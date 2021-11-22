[THINK ENGLISH] 한국 이라크 3-0으로 완파하며 무패 행진

손흥민이 16일 카타르 도하 타니 빈 자심 스타디움에서 열린 2022년 카타르 월드컵 아시아 지역 최종예선 카타르전에서 페널티킥을 성공시킨 뒤 세리머니를 하고 있다. 이 골은 손흥민의 30번째 A매치 골이다. [연합]

Korea beat Iraq 3-0 in the second leg of the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Tuesday. This comes as some redemption for the Taeguk Warriors who were forced to settle for a tepid 0-0 draw against Iraq on Sept. 3 at...

Korea beat Iraq 3-0 to maintain undefeated streak

한국 이라크 3-0으로 완파하며 무패 행진

Thursday, November 18, 2021

This comes as some redemption for the Taeguk Warriors who were forced to settle for a tepid 0-0 draw against Iraq on Sept. 3 at home. Korea dominated during the game — as well they should at world No. 36, compared to Iraq's No. 70 — but were unable to do anything to impact the score.

tepid: 미지근한

draw: 무승부

dominate: 지배하다

이 승리는 9월 3일 홈에서 열린 이라크와의 경기에서 허무하게 거둔 미지근한 0-0 무승부에 대한 만회가 된다. 지난번 이라크를 상대했을 때, 이라크가 FIFA 70위로 한국의 36위보다 랭킹이 낮은 만큼 한국이 경기를 주도했지만 결국 득점으로 이어지지는 못한 것이 아쉬웠다.

But as the game started, the Taeguk Warriors were looking confident. They faced Iraq in an empty Thani bin Jassim Stadium in Doha, Qatar, as no spectators were allowed into the stands.

confident: 자신감 있는

spectator: 관중

그러나 16일 저녁, 관중이 없는 카타르 도하의 타니빈 자심 스타디움에서 자신감에 차있는 태극전사들을 볼 수 있었다.

Korea's first chance came in the 33rd minute when Lee Jae-sung who slotted it in to score the game's first goal. The goal was the Mainz midfielder's first for the national team since March of 2019 when Korea faced Columbia.

한국의 첫 기회는 33분에 왔고, 이재성이 선취골의 주인공이었다. 2019년 3월 콜롬비아전 이후 이재성의 대표팀에서의 첫 골이었다.

The Taeguk Warriors were seen playing comfortably at their own pace, keeping the ball and passing it around until the Iraqi defense would loosen up, at which point Korea would try a shot.

defense: 수비

loosen up: 느슨해진다

태극전사들은 자신들의 페이스에 맞춰 편안한 경기를 펼쳤다. 이라크 수비가 느슨해질 때까지 공을 가지고 있다가 기회가 보이면 슛을 시도했다.

With the start of the second half, the Iraqi side was playing a stronger offense, but Korea seemed to have figured the opponent out.

offense: 공격

opponent: 상대

후반전 시작과 함께 이라크 측은 더 강한 공격을 시도했지만 한국은 이미 상대를 간파한 듯 했다.

In the 69th minute, Cho Gue-sung drew a foul from Ali Adnan. Son took the penalty himself but ended up making the shot twice after the VAR revealed that, during the first penalty shot, Jeong Woo-young had moved into the box before Son made the actual kick. But the Spurs forward was still confident in the second shot and made the back of the net, marking his 30th international goal as a Taeguk Warrior.

draw: 이끌어내다



조규성은 69분에 수비수 알리 아드난의 파울에 걸려 넘어져 페널티킥을 이끌어냈다. 손흥민이 직접 나섰다. 그러나 첫번째 페널티킥 이후 VAR 확인 결과 정우영이 손흥민이 공을 차기 직전에 페널티 박스 안에 먼저 들어간 것이 포착되었고 결국 두 번의 페널티킥을 해야했다. 그러나 토트넘 홋스퍼의 스트라이커는 흔들리지 않았고 여유있게 골망을 흔들며 A매치 30번째 골을 터뜨렸다.

Coincidentally, the Thani bin Jassim Stadium was where Son had scored his first-ever goal for the national team during Korea's 4-1 victory against India at an AFC Asian Cup match in 2011. With his 30th goal, Son is now tied for sixth place in making the most international goals in the Korean national team.

coincidentally: 우연히

우연히도 타니 빈 자심 스타디움은 손흥민이 2011년 인도를 상대로 A매치 데뷔골을 넣은 곳이었다. 당시 손흥민이 한국의 네번째 골을 넣으면서 한국은 인도를 상대로 4-1로 승리를 거두었다. 손흥민은 이제 A매치 통산 득점 공동 6위로 올라섰다.

In the 78th minute, Jeong seized the opportunity to score Korea's third goal. The goal was the product of perfect teamwork, as Son first found the ball inside the box, but instead of shooting it himself, he sent it over to Hwang who then set it up for Jeong while Cho took care of the Iraqi defense. Jeong's shot met the back of the net and took the score to 3-0, which Korea maintained until the end of the match.

product: 산물, 결과물

meet the back of the net: 골을 넣다



한국의 세번째 골은 정우영이 78분째에 기회를 잡으면서 터졌다. 이 골은 한국의 완벽한 팀워크의 결과물이었다. 손흥민이 먼저 이라크 진영으로 파고 들어가 자신이 차는 대신 황희찬에게 패스했다. 황희찬은 조규성이 이라크 수비진을 막아내는 동안 정우영에게 볼을 건넸다. 정우영이 차분히 득점에 성공하면서 점수를 3-0으로 만들어냈고 한국은 끝까지 그 점수를 지켜냈다.

Undefeated after six out of 10 matches in the final World Cup qualifying round, Korea looks to advance to the World Cup finals for the 10th consecutive time.

한국은 이로써 최종예선 10경기 중 6경기 무패 행진을 이어가며 10번째 연속 월드컵 본선 진출에 한발짝 다가섰다.