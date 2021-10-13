[THINK ENGLISH] 젊은 탈모인 늘어나면서 탈모 치료제 인기

빅뱅의 지드래곤은 탈모 예방에 효과적이라고 알려진 TS샴푸의 새로운 광고 모델이다. [TS트릴리온]

The hair-loss-treatment market is growing fast as more younger Koreans are balding. A total of 233,194 people visited hospitals for hair loss problems last year, and of them around 43 percent were people in their 20s and 30s, according to data...

Young Koreans losing hair, tonics, pills and tinctures fly off shelves

젊은 탈모인 늘어나면서 탈모 치료제 인기

Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사

Friday, October 8, 2021

The hair-loss-treatment market is growing fast as more younger Koreans are balding.

tonic: (피부나 모발을 건강하게 하는) 화장수

pill: 알약

tincture: 팅크(알코올에 혼합하여 약제로 쓰는 물질)

fly off the shelves: 날개 돋힌 듯 팔리다

hair-loss-treatment: 탈모치료제

balding: 머리가 벗겨지기 시작하는

젊은 탈모 인구가 늘어나면서 탈모 치료제 시장이 커지고 있다.

A total of 233,194 people visited hospitals for hair loss problems last year, and of them around 43 percent were people in their 20s and 30s, according to data compiled by National Health Insurance Service. Of those, 48,257 were people in their 20s, up 15.4 percent compared to 2016. Visits by people in their 40s grew by 5.9 percent and for those in their 50s by 2.2 percent during the same period.

hair loss: 탈모

National Health Insurance Service: 국민건강보험공단

국민건강보험공단에 따르면 지난해 23만3194명이 탈모 문제로 병원을 찾았으며 그들 중 43%는 20~30대였다. 그들 중 4만8257명은 20대였는데 이는 2016년에 비해 15.4%가 늘어난 것이다. 같은 기간 40대는 5.9%가 늘었고 50대는 2.2% 증가했다.

A 31-year-old man surnamed Chun recently visited a dermatologist due to hair loss. “Maybe because the season is changing I feel like I’ve been losing lots of hair these days when taking a shower or applying product,” he said. “Hairstyles have huge effect on appearance, especially for men.”

dermatologist: 피부과 전문의

apply product: 제품을 사용하다

appearance: 외모

31세 전 모씨는 최근 탈모 때문에 피부과 의원을 찾았다. “남자는 머릿발이라고 하잖아요. 환절기라 그런지 샤워할때나 제품을 바를 때 머리카락이 많이 빠지는 것 같아요.”

According to a survey of 400 Koreans 20 to 60 jointly conducted by Amway Korea and research firm Opensurvey, 62.3 percent said they have worries about hair loss. Eight out of 10 respondents said “taking drug or treatment to prevent hair loss is essential.” Roughly 28.7 percent said they started suffering the hair loss in their 20s.

jointly: 공동으로

conduct: 행동하다

respondent: 응답자

한국암웨이와 리서치기관 오픈서베이가 전국 20~50대 성인 400명으로 실시한 조사에 따르면 62.3%가 탈모 고민이 있다고 답했다. 10명 중 8명은 ‘탈모 방지를 위해 평소 두피 관리가 필요하다’고 답했다. 약 28.7%는 20대부터 탈모 고민을 시작했다고 답했다.

“In recent years, more people in their 20s and 30s visit the hospital to consult about hair loss,” said Cho Gyu-min, head dermatologist at Classic Skin hospital. “Many visit us to buy treatments or get injections that can prevent hair loss.”

injection: 주사

피부과 전문의 조규민 클래식 피부과 원장은 “최근 탈모 고민으로 병원에 상담 받으러 오는 20~30대가 늘었다. 예방 차원에서 탈모 방지 치료제를 구입하거나 주사를 맞으려는 사람들이 많다”고 말했다.

Koreans spent around 38.7 billion won ($32.5 million) in treating alopecia last year, up 44 percent compared to 2016. But total spending could be much higher than that considering that many hair-loss treatments are not covered by insurance.

alopecia: 탈모

지난해 한국인들은 약 387억원을 탈모 치료에 썼다. 이는 2016년에 비해 44% 증가한 것이다. 하지만 많은 탈모 치료가 보험 적용이 되지 않는다는 점을 감안하면 총 비용은 훨씬 높을 것이다.

Ms. Lee, a 27-year-old office worker in Seoul, recently spent 200,000 won buying ingredients for black bean shakes and a scalp care treatment known to be good at preventing hair loss.

ingredient: 재료

black bean: 검은콩

scalp: 두피

서울에서 일하는 27세 직장인 이 씨는 최근 탈모 예방에 좋다고 알려진 검은콩 셰이크 재료와 두피 케어 제품을 구매하는데 20만원을 썼다.

“I feel so depressed these days because I’m losing lots of hair,” said Lee. “I heard women are likely to suffer more serious hair loss after giving birth. I must take care of this in advance.”

depressed: 우울한

in advance: 미리

give birth: 출산하다

이씨는 “요즘 머리숱이 줄어들고 있어서 우울하다”며 “여자들은 출산하면 탈모가 심해진다고 하던데 미리 관리해야 겠다”고 말했다.

TS Shampoo, a local shampoo said to be good at reducing hair loss, recently hired 33-year-old G-dragon of boy band Big Bang as a new advertising model. Popular actors in their 50s, such as Cha In-pyo and Sung Dong-il, were previous models for the brand.

advertising model: 광고 모델

탈모 완화에 효과적이라고 알려진 국내 샴푸 TS샴푸는 최근 아이돌 그룹 빅뱅의 지드래곤(33)을 새로운 광고 모델로 기용했다. 이전 모델은 차인표나 성동일 같은 50대 유명 배우들이었다.

Dongkook Pharmaceutical hired 37-year-old actor Lee Je-hoon as the model for Pansidil, an alopecia drug, while Hyundai Pharm selected 38-year-old actor Sung Hoon as the model for its minoxidil alopecia product.

pharmaceutical: 제약의, 약

product: 제품

동국제약은 탈모 약 판시딜 모델에 37세 배우 이제훈을, 현대약품은 마이녹실 모델에 38세 배우 성훈을 선택했다.