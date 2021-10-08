[THINK ENGLISH] 서울도시건축비엔날레, 회복력에 집중하다

갬비츠(Gambjts)의 “도시의 아래: 하천들”은 방문객들이 거꾸로 된 도시를 반사하는 반구 모양의 거울에 집중하도록 하고 있다. 이는 토론토의 숨겨진 하천들을 조명하고, 회복력 있는 도시생활을 확립하기 위해 이들의 발굴과 제방을 제안한다. [서울도시건축비엔날레]

Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사

Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

In the pandemic era, resiliency has become a crucial topic of discussion for cities, leaving architects pondering a philosophical question, “can we be certain of anything?”

era: 시대

resiliency: 회복력

crucial: 중요한, 중대한

discussion: 토론

leaving ~: ~하게 만들다

ponder: 고민하다

philosophical: 철학적

팬데믹 시대에 회복력은 도시의 중요한 토론 주제가 된 가운데 건축가들은 “과연 무엇이든 확신할 수 있는가?”에 대한 철학적 질문을 고민하게 만들었다.

The Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism 2021, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, embarked on its journey to build a better city starting Sept. 16, and will continue until Oct. 31.

host: 주최하다, 주관하다

embark on: ~에 착수하다, ~을 시작하다

journey: 여정, 여행

서울시가 주최하는 2021 서울도시건축비엔날레는 9월 16일부터 더 나은 도시를 건설하기 위한 여정을 시작했고 10월 31일까지 계속된다.

This year’s third edition of the biennale is held under the theme “Crossroads, Building the Resilient City.”

edition: ~번째, 호, 판

be held under: ~로 열리다

crossroad: 교차로

올해 세번째 비엔날레는 “크로스로드, 어떤 도시에 살 것인가”이라는 주제로 열린다.

More than 190 artists in 112 cities all around the world are participating to contemplate on the future of cities.

more than: 이상의 (단, 보다 많아야 함)

all around the world: 전 세계의

participate: 참여하다

contemplate on: ~에 대해 깊게 생각하다

전 세계 112개 도시에서 190명 이상의 예술가들이 도시의 미래에 대해 깊게 생각하기 위해 참여한다.

The event aims to address the challenges cities are facing in the pandemic era as well as global issues such as climate change and pollution.

aim to: 목표하다

address: 해결하다, 고심하다, 다루다

challenge: 문제

face: 직면하다

climate change: 기후변화

이 행사는 기후 변화와 오염과 같은 전 세계적인 문제뿐만 아니라 팬데믹 시대에 도시들이 직면하고 있는 문제들을 해결하는 것을 목표로 한다.