[THINK ENGLISH] 황희찬 위한 치열한 영입전쟁 예고

울버햄튼 원더러스 황희찬은 11월 1일 몰리뉴 스타디움에서 열린 에버튼과의 프리미어리그 10라운드 경기 전반 선제골을 터뜨리는 듯 했으나 VAR 판독 이후 오프사이드 판정으로 취소됐다. [연합]

Wolverhampton Wanderers may have to make some drastic decisions if they want to bring attacker Hwang Hee-chan to the club on a permanent basis this winter, with reports suggesting that the cash-strapped club will need to sell somebody else to raise..

Hwang Hee-chan could trigger a bidding war this winter

황희찬 위한 치열한 영입전쟁 예고

Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Thursday, November 25, 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers may have to make some drastic decisions if they want to bring attacker Hwang Hee-chan to the club on a permanent basis this winter, with reports suggesting that the cash-strapped club will need to sell somebody else to raise the funds to bring the Korean striker on board.

permanent: 영구적

cash-strapped: 자금난에 처한

울버햄튼 원더러스가 공격수 황희찬을 이번 겨울에 영구적으로 영입하기를 원한다면 과감한 결정들을 해야 할 것으로 보인다. 보도에 의하면 자금난에 처한 원더러스는 다른 선수를 팔아야만 황희찬을 영입할 수 있을 만한 자금을 마련할 수 있다.

Hwang joined Wolves at the end of August on loan for the entirety of the 2021-22 season, with the club reportedly maintaining the option to buy Hwang for around £13 million ($19 million). Since then, the young striker has scored four goals in nine games, even making it onto the scoresheet during his very first match.

loan: 임대

울버햄튼은 이번 8월말 1300만 파운드에 황희찬을 2021-22 전 시즌 동안 임대했다. 그때부터 황희찬은 그의 데뷔 경기를 포함한 아홉 경기 동안 네번 득점에 성공했다.

Hwang, who is known as The Bull for his relentlessly aggressive style of play, has quickly become a fan favorite, with pundits also heaping praise on the forward each week. The fact that Hwang has a very different approach to countryman Son Heungmin of Tottenham Hotspur — relying on strength and persistence rather than speed and agility — has only added to the interest.

relentless: 가차 없는

aggressive: 공격적

pundit: 전문가

heap: 쌓다

persistence: 끈기

agility: 민첩성

가차 없고 공격적인 플레이 스타일로 ‘황소’라는 별명을 가진 황희찬은 빠르게 울버햄튼 팬들의 환심을 샀고 전문가들 역시 극찬을 아끼지 않았다. 집요하고 힘이 있는 플레이 스타일이 빠르고 민첩한 토트넘 홋스퍼 손흥민과는 다르다는 점 역시 팬들의 관심에 더했다.

According to Football Insider, sources at Wolverhampton say the club is keen to buy Hwang in January. But in order to facilitate a deal, the club would likely need to sell another reasonably big-ticket player to raise the funds for Hwang.

keen to: 간절히 바라다

facilitate: 가능하게 하다, 용이하게 하다

reasonably: 상당히, 꽤

big-ticket: 돈이 많이 드는, 고가의

풋볼인사이더에 의하면 울버햄튼은 1월에 황희찬을 영입하기를 간절히 원하고 있다. 하지만 구단은 계약을 성사시키기 위한 자금을 마련하기 위해서는 상당한 고가의 선수를 팔아야 한다.

The deal could end up costing much more than expected. Just because Wolves have the option to buy Hwang for around £13 million doesn’t stop RB Leipzig from accepting a higher offer for him.

황희찬 영입은 생각보다 더 많은 비용이 들 수도 있다. 울버햄튼이 황희찬을 약 1300만 파운드에 영입할 수 있다고 해서 RB 라이프치히가 더 높은 금액을 제안하는 것을 막을 수는 없는 법이기 때문이다.

That would trigger a bidding war, and Wolves could face some pretty tough opposition — Liverpool have also sent scouts to watch Hwang play in recent weeks.

bidding: 응찰, 호가

그렇게 된다면 영입을 위한 입찰 전쟁이 되고 울버햄튼에게는 더 많은 경쟁자들이 생길 것이다. 리버풀 역시 최근 황희찬의 경기를 보러 스카우트들을 파견했다.

Liverpool are reportedly on the hunt for some attacking reinforcement and Hwang, who can play across the front line and has proven his versatility in how quickly he adapted to the Premier League, could be exactly the kind of player the club wants.

reinforcement: 병력 증강, 강화, 보강

front line: 최전방

versatility: 다양성, 다재다능함

공격진을 보강하기 위해 공격수를 물색하고 있는 리버풀에게는 최전방을 드나드는 다재다능함과 프리미어리그 적응력을 입증한 황희찬이야말로 그들이 원하는 선수일 수 있다.

If other clubs throw their hat into the ring as well, Wolves could really struggle to keep Hwang on the squad going into the second half of the season.

throw one’s hat into the ring: 출사표를 던지다

만약 여기서 다른 구단들까지 출사표를 던진다면 울버햄튼은 황희찬을 구단에 잔류시키는데 점점 더 많은 어려움을 겪을 것이다.