[THINK ENGLISH] ‘오징어 게임’ 시즌2로 돌아온다

황동혁 감독은 넷플릭스 코리아의 “오징어 게임” 시즌 2에 배우 이정재의 배역인 기훈이 돌아올 것이라고 밝혔다. [넷플릭스]

"Squid Game," the runaway hit from Netflix, is returning for a second season, director Hwang Donghyuk confirmed on Monday night in an interview with the Associated Press in Los Angeles.

'Squid Game' returning for a second season, director confirms

‘오징어 게임’시즌2로 돌아온다

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Thursday, November 11, 2021

runaway hit: 대히트작

confirm: 확인해 주다, 확정하다

넷플릭스의 대히트작 “오징어 게임”이 두번째 시즌으로 돌아온다고 황동혁 감독이 월요일 밤 로스엔젤레스에서 AP통신과의 인터뷰 도중 밝혔다.

"I almost feel like you leave us no choice," Hwang told the news service. "There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season.

leave ~ no choice: ~에게 선택의 여지를 주지 않다

demand: 요구

황 감독은 “선택의 여지가 없는 것 같다. 시즌 2에 대한 압박과 요구, 사랑을 너무 많이 받아왔다”고 AP통신에 말했다.

"It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen." "Gi-hun will be back," the director did confirm, referring to the character played by Lee Jung-jae, "and he'll do something for the world."

in ~’s head: ~의 머릿속에서

refer to ~: ~를 지칭하다

played by ~: ~가 연기한

황 감독은 “현재 머릿속에서 구상 단계이다. 하지만 아직 언제 어떻게 진행될지 말하기엔 너무 이르다”고 덧붙였다. 황감독은 배우 이정재의 캐릭터인 기훈이 돌아올 것이며, 그가 세상을 위해 무언가를 할 것이라고 밝혔다.

In an interview with CNN last month, Hwang said in the second season he might focus on minor characters from season one.

focus on ~: ~에 초점을 맞추다

minor characters: 조연

지난달 CNN과의 인터뷰에서 황 감독은 두번째 시즌에서는 시즌 1의 조연들에 초점을 맞출지도 모른다고 말했다.

"For example, the past of Frontman and Junho's story were not resolved in the season one," he said, in reference to characters played by Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun, adding that the character carrying a ticket in his bag, played by Gong Yoo, may also be further developed.

resolve: 해결하다

in reference to ~: 에 관하여

further: 더 나아가

develop: 개발하다, 전개하다

황 감독은 배우 이병헌과 위하준이 각각 연기한 배역에 관하여 “예를 들면 시즌 1에서는 프론트맨의 과거나 준호의 이야기가 완결되지 않았다”며, 배우 공유의 캐릭터인 초대장을 들고 다니는 인물의 이야기도 더 전개될 수 있다고 말했다.