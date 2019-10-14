BREAKING: SULLI Found Dead In Her Home

The Seongnam Sujeong Police Station of Gyeonggi Province confirmed that former girl group F(x) member Sulli was found dead on the 2nd floor of her house at about 3:30 p.m. today.

Police confirmed that the actress and former k-pop princess is no longer with us.

Police acted upon a report from her manager, who discovered her body when he went to visit her home since she hadn't been returning his calls after their last phone call at around 6:30 p.m. the previous day(13th). Criminal charges have not been found so they are continuing the investigation believing she made the extreme choice of suicide.

Her will has not been found yet.

A police official said "It appears that Choi Jin-ri(Sulli) was living alone in her home. It seems that she has killed herself so far, but we will conduct the investigation keeping all possibilities open."

Sulli debuted in the group F(x) in 2009. In 2014, she temporarily suspended all entertainment activities due to malicious comments and rumors.

By Jackie Park, Julie Lim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com