[THINK ENGLISH] 김연경, 여자배구팀과 도쿄에서 이룬 성과를 축하하다

Kim Yeon-koung and the women's volleyball team have arrived back in Korea after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where they stunned fans with a fourth-place finish despite entering the tournament as underdogs...

8일 일본 도쿄 아리아케 아레나에서 열린 도쿄올림픽 여자배구 동메달 결정전에서 세르비아에게 패한 뒤 한국의 김연경이 표승주와 포옹하고 있다. [연합뉴스]

Kim Yeon-koung celebrates team's achievements in Tokyo

김연경, 여자배구팀과 도쿄에서 이룬 성과를 축하하다







Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Kim Yeon-koung and the women's volleyball team have arrived back in Korea after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where they stunned fans with a fourth-place finish despite entering the tournament as underdogs.

stun: 감동을 주다

underdog: 약체

2020 도쿄올림픽에 약체로 출전했음에도 4강 신화를 쓰면서 큰 감동을 안겨준 김연경과 여자배구 대표팀이 귀국했다.

Kim and the 11 other members of the Korean squad quickly became fan favorites, battling their way through eight matches against predominantly higher ranked teams to reach the bronze medal match. The team arrived home without any silverware, but with little doubt in fans' minds that they had given it all they had.

predominantly: 대부분

김연경과 다른 11명의 한국 선수단은 동메달 결정전에 이르기까지 대부분 랭킹이 더 높은 팀들을 상대로 8번의 경기를 치루면서 팬들에게 많은 사랑을 받았다. 대표팀은 결국 메달 없이 돌아오기는 했지만 할 수 있는 것을 다하고 돌아왔다는 것에는 의심의 여지가 없었다.

Going into the Games, Korea was seen as an underdog with little chance of reaching the semifinals. Not only was Korea ranked 13th in the world, the third-lowest ranked team at the Olympics, but it was also coming back from a disappointing second-to-last finish at the Volleyball Nations League in June.

little chance: 적은 가능성

semifinals: 준결승

second-to-last: 뒤에서 두 번째

올림픽에 진출하면서도 한국팀은 준결승 진출 가능성이 희박한 약체로 여겨졌다. 한국은 세계 랭킹 13위로 올림픽에서는 세번째로 낮은 랭킹을 가지고 있었을 뿐만 아니라 6월에 열린 배구 네이션스 리그에서 16개팀 중에서 15위라는 실망스러운 성적을 거두고 돌아오는 길이었기 때문이다.

Korea first competed in volleyball at the Olympics in 1964, finishing sixth. Three Olympics later, the team found itself on the podium for the first time, winning bronze at the 1976 Summer Games. Korea has failed to repeat that glory ever since. At the 2012 London Games Korea finished fourth, dropping the bronze medal match against Japan. At the 2016 Rio Games, Korea failed to reach the semifinals, finishing fifth.

podium: 시상대

한국 여자배구는 1964년 하계 올림픽에 처음 출전했고 6위를 차지했다. 세 번의 올림픽 이후 1976년 하계 올림픽 에서 한국이 동메달을 따면서 시상대에 처음 올랐다. 하지만 그 뒤로 한국은 한번도 메달을 따지 못했다. 2012년 런던올림픽에서 일본과의 동메달 결정전을 패하면서 4위를 차지했고 2016년 리우에서는 5위를 차지하면서 준결승 진출에 실패했다.

This year's fourth-place finish is in a large part thanks to the influence of Stefano Lavarini, the first foreign coach to lead the national team, and his staff. The Italian coach has an unusual background — he never played professional volleyball, instead building a career from the start as a coach and analyst.



analyst: 분석가

올해의 4위라는 성적 뒤에는 대표팀 감독 스테파노 라바리니와 그들의 스태프들이 있었다. 이탈리아 출신의 라바리니 감독은 한국 대표팀의 첫 외국인 감독임과 동시에 특이한 배경을 가지고 있다. 그는 비선수 출신으로 처음부터 코치이자 분석가의 길을 걸으면서 경력을 쌓았다.

The team describes Lavarini as their biggest fan and a studious coach. When Korea faced higher-ranked volleyball giants, he was often seen during timeouts encouraging the team to play their own game not that of the opponent. According to the players, Lavarini was always well prepared for every game, studying each opposing player in detail and advising the Korean stars on exactly how to take them on.

studious: 학구적

take on: 상대하다

대표팀은 라바리니 감독이 그들의 가장 열렬한 팬이자 학구적인 감독이라고 한다. 한국이 배구 강국들을 상대하는 경기들에서 그는 종종 타임아웃 때 상대방의 경기가 아닌 한국팀만의 경기를 하도록 격려하는 모습을 보였다. 대표 선수들에 따르면, 라바리니 감독은 매 경기를 위해 준비를 철저하게 하며 상대 선수를 자세히 연구하고 선수들에게 어떻게 상대할지를 조언한다고 한다.

And of course there was captain Kim Yeon-koung, who somehow managed to be everywhere at all times.

at all times: 언제나

그러나 그 무엇보다도, 한국팀에게는 언제나 어디서나 주장 김연경이 있었다.

She first wore the Taeguk mark in 2004 at the Asian Junior Women’s Volleyball Championship. Then, in 2005, when she was still a student at Suwon Hanil Girls High School, Kim was called up for her first senior match at the FIVB Volleyball World Grand Champions Cup.

wear the Taeguk mark: 태극마크를 달다

call up: 출전시키다

김연경은 2004년 아시아청소년여자선수권대회에서 처음 태극마크를 달았다. 수원한일전산여고에 재학 중이던 2005년에는 국제배구연맹 (FIVB) 그랜드챔피언스컵에 출전해 성인 대표팀에 데뷔했다.

The rest is history. Kim has appeared at three Olympics, four Asian Games and three World Championships with the national team, captaining it throughout many of those tournaments.

captain (v.): 주장이 되다.

그리고 그 나머지는 역사가 되었다. 세번의 올림픽, 네 번의 아시안게임 그리고 세번의 세계선수권을 대표팀에서 뛰었으며 대부분을 주장으로 뛰었다.

After nearly two decades in a Korean jersey, Kim Yeon-koung officially retired from the national volleyball team on Thursday evening.

decade: 10년

officially: 공식적으로

retire: 은퇴

이제 20년 가까이 국가대표 생활을 한 김연경은 목요일 저녁 공식적으로 대표팀에서 은퇴했다.