 리그에서 한국의 성취를 모두 설명할 수는 없다. 네이션스 리그는 한국에게 어려운 무대일 수밖에 없다. 하지만 한국은 이 대회를 팀워크를 연습하는 기회로 삼았고 도쿄올림픽을 위한 조율을 하고 손발을 맞춰 나갔다.

Stefano Lavarini, the team's head coach at the time, proved that teamwork on the big stage, earning his space in the annals of Korean sporting history after his underdog squad fought their way through higher-ranked opponents to finish in a historic fourth place.

annals: 연대기

underdog: 약체



당시 대표팀 감독 스테파노 라바리니는 강한 팀워크를 도쿄올림픽에서 선보였고 상대적 약체였던 한국은 순위가 높은 상대들을 이기고 여자배구 준결승에 오르며 한국 스포츠 역사에 한 획을 그었다.

Of course, former captain Kim Yeon-koung was also in the middle of it all, leading the team to put up a fight against the stronger opponents. Alongside Kim, veteran Yang Hyo-jin played the VNL and the Olympics with Kim Su-ji joining them on the big stage after missing out on the VNL due to an injury.

물론 주장 김연경이 그 중심에서 강력한 상대팀들을 상대로 좋은 경기를 펼치도록 팀을 이끌었다. 베테랑 양효진 역시 김연경과 함께 네이션스 리그와 올림픽을 뛰었고 김수지는 부상으로 네이션스 리그는 출전하지 못했지만 올림픽에서 합류했다.

As Lavarini, Kim Yeon-koung, Kim Su-ji and Yang have all stepped back from the national team after the Tokyo Games, this year’s VNL will be more about how more experienced players like Park Jeong-ah and Pyo Seung-ju step into the veterans' role, and how well younger players adapt to the international stage while coordinating with new head coach Gonzalez.

step back from: ~에서 물러나다

experienced: 경험이 풍부한



라바리니, 김연경, 김수지 그리고 양효진 모두 도쿄올림픽을 끝으로 대표팀에서 물러난 만큼 올해 네이션스 리그는 경험이 풍부한 박정아, 표승주와 같은 선수들이 어떻게 베테랑 선수들의 빈자리를 채우는 지와 다른 선수들이 곤잘레스 감독과 함께 국제무대에 얼마나 잘 적응하는지가 관건이다.

Gonzalez was appointed as head coach in October for a three-year term from 2022 to 2024. He was the assistant coach under Lavarini from 2019 to 2021. His debut with the team will be at the VNL, and he is expected to lead the team to the Paris Olympics.

appoint: 임명하다

곤잘레스는 이번 10월에 2022년부터 2024년까지 3년간의 한국대표팀 감독으로 임명되었다. 곤잘레스는 2019년부터 2021년까지 라바리니 전 감독을 보좌했었다. 그는 네이션스 리그에서 한국대표팀과의 첫 경기를 치르며 파리올림픽까지 대표팀을 진두지휘할 예정이다.