[THINK ENGLISH] 그레이 수소, 블루 수소, 그린 수소의 차이

철 제조 과정에서 부산물로 수소가 생산되는 포항에 있는 포스코 제철소 [포스코]

Gray, blue and green hydrogen

그레이 수소, 블루 수소, 그린 수소의 차이

Friday, October 15, 2021

There are basically three types of hydrogen — gray, blue and green — depending on how they are made and their resulting eco-friendliness.

hydrogen: 수소

eco-friendliness: 환경친화성

수소의 종류에는 기본적으로 3가지가 있다. 그레이 수소, 블루 수소, 그린 수소다. 이는 만들어지는 방법과 환경 친화성에 따른 분류다.

Green hydrogen, which uses renewable energy such as solar and wind for its production, would be the ultimate eco-friendly option, but due to technological and geographical limits, making green hydrogen to meet demand is currently impossible, especially in Korea.

renewable energy: 재생에너지

geographical: 지리상의

그린 수소는 태양열과 풍력 같은 재생에너지를 사용해서 만든다. 궁극적인 친환경 에너지다. 하지만 기술적 지리적 한계 때문에 수요만큼 그린 수소를 만드는 것은 현재로선 특히 한국에서 불가능하다.

At the moment, gray hydrogen accounts for almost all of hydrogen usage around the world. Ninety-six percent of the global hydrogen production is gray hydrogen.

현재 그레이 수소는 전 세계적으로 사용되는 수소의 대부분을 차지한다. 전 세계 수소 가운데 96%는 그레이 수소다.

Gray hydrogen is manufactured from a process that involves natural gas and generates CO2. It also includes hydrogen that's a by-product of chemical production and steelmaking. Manufacturing 1 ton of gray hydrogen results in emission of 10 tons of CO2, so it does not help in achieving zero emissions.

by-product: 부산물

chemical production: 화학 생산

그레이 수소를 생산하는 과정에는 천연가스가 필요하고, 이산화탄소도 만들어진다. 화학생산과 철을 만드는 과정의 부산물로 발생하는 (부생)수소도 그레이 수소다. 그레이 수소 1톤을 만드는 과정에서 10톤의 이산화탄소가 발생하는데 이 때문에 탄소 배출을 0으로 만드는 탄소 제로에 도움이 되지 못한다.

Blue hydrogen is manufactured in the same way as the gray hydrogen but utilizes carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies to capture and bury the emitted CO2 deep underground or convert it into other elements through chemical reactions.

carbon capture, utilization and storage: 탄소 포집 및 활용·저장(CCUS)

convert: 전환하다, 개조하다

chemical reaction: 화학반응

블루 수소는 그레이 수소와 같은 방식으로 만들어진다. 하지만 이 과정에서 배출된 이산화탄소를 깊은 지하에 저장 하거나 화학반응을 통해 다른 것으로 전환하는 탄소 포집 및 활용저장(CCUS) 기술이 활용된다.

Petrochemical and steelmaking companies have the upper hand in this segment because they already possess manufacturing capacity for gray hydrogen in their existing businesses. In order to create a well-functioning ecosystem for hydrogen, they are developing various CCUS technologies and marketing them.

petrochemical: 석유화학의

steelmaking company: 철강회사

upper hand: 우세, 우위

석유화학과 철강회사들은 이 부분에서 우위에 있다. 왜냐하면 현재 비즈니스에서 그레이 수소를 생산하는 능력을 이미 갖고 있기 때문이다. 수소 생산을 위한 생태계를 만들기 위해 이 회사들은 다양한 CCUS 기술을 개발하고 있으며 적극적으로 마케팅하고 있다.

Lotte Chemical, which is able to produce 30,000 tons of gray hydrogen per year, pledged to make 160,000 tons of blue hydrogen by 2025.

pledge: 약속하다

연 3만 톤의 그레이 수소를 생산할 수 있는 롯데케미칼은 2025년까지 16만 톤의 블루 수소를 생산하겠다고 선언했다.

It is looking to build new facilities for making blue hydrogen, but the candidates for the site haven't been confirmed, according to Lotte Chemical. The company is focusing on developing CCUS technologies using gas separating membranes.

membrane: 막, 세포막

이 회사는 블루 수소를 만들기 위한 새로운 시설을 건설하는 것을 검토하고 있다. 하지만 후보 부지가 아직 확정되지 않았다. 롯데케미칼은 가스 분리막을 사용하는 CCUS 기술을 개발하는데 주력하고 있다.

Posco and SK E&S pledged production of 500,000 tons and 250,000 tons of blue hydrogen, respectively, by 2030 and 2025 using CCUS technology.

respectively: 제각각

포스코는 2030년까지 50만톤의 블루 수소를, SK E&S는 CCUS 기술을 이용해 25만톤의 블루 수소를 생산하겠다고 밝혔다.

The Ministry of Industry pledged to raise the portion of blue and green hydrogen usage from the current zero to 50 percent by 2030. By 2050, blue and green hydrogen will account for 100 percent of all hydrogen usage in Korea, the ministry said.

산업부는 2030년까지 현재 0%인 블루 수소와 그린 수소의 비중을 50%까지 높이겠다고 밝혔다. 2050년까지 블루 수소와 그린 수소는 한국에서 사용되는 모든 수소의 100%를 차지하게 될 것이라고 했다.