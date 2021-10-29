[THINK ENGLISH] 김선호 전 연인, 악성 댓글에 법적 대응 예고

김선호 [솔트 엔터테인먼트]

Kim Seon-ho’s ex-girlfriend, who recently claimed the actor pressured her into getting an abortion, said she will be taking legal measures against those who post malicious comments and news related to her. Law firm Bestway, who is representing...

Kim Seon-ho’s ex-girlfriend to take legal action against malicious comments

김선호 전 연인, 악성 댓글에 법적 대응 예고

Korea JoongAng Daily 15면 기사

Friday, October 22, 2021

Kim Seon-ho’s ex-girlfriend, who recently claimed the actor pressured her into getting an abortion, said she will be taking legal measures against those who post malicious comments and news related to her. Law firm Bestway, who is representing Kim's ex, released a statement Thursday claiming that she is “suffering mentally to the extent that it is difficult for her to carry on with her daily life.”

pressured: 종용하다

abortion: 낙태

to the extent~: ~할 정도까지

최근에 배우 김선호의 낙태 종용 의혹을 폭로한 전 연인이 악성 댓글과 기사 보도에 대한 법적 대응을 예고했다. 그녀의 법률대리를 맡은 법무법인 최선은 의뢰인이 악의적인 보도, 게시글, 댓글에 대해 “일상생활이 어려울 정도로 극심한 정신적 고통을 호소하고 있는 상황”이라고 21일 밝혔다.

She posted claims about Kim anonymously online but various news media outlets and online communities have been circulating her identity and she’s since been receiving countless threats. The attorney asked the public “to refrain from overboard speculations and defamation so that [the client] does not face further damage.”

anonymously: 익명으로

circulating: 유포하다

refrain: 자제하다

overboard: 도가 넘는

speculation: 추측

defamation: 명예훼손

전 연인은 김선호에 대해 익명으로 글을 올렸지만 현재 온라인 공간과 일부 언론을 중심으로 그녀의 신상이 공개되면서 신변 위협까지 이어지고 있다고 전했다. 법무법인은 의뢰인이 “추가 피해를 보지 않도록 도를 넘는 억측과 명예훼손은 자제”해달라고 당부했다.

The ex-girlfriend uploaded the anonymous post online on Oct. 17, writing that she was involved in a relationship with a rising star whom she labeled as “actor K.” The post said that the actor pressured her to get an abortion in July 2020. On Wednesday, Kim released an apology through his agency Salt Entertainment admitting to his faults.

involved in a relationship: 연인관계

label: 게시하다

그녀는 17일 익명으로 한 온라인 커뮤니티를 통해 라이징 스타 ‘K 배우’와 연인 관계였으며 2020년 7월 임신 중절을 회유받았다고 밝혔다. 20일 김선호 배우 측은 소속사 솔트 엔터테인먼트를 통해 폭로가 사실임을 인정하고 사과문을 올렸다.

Kim, who has been initially more active in theater, rose to stardom through tvN drama series “Start-Up” in 2020 and most recently through tvN drama series “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” which ended last week. After he admitted the allegations were true, he was immediately dropped from KBS variety show “1 Night, 2 Days” and two upcoming film projects “Date at 2 O’Clock” and “Dog Days.”

allegation: 혐의

dropped from~: ~에서 하차하다

원래 연극 배우로 활발히 활동하던 김선호는 작년 tvN 드라마 “스타트업”을 통해 스타덤에 올랐고, 지난주에 종영한 “갯마을 차차차”를 통해 인기를 끌었다. 배우가 폭로글이 사실임을 인정한 후, 그가 고정멤버로 출연하고 있던 KBS 예능 ‘1박2일’에서 하차하였고 그가 출연 예정이었던 영화 두 편 ‘두시의 데이트’ 와 ‘도그데이즈’ 에서도 하차하였다.

On Wednesday evening, the ex-girlfriend updated her previous post saying that she received a direct apology from Kim and there have been “some misunderstandings” between them. “I am sorry that my post unintentionally caused trouble to so many people,” she wrote. “There was a time when him and I both sincerely loved each other, and I don’t feel good seeing him crumble due to my aggressive post.”

unintentionally: 의도치 않게

crumble: 무너지다

aggressive: 과격한

20일 저녁에 전 연인은 폭로글에 덧붙이길 김선호에게 사과를 받았다며 “서로 오해한 부분이 있었던 것 같다”는 내용의 글을 업데이트하였다. “제 글로 인해 많은 분께 의도치 않은 피해를 드린 것 같아 죄송하다”며 “저와 그 분 모두 진심으로 사랑했던 시간이 있는데 과격한 글로 인해 한순간 무너지는 그의 모습에 마음이 좋지 않다”고 말했다.