[THINK ENGLISH] 삼성전자, 수평적 조직문화 위한 인사제도 개편 착수

서울 서초동 삼성전자 본사에 직원들이 들어가고 있다. [뉴스1]

Samsung Electronics says it is trying to reform its rigid corporate culture, which is seen hampering productivity and constructive discussion, with big changes to its job ranking and performance evaluation system.

Samsung Electronics may make its org chart very flat

삼성전자, 수평적 조직문화 위한 인사제도 개편 착수

Korea JoongAng Daily 3면 기사

Thursday, November 18, 2021

org: 조직

rigid: 경직된

corporate culture: 기업문화

hamper: 방해하다

productivity: 생산성

constructive discussion: 건설적인 토론

performance evaluation system: 성과평가시스템

삼성전자가 생산성을 해치고 건설적인 토론을 방해한다고 지적돼온 경직된 기업문화를 개선하기 위해 직급과 성과평가 시스템을 개편할 예정이라고 밝혔다.

The tech company since Monday has been holding workshop sessions with its Change Agents (CAs) — employees who focus on improving corporate culture — and executives. The sessions were held to discuss the company’s organizational overhaul.

overhaul: 점검하다, 개편하다

지난 월요일부터 삼성전자는 기업문화 개선을 담당하는 변화관리자(CA)를 대상으로 설명회를 열고 있다. 이 설명회는 회사의 조직 개편에 대해 설명하기 위한 것이다.

A system reform was announced by the company on Nov. 11 through its online bulletin board. The announcement said it will change the performance evaluation and promotion system.

bulletin board: 게시판

시스템 개선은 지난 11월 11일 온라인 게시판을 통해 공지됐다. 이 발표는 성과평가 시스템과 승진 체계를 바꾸겠다는 내용이었다.

Changes aren’t finalized yet, but the company plans to put an end to traditional top-down culture.

put an end: 끝내다

top-down culture: 하향식 문화

개편 내용은 아직 확정되지 않았다. 하지만 이 회사는 전통적인 하향식 문화를 없애려 한다.

Hierarchical job ranks will get a big re-do. Samsung Electronics currently has a four-tier Career Level (CL) ranking system. It divides employees below the director level into four levels — CL1 (assistant), CL2 (professional), CL3 (senior professional) and CL4 (principal professional) — being higher in rank as the numbers increase. After the new change, the number of job ranks will be cut to two or done away with altogether.

hierarchical job rank: 위계적인 직급

re-do: 개조하다

tier: 단계

director: 관리자

do away with: 폐지하다

위계적인 직급 체계는 크게 달라질 전망이다. 삼성전자는 현재 관리자급 이하 직원들의 직급을 4단계로 나누고 있다. CL1 (assistant), CL2 (professional), CL3 (senior professional), CL4 (principal professional)다. 숫자가 커질수록 높아진다. 하지만 변화된 체계에서 직급은 2단계로 줄어들거나 모두 폐지될 것이다.

The last time the company simplified its job ranks was in 2017, cutting the number of ranks to four from the previous seven.

simplify: 단순화하다

삼성전자가 마지막으로 직급을 단순화한 것은 지난 2017년이다. 당시엔 이전에 7단계였던 직급을 4단계로 줄였다.

Young employees mostly had to refer to their seniors using job titles such as “bujangnim” or “chajangnim” to show respect, but everyone will soon start referring to each other with "pro," as in professional, or the Korean honorific suffix of “nim,” to maintain a horizontal corporate culture.

job title: 직함

honorific suffix: 경칭 접미사

horizontal corporate culture: 수평적 조직문화

대부분의 젊은 직원들은 선배들을 ‘부장님’ ‘차장님’같은 직함으로 불러야했지만 앞으로는 수평적 조직문화를 위해 프로페셔널의 ‘프로’나 한국식 경칭 접미사 ‘님’으로 부르게 될 것이다.

Rather than getting evaluated by bosses for the end-of-year performance evaluation, three peers that the employees worked with will be evaluating them.

peer: 동료

연말에 부서장이 (일방적으로) 고과평가하지 않고, 함께 일하는 3명의 동료들이 평가하는 제도를 도입할 예정이다.

The so-called “base-up” program — increasing salary by a set minimum percentage every year — will be abolished. This year's base-up rate was 4.5 percent. Employees will get pay raises based on their performance evaluation, giving more incentives to employees who work well.

매년 (물가상승률을 고려해) 최저 인상률을 정하고 연봉을 올려주는 일명 베이스업 프로그램도 사라질 전망이다. 올해의 베이스업은 4.5%였다. 모든 직원들의 연봉 인상은 실적 평가에 근거해 정해질 것이다. 일 잘하는 직원들에게 인센티브를 주기 위해서다.

The electronics maker’s new plans are similar to those recently implemented by Samsung ElectroMechanics, which is 23.7 percent owned by Samsung Electronics.

implement: 시행하다

삼성전자의 새로운 개편안은 최근 삼성전기가 시행하고 있는 것과 비슷하다. 삼성전자는 삼성전기의 지분 23.7%를 소유하고 있다.

Since October, the company abolished all position titles of employees, excluding Group Leader and Section Leader. Employees now refer to each other with the suffix “pro.” Job titles can't be found at all on the company’s intranet, email system or internal messenger app.

지난해 10월부터 이 회사는 그룹장과 파트장 등을 제외하고 모든 직원들의 직함을 없앴다. 직원들은 서로를 부를 때 접미사 ‘프로’를 붙여서 부른다. 직급은 회사 인트라넷, 이메일, 내부 메신저 앱 등에서 노출되지 않는다.

Samsung Electronics plans to talk with its labor unions, division heads, CAs and other employees and finalize the policies.

삼성전자는 노조, 부서장, CA, 직원들의 의견을 청취한 후 개편안을 확정할 예정이다.