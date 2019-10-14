1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BREAKING: SULLI Found Dead In Her Home

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The Seongnam Sujeong Police Station of Gyeonggi Province confirmed that former girl group F(x) member Sulli was found dead on the 2nd floor of her house at about 3:30 p.m. today.

Police confirmed that the actress and former k-pop princess is no longer with us.

Police acted upon a report from her manager, who discovered her body when he went to visit her home since she hadn't been returning his calls after their last phone call at around 6:30 p.m. the previous day(13th). Criminal charges have not been found so they are continuing the investigation believing she made the extreme choice of suicide.

Her will has not been found yet.

A police official said "It appears that Choi Jin-ri(Sulli) was living alone in her home. It seems that she has killed herself so far, but we will conduct the investigation keeping all possibilities open."

Sulli debuted in the group F(x) in 2009. In 2014, she temporarily suspended all entertainment activities due to malicious comments and rumors.

By Jackie Park, Julie Lim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT