[THINK ENGLISH] 넷플릭스 ‘고요의 바다’ 12월 24일 공개 예정

넷플릭스 시리즈 “고요의 바다” 포스터 [넷플릭스]

After “Squid Game” and “Hellbound,” the release of Netflix Korea’s next big series “The Silent Sea” has been set for Dec. 24, according a poster released by the streaming platform on Monday.

Netflix Korea’s upcoming series 'The Silent Sea' set for release on Dec. 24

넷플릭스 ‘고요의 바다’ 12월 24일 공개 예정

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

next big series: 다음 기대작

“오징어게임”과 “지옥” 이후 넷플릭스 코리아의 다음 기대작은 “고요의 바다”로 12월 24일 공개를 확정했다.

“The Silent Sea” is set in the year 2075, where Earth lies in ruins due to depletion of natural resources and a team of specialists are sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon.

set in~: ~를 배경으로

in ruins: 황폐화된

depletion: 고갈

specialist: 전문가

secure~: ~를 구하다

“고요의 바다”는 2075년 배경으로 자원 고갈로 황폐화된 지구를 구하기 위해 달로 간 우주 대원들의 이야기다. 이들은 달에 있는 폐쇄된 연구기지에서 특정 샘플을 구해오는 게 목적이다.

Actors Bae Doo-na and Gong Yoo feature in the series with actor Jung Woo-sung participating as a producer.

feature: 출연하다

배우 배두나와 공유가 주연을 맡았고 배우 정우성이 제작에 참여했다.

The series is adapted from the 2014 short film “The Sea of Tranquility” written and directed by Choi Hang-yong who also directed the series. Screenwriter Park Eun-kyo from director Bong Joonho’s “Mother” (2009) and director Lee Kyoung-mi’s “Crush and Blush” (2008) wrote the script.

adapt: 각색하다

이번 작품은 최항용 감독이 극본을 쓰고 감독을 맡은 2014년 동명 단편영화를 시리즈화 했다. 봉준호 감독의 “마더” (2009)와 이경미 감독의 “미쓰 홍당무” 각본을 쓴 박은교 작가가 시나리오에 참여했다.