[THINK ENGLISH] 박지성, 영국 축구에서의 인종 차별에 맞서다

Korean football legend Park Ji-sung made headlines over the weekend after he asked fans of his former club Manchester United not to sing a chant that contains a racist stereotype about Korea. The chant in question makes reference to the racial...

Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Korean football legend Park Ji-sung made headlines over the weekend after he asked fans of his former club Manchester United not to sing a chant that contains a racist stereotype about Korea.

make headlines: 화제가 된다

racist: 인종차별적

stereotype: 고정관념

한국의 축구 전설 박지성은 그의 전 소속팀인 맨체스터 유나이티드의 팬들에게 한국에 대한 인종차별적 고정관념을 담은 응원가를 부르지 말아달라고 요청해 주말동안 화제가 되었다.

The chant in question makes reference to the racial stereotype that Koreans eat dog meat, before shifting to insult people from local rivals Liverpool. It is still sung by Manchester United fans today, including at a game against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the season when Hwang Hee-chan was first introduced to fans.

in question: ~ 문제의

insult: 모욕하다, 비난하다

문제의 응원가는 한국인들이 개고기를 먹는다는 인종적 고정관념을 언급한 이후 맨체스터 유나이티드의 라이벌 리버풀을 공격한다. 이 노래는 아직까지도 맨체스터 유나이티드 팬들에 의해 불려지고 있는데, 시즌 초 황희찬이 처음 울버햄튼 원더러스 팬들 앞에 선 경기에서도 이 노래가 불렸다.

Park is not the only Korean player to have faced racist abuse in Britain.

박지성 이외에 다른 한국 선수들도 영국에서 인종차별을 직면해야 했다.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has faced racism on a number of occasions throughout his Premier League career.

a number of occasions: 여러 차례

토트넘 홋스퍼의 손흥민은 프리미어 리그에서의 시간 내내 여러 차례 인종 차별을 직면했다.

In 2017, Millwall fans were investigated by the Football Association after racist chants were directed at Son referencing the racist stereotype that Asian people sell illegal copies of DVDs in London markets.

investigate: 수사하다, 조사하다

direct at: ~을 겨냥하다, 향하다

2017년 밀월 팬들은 아시아인들이 런던의 시장에서 불법 DVD를 판다는 인종차별적 구호를 손흥민을 향해 외친 후 축구 협회에 의해 조사를 받았다.

That same stereotype has appeared multiple times, with an Arsenal pundit losing their job last year for referring to Son as "DVD" in a YouTube broadcast. The first use of the term was recorded against Wolverhampton Wanderers player Seol Ki-hyeon in 2005.

pundit: 전문가, 권위자

같은 고정관념은 그 이후로도 자주 등장했는데, 아스날의 한 전문가는 유튜브 방송에서 손흥민을 DVD라고 언급한 이후 직업을 잃었다. DVD라는 모욕적 표현은 2005년 울버햄튼 원더러스의 설기현 선수를 향해 처음 사용되었다.

Ki Sung-yueng was also a regular victim of racist abuse during his time playing in Britain, even facing fans making dog noises at him during his time playing for Celtic in the Scottish Premier League.

기성용 역시 영국에서 경기하는 동안 자주 인종차별적 공격을 받았다. 심지어 스코틀랜드 프리미어 리그의 셀틱에서 경기를 뛰는 동안에는 그를 향해 팬들이 개가 내는 소리를 흉내내기도 했다.

The failure to tackle, or even understand, racism was also visible in the response to Park Ji-sung's request over the weekend. While many articles and comments called on fans to respect Park's request, a loud minority argued that because some Koreans eat dogs, it isn't racist to sing about it.

call on: 요청하다, 촉구하다

loud: 목소리가 큰

박지성의 부탁 이후의 반응을 통해 사람들이 인종차별이 무엇이며 인종차별에 대해 어떻게 대응해야 하는지조차 모른다는 것이 드러났다. 박지성의 부탁을 존중하자는 취지의 기사와 댓글들이 많았지만, 동시에 목소리 큰 소수는 한국인들의 일부가 개고기를 먹기 때문에 그것에 대해 노래하는 것은 인종차별이 아니라고 주장했다.

The dictionary clears that argument up. Racism is, according to Merriam Webster, "a belief that race is a fundamental determinant of human traits." By that definition, defining an entire nationality by the behavior of a small minority — and putting it in a song — is racist.

race: 인종

fundamental: 근본적

determinant: 결정 요인

사전적 정의가 이 논쟁을 해결한다. 메리엄-웹스터에 의하면 인종차별은 “인종이 인간 특성을 근본적으로 결정하는 요인이라는 믿음”이다. 그 정의에 따르면 소수의 행동을 한 나라 전체의 특성으로 정의하여 그것을 노래로 만들어 부르는 것은 인종차별이다.