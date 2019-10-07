1 읽는 중

Is TWICE Saying Goodbye To The Stage For A While?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Last night, TWICE announced that they will no longer be promoting their new single 'Feel Special' via their official Twitter account.

They have suddenly stopped promoting their new single 'Feel Special.'

The girl group recently came back to the stage with 'Feel Special' on Sep. 23. Fans were thus disappointed to hear about the unexpectedly short-lived promotional period, which normally lasts over a month. They are speculating that it may be related to the current political tension between Korea and both China and Japan, both of which are home countries to a few members of TWICE.

Their agency JYP has yet to comment on the reason behind the sudden termination of promotional activities.

Watch below a compilation of their promotional performances so far.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

