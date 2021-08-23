[THINK ENGLISH] 손흥민, 케인 대신 토트넘의 영웅으로 떠오르다

손흥민이 27일 토트넘이 맨체스터 시티를 상대로 1-0으로 이긴 뒤 자축하고 있다. [로이터/연합]

Son Heung-min started the 2021-22 season the same way he starts every season: He showed up for training, kept his head down, reconnected with his teammates and got ready to give it his all when the games finally began.

해리 케인이 5월 19일 토트넘과 애스턴 빌라의 프리미어리그 경기에서 뛰고 있다. [AP/연합]

Son could be the hero Spurs need as Kane's halo fades

손흥민, 케인 대신 토트넘의 영웅으로 떠오르다







Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Friday, August 20, 2021

keep own’s head down: 문제를 일으키지 않고 조용히 있다.

give own’s all: 최선을 다하다

손흥민은 2021-22시즌도 여느 시즌과 다름없는 방식으로 시작했다. 특별한 문제 없이 팀원들과 함께 훈련에 집중하였고 경기가 시작되자 최선을 다하는 모습을 보여주었다.

But while Son has quietly got on with his job, ultimately scoring the winning goal in the opening game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday, the Harry Kane sideshow continues to overshadow every move Tottenham Hotspur makes, even now that the season has begun.

sideshow: 부차적인 일

overshadow: 무색하게 만들다.

손흥민이 맨체스터 시티와의 시즌 개막전에서 유일하게 골망을 흔들고 승리로 팀을 이끄는 등 자신의 할 일을 해내는 동안, 해리 케인의 행보는 시즌이 시작된 지금도 토트넘의 결정들을 무색하게 만들고 있다.

Until very recently, Kane was Tottenham royalty. A product of the club's academy, Kane grew up with Spurs and has spent his entire career under contract with the team, although he has been loaned out a few times. In the last couple of years, Kane and his older brother and agent Charlie Kane have started pushing for him to leave Spurs for a club with better trophy prospects.

loan: 임대

trophy prospects: 우승할 가능성

최근까지도 케인은 토트넘의 왕족과도 같은 존재였다. 구단 아카데미의 산물이었던 케인은 토트넘과 함께 성장했고 몇 차례 임대된 적 빼고는 선수 생활의 대부분을 토트넘과 함께 보냈다. 지난 몇 년 동안 케인과 그의 형이자 에이전트인 찰리 케인은 토트넘보다 우승할 가능성이 높은 팀으로 이적하고 싶어했다.

Spurs' former favorite is now portrayed as a petulant child, trying to break a contract he willingly signed because he's no longer happy with the club. Whatever is actually happening behind the scenes, the Kane brothers have definitely mismanaged Harry's public image.



former favorite: 예전에 가장 좋아했던 것

petulant: 심술을 부리는, 심통 사나운



토트넘이 가장 좋아했던 선수는 이제는 심술 부리는 어린 아이처럼 묘사가 되고 있다. 실제로 뒤에서 무슨 일이 일어나고 있는지는 모르지만, 케인 형제가 해리 케인의 대중적 이미지를 잘못 관리한 것은 확실하다.

While Kane has been knocked off his pedestal, the media and fans have been quick to rally around Son, hailing him as the new club's new leader. Son had scored three goals and set up four more in preseason friendlies, before adding the opening goal of the season on Sunday. And it's not just because of that crucial goal he scored on Sunday, but also his generally positive attitude and professionalism stands in stark contrast to Kane's perceived behavior.

knocked off a pedestal: 명성을 잃어가다

rally around~: 중심으로 결집하다

케인이 명성을 잃어가는 도중에 언론과 팬들은 빠르게 손흥민 중심으로 결집해 그를 새로운 리더로 추켜세우고 있다. 손흥민은 일요일에 넣은 결정적인 골 이전에도 이미 프리시즌 친선경기에서 3골을 넣고 4도움을 기록했다. 골 성적 뿐만이 아니라 손흥민의 긍정적인 태도와 프로 정신이 케인의 행동과는 대조를 이룬다.

A Goal.com article on Wednesday headlined "Who needs Kane? Selfless Son proving he can be Tottenham's new No. 9" explored in detail how Son has stepped into Kane's shoes, and how his willingness to stick with the club even this summer as Kane looked for a way out and the club struggled to find a new manager has endeared him to the fans and management.

stick with~: 계속 곁에 머무르다

endear: 사랑받게 하다

수요일자 “케인이 필요했던가? 손흥민이 토트넘의 새로운 9번이 될 수 있다”라는 제목의 골닷컴 기사는 케인이 나갈 방법을 간구하는 중, 구단은 새로운 코치를 찾는 힘든 기간 동안 손흥민이 팀을 위해 그의 빈자리를 채우고 이번 여름에도 토트넘과 함께하기 위해 어김없이 돌아와 팬들과 경영진들에게 많은 사랑을 받는다고 했다.