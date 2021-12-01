[THINK ENGLISH] ‘오징어 게임’ 같은 학원을 견디는 ‘네카라쿠배’ 취준생들

학생들이 11월 5일 서울 강남구에 있는 데이원컴퍼니에서 개발자 준비 과정을 수강하고 있다. [김정민 기자]

Koreans are applying to enter cram schools that help them apply for jobs at the country’s five most popular tech companies, and they are willing to part with some of their salary if they do get an offer.

Tech job seekers endure Squid Game-like cram schools

‘오징어 게임’ 같은 학원을 견디는 ‘네카라쿠배’ 취준생들

Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

cram school: (단기 집중) 학원

be willing to ~ : ~ 하기를 마다하지 않는다. 흔쾌히 ~하다

part with: ~를 내주다

한국인들은 가장 인기를 끌고 있는 5개 IT 기업에 입사하는데 도움이 되는 학원에 들어가기 위해 지원하고 있다. 그들은 그 기업들에 입사할 수 있다면 기꺼이 월급 일부를 바친다.

Park Ba-reum, a 32-year-old, quit her job in July and started taking classes at Gangnam’s Day 1 Company, a hagwon cram school specializing in programming and developer training. Her goal is to work for Kakao one day.

specialize in: ~을 전문으로 하다

지난 7월 다니던 직장을 그만둔 32세 박바름씨는 강남의 ‘데이원컴퍼니’ 학원에서 강의를 듣기 시작했다. 이 학원은 프로그래밍과 개발자 훈련을 전문으로 하는 학원이다. 그녀의 목표는 언젠가 카카오에서 일하는 것이다.

She goes to classes every weekday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., arriving home at around 11 p.m., reviewing and practicing until 1 a.m. the next day. “I actually sleep a lot compared to other people,” said Park. “There are many of my friends who consider sleeping six hours to be a lot.”

그녀는 주중에 매일 오전 10시부터 밤 10시까지 강의를 듣고 밤 11시쯤 집에 돌아와 다음날 새벽 1시까지 복습과 연습을 한다. 박씨는 “나는 사실 다른 사람에 비하면 잠을 많이 자는 거예요. 하루 6시간이면 많이 잤다는 친구들이 많아요”라고 말했다.

Being a developer at Naver, Kakao, Line, Coupang or Woowa Brothers is like hitting the jackpot for young Koreans, as they pay a salary of 50 to 60 million won ($42,000 to $50,400) for new developers. The companies grew rapidly due to the pandemic putting an emphasis on online businesses, making them even more popular.

hit the jackpot: 대박을 터뜨리다

네이버, 카카오, 라인, 쿠팡, 배달의 민족(우아한 형제들)에서 개발자가 되는 건 한국의 젊은이들에게는 대박을 터뜨리는 것과 같다. 이 회사들은 신입 개발자에게 연봉 5000만~6000만원을 지급한다. 온라인 비즈니스 중심인 이 회사들은 코로나19 팬데믹 덕분에 빠르게 성장했으며, 덕분에 개발자들의 인기도 훨씬 높아졌다.

For some Koreans, exhausting hours of study don’t end with university graduation. Some seek to stand out in the competitive job market by turning to hagwons to get prepared.

stand out: 돋보이다

일부 한국인들은 대학을 졸업해도 고단한 공부의 시간이 끝나지 않는다. 어떤 이들은 경쟁적인 구직 시장에서 돋보이기 위한 준비를 위해 학원으로 향한다.

Day 1 Company in March started a six-month course that aims to help students land a developer job at the five tech companies. The course is free, but people who get a job at one of the five firms have to pay 1 percent of their salary for two years, up to 1 million won.

데이원컴퍼니는 지난 3월 (네카라쿠배로 불리는) 5개 IT 회사 개발자로 취업하는 걸 지원하는 6개월 과정을 시작했다. 이 과정은 무료지만 5개 회사 중 한 곳에 취업할 경우 2년간 월급의 1%를 최대 100만원까지 내야 한다.

A course starting in March had 15 places; 4,185 applied. Applicants are put through a gauntlet of tests and is subjected to a final interview. Five dropped out among the selected 15, but seven started working at Naver or Kakao after the course ended in September.

gauntlet: 여러가지 시련

be subjected to: ~를 받다

지난 3월에 시작한 과정에는 15명 모집에 4185명이 지원했다. 지원자들은 어려운 테스트들을 통과하고 마지막에 인터뷰를 해야 한다. 선발된 15명 가운데 5명은 탈락했지만 지난 9월에 과정을 마친 7명은 네이버나 카카오에 입사했다.

“Naver, Kakao, Line, Coupang and Woowa Brothers are top-tier companies, and studying for 12 hours a day excluding sleep still doesn’t guarantee a position at the company,” said Day 1 Company Lead Product Manager Kang Ho-jun. “The companies don’t take academic background into consideration. We of course train them as if we are helping them prepare for the College Scholastic Ability Test.”

top-tier: 최상위급

academic background: 학벌

College Scholastic Ability Test: 수학능력시험(CSAT)

데이원컴퍼니 강호준 스쿨사업기획팀장은 “네카라쿠배는 잠자는 시간 빼고 하루 12시간씩 공부만 해도 갈까말까한 최상위급 회사”라며 “이 회사들이 지원자 스펙을 안 본다지만 우리는 당연히 입시학원처럼 교육할 수밖에 없다”고 말했다.

Kakao doesn’t require information about academic background, major, age and gender from those applying. All of the five tech companies have coding tests, which are considered to be heavily weighted when deciding who gets the job.

weight: 무게를 달다, 가중치를 주다

카카오는 지원자의 학벌에 대한 정보나 전공, 나이, 성별을 요구하지 않는다. 네카라쿠배는 코딩 시험을 본다. 이 시험은 입사를 결정할 때 매우 중요하게 생각된다.

People who didn’t get a job at their dream companies often give it another shot.

꿈꾸던 회사에 들어가진 못한 사람들은 재수도 불사한다.

A 26-year-old who used to work as a freelance designer didn’t get a job at Naver and Kakao after the six-month course. Although he did get multiple job offers from other businesses, he decided to give it one more try for the two companies after seven classmates got offers from the big tech firms.

프리랜서 디자이너였던 26세 김모씨는 6개월 과정 후에도 네이버와 카카오에서 취업하지 못했다. 여러 다른 회사에서 입사 제안을 받았지만 7명의 반 친구들이 네이버와 카카오에 취업하자 한 번 더 도전하기로 했다.

“It’s somewhat scary to take on a new challenge in my 30s,” said Park Ba-reum, currently taking the course. “But I thought taking time to become a good developer in a company where there are a lot of colleagues to learn from wouldn’t be considered ‘late,’ but actually a faster route in life.”

현재 수업을 듣고 있는 박바름씨는 “30대에 새로운 도전을 하는 게 두렵기도 하지만 배울 수 있는 동료가 많은 회사에서 좋은 개발자가 되는 것이 돌아가는 게 아니라 가장 빠른 길이라는 생각이 들었다”고 말했다.