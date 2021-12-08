[THINK ENGLISH] 소비자물가 3.7% 상승, 10년 내 최고

지난 목요일 서울 한 식료품 가게 신선식품 코너. 정부 노력에도 불구하고 소비자물가는 두달 연속 3% 이상 상승세를 이어갔다. 11월 소비자물가는 전년 대비 3.7%가 올랐다. 이는 10년 내 최고치다. [연합]

Consumer prices surged at the highest rate in nearly a decade. According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, consumer prices in November rose 3.7 percent compared to a year earlier, the second month in a row they rose over 3 percent. In October...

Consumer prices rise 3.7%, highest in nearly a decade

소비자물가 3.7% 상승, 10년 내 최고

Friday, December 3, 2021

Consumer prices surged at the highest rate in nearly a decade.

consumer price: 소비자물가

surge: 급둥하다



소비자물가가 거의 10년 내 가장 많이 올랐다.

According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, consumer prices in November rose 3.7 percent compared to a year earlier, the second month in a row they rose over 3 percent. In October, consumer prices grew 3.2 percent. November's increase was the briskest since December 2011's 4.2 percent.

Statistics Korea: 통계청

in a row: 연속해서

brisk: 빠른, 딱딱한

목요일 통계청에 따르면 11월 소비자물가는 지난해에 비해 3.7%가 상승하며 두 달 연속 3% 이상을 기록했다. 10월 소비자물가는 3.2% 상승했다. 11월 상승률은 2011년 12월 4.2% 이후 가장 높은 것이다.

“Prices sharply increased in manufactured goods including petroleum and processed food products as well as in services such as restaurants,” said Eo Woon-sun, a Statistics Korea official. “Agriculture, livestock and fishery prices, which were stable, sharply increased, especially vegetables.”

manufactured goods: 공산품

petroleum: 석유

processed food product: 가공식품

livestock: 가축

fishery: 어류

어운선 통계청 경제동향통계심의관은 "석유와 가공식품 같은 공업제품 뿐 아니라 레스토랑 등의 서비스 가격도 급격히 오르고 있다“며 ”안정세를 취하던 농축산물 가격, 특히 채소 값이 크게 올랐다”고 말했다.

Petroleum price rose 35.5 percent year-on-year, the sharpest rate since July 2008.

year-on-year: 전년 대비의

석유 가격은 1년 전에 비해 35.5%가 상승했다. 이는 2008년 7월 이후 가장 급격한 증가율이다.

Higher fuel costs affected the prices of manufactured goods, which went up 5.5 percent. This was the sharpest year-on-year hike since November 2011's 6.4 percent.

hike: 대폭 인상

높은 연료 가격은 공산품 가격에 영향을 미쳤다. 5.5%가 상승했는데 이는 2011년 11월 6.4%를 기록한 이후 전년 대비 기준으로 가장 가파른 상승세다.

Manufactured food prices were up 3.5 percent. The price of bread rose 6.1 percent. Food manufacturers have been hiking prices to reflect the price of raw materials.

raw material: 원재료

가공식품 가격은 3.5% 올랐다. 빵 가격은 6.1%가 올랐다. 가공식품 제조업체들은 원재료 가격을 반영해 가격을 크게 인상하고 있다.

On Tuesday, Dongwon F&B announced it was raising the price of its tuna products an average 6.4 percent. Dongwon F&B controls 80 percent of Korea's market for canned tuna.

canned tuna: 참치 캔

화요일 동원F&B는 참치 제품 가격을 평균 6.4% 인상한다고 밝혔다. 동원F&B는 한국 참치캔 시장의 80%를 점유하고 있다.

Nongshim raised the price of its wildly popular Shin Ramyun 7.6 percent in August, its first price increase in nearly five years. Competitor Ottogi hiked the price of its flagship Jin Ramen 12.6 percent, its first in 13 years.

competitor: 경쟁자

농심은 널리 알려진 신라면 가격을 지난 8월 5년 만에 처음으로 7.6% 인상했다. 경쟁사인 오뚜기는 대표 상품인 진라면 가격을 12.6%로 크게 올렸다. 이는 13년 만에 처음이다.

Agriculture, livestock and fishery prices rose 7.6 percent in November, partly because of unusual chilly weather.

agriculture, livestock and fishery prices: 농수축산물가격

chilly: 쌀쌀한

11월 농수축산물가격은 7.6% 올랐는데, 이는 이례적으로 추운 날씨 때문이다.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki pledged that consumer prices will stabilize this month.

pledge: 약속하다

stabilize: 안정화하다

홍남기 부총리 겸 기획재정부 장관은 소비자물가가 이달 중 안정화될 것이라고 말했다.

“In December, the international crude price will stabilize and [government] fuel tax cuts will have an effect, slowing the growth [of consumer prices],” Hong said during a government meeting Thursday.

crude: 원유

홍 부총리는 “12월 국제원유가격이 안정되고 유류세 인하 효과가 가시화되면서 소비자물가 증가폭이 둔화할 것”이라고 목요일 정부 (비상경제중앙대책본부) 회의에서 말했다.

He also emphasized that Korea’s consumer price growth was lower than in other countries.

그는 또 한국의 소비자물가 상승은 다른 나라보다 낮다고 강조했다.

“The accumulated growth of consumer prices as of October was 2.2 percent, and annually it will be at a level similar to the BOK and OECD projections [of 2.3 percent and 2.4 percent],” Hong said.

accumulated: 누적된

projection: 예상

그는 “10월까지 누적 소비자물가 상승률은 2.2%이며 한국은행과 OECD의 예상치(2.3~2.4%)와 비슷한 수준이 될 것”이라고 말했다.