BREAKING: PRODUCE X 101 Vote Manipulation Confirmed

Earlier today, police confirmed that the results of Mnet's survival show 'Produce X 101' were, indeed, altered.

So who were the REAL top 11?

The cyber investigation unit of Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency discovered evidence of vote manipulation in the final round, with either 2 or 3 members of X1 (the group formed from the show's top 11 contestants) actually having lacked in votes necessary to gain a spot in the top 11.

Based on this evidence, the unit booked the executive producer and key staff members of the show on charges for obstruction of business (업무방해죄).

The unit has also filed confiscation warrants for the managing agencies of all eleven X1 members in attempt to identify any possible money exchange and bribery involved. At 10a.m., Dispatch took and released photos of police entering Starship Entertainment, the agency under most suspicion at the moment.

The past July, police filed search warrants and went on to thoroughly dig through the offices of CJ ENM (Mnet's mother company) and of the institution that stored all the text vote data. During that time, Mnet claimed that while the results did differ from the actual number of votes because they rounded the numbers, "there was no altering in the ranking itself."

This proved to be false.

The contestants who ranked in the top 11 of Produce X 101 debuted as 'X1' on August 27. However, due to the current situation they have been struggling to go about regular activities like other idol groups.

An officer involved in the investigation claimed that they "are currently looking into all previous seasons of the Produce 101 series" as well.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

