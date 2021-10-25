[THINK ENGLISH] 포항, 울산 꺾고 챔피언스 리그 결승 진출하다

20일 오후 전북 전주월드컵경기장에서 열린 아시아축구연맹(AFC) 챔피언스리그(ACL) 준결승전에서 울산을 승부차기로 꺾고 승리가 확정되자 포항 선수들이 환호하고 있다. [연합]

The Pohang Steelers have earned a spot in the AFC Champions League final after beating reigning champions Ulsan Hyundai in the all-Korean semifinal on Wednesday night in Jeonju, North Jeolla.

Steelers beat Ulsan to earn a spot in the Champions League final

포항, 울산 꺾고 챔피언스 리그 결승 진출하다

Friday, October 22, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021

포항 스틸러스가 20일 전북 진주에서 열린 아시아축구연맹 챔피언스리그 준결승에서 디펜딩 챔피언 울산 현대를 꺾고 결승 진출을 확정 지었다.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ulsan coach Hong Mung-bo had called the all-Korean semifinal a chance to “promote the excellence of the K League.” In reality, the scrappy game wasn't quite the showcase Hong may have imagined, with the often-violent match seeing a huge 34 fouls, five yellow cards and a red card between the two teams.

scrappy: 허접스러운, 산만한

경기에 앞서 울산 홍명보 감독은 이번 동해안 더비는 “K리그의 우수함을 알릴 수 있는 기회”라고 했다. 하지만 실상은 홍 감독이 상상한 것과는 달리 산만하게 흘러가면서 34번의 파울, 5개의 옐로우 카드 그리고 한번의 레드 카드가 나왔다.

The score stayed level until the 51st minute, when Yun Il-lok finally broke the silence for Ulsan. Pohang struggled to take advantage of a number of opportunities over the following 20 minutes, sending shot after shot either straight to the keeper or well clear of the goal.

leveled: 동등한

break the silence: 침묵을 깨다

전반전 동안 두 팀 모두 득점을 하지 못해 0대0 동등한 점수를 유지했지만 울산의 윤일록이 후반전 6분에 득점하면서 침묵을 깼다. 포항은 그 후로 20분간 여러 차례의 기회가 있었지만 기회를 잡는데 어려움을 겪었고 슛이 골문에서 멀리 떨어진 곳으로 가거나 골키퍼에게 가로막혔다.

Just when it looked like Ulsan had the game locked up, Pohang’s Alex Grant sent a last-gasp header off the post into the top right corner of the net in the 90th minute to tie the game at 1-1.

lock up: 확보하다

last-gasp: 마지막 순간에 한

후반 43분, 울산이 따놓은 당상이라고 여겨지던 순간, 포항 알렉스 그랜트의 머리를 맞은 공은 파 포스트를 맞고 골대의 오른쪽 상단으로 빨려 들어가면서 마지막 순간 극적인 동점골을 만들었다.

Pohang continued the offensive throughout injury time but were unable to break through the Ulsan defense to pick up that all-important second goal before the whistle blew.

injury time: 추가 시간

offensive (n.): 공격, 공세

defense: 수비

포항은 추가 시간에 계속해서 공격을 시도했지만 울산의 수비를 뚫고 절실했던 두번째 골을 정규 시간 내에 득점하는 데에 실패했고 정규 시간의 끝과 연장전의 시작을 알리는 호각이 울렸다.

The game got violent during extra time. In the 114th minute, both Pohang’s Park Seung-wook and Ulsan’s Seol Young-woo were lucky to avoid reds for an altercation that saw Park pull Seol to the ground by his shirt and Seol walk up and knee him in the back in return.

extra time: 연장전

altercation: 실랑이

경기는 연장전으로 가면서 더 격렬해졌다. 연장전 22분째에 포항의 박승욱은 울산의 설영우의 옷을 잡아 끌어내리고 설영우가 박승욱을 뒤에서 무릎으로 미는 거친 몸싸움을 벌였지만 둘은 운이 좋게 레드 카드를 면했다.

With neither team scoring in 120 minutes, the game went to penalties, pitting 24-year-old Lee Jun against veteran and sometime national team keeper Jo Hyeonwoo.

penalties: 승부차기

veteran: 베테랑

연장전의 끝까지 120분 동안 양팀 모두 득점하지 못하면서 포항 골키퍼 24세 이준과 국가대표 경험이 있는 울산의 베테랑 골키퍼 조현우가 AFC 결승행을 놓고 외나무 다리에서 만났다.

Lee started strong, saving the first penalty from Ulsan’s Dave Bulthuis and, as it turned out, that was all that mattered. Neither goalkeeper was able to save the following nine shots, with Pohang winning the shootout 5-4 to advance to the AFC Champions League final.

shoot-out: 승부차기

이준은 울산의 불투이스를 상대로 첫번째 승부차기를 막으면서 좋은 출발을 했는데, 그것이 포항의 승리에 결정적 역할을 했다. 두 골키퍼 모두 나머지 아홉 개의 슛을 막아내지 못하면서 포항이 승부차기에서 5-4로 승리하고 AFC 결승행 티켓을 땄다.

Pohang will now face Saudi side Al Hilal, who beat Al-Nassr 2-1 in the other semifinal on Wednesday, in the AFC Champions League final on Nov. 23.

포항은 11월 23일 아시아챔피언스리그 결승전에서 사우디아라비아의 알힐랄과 맞붙는다. 알힐랄은 준결승에서 알나스르를 2-1로 꺾고 진출했다.