1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BREAKING: PRODUCE X 101 Vote Manipulation Confirmed

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Swing Entertainment

Photo from Swing Entertainment

Earlier today, police confirmed that the results of Mnet's survival show 'Produce X 101' were, indeed, altered.

So who were the REAL top 11?

The cyber investigation unit of Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency discovered evidence of vote manipulation in the final round, with either 2 or 3 members of X1 (the group formed from the show's top 11 contestants) actually having lacked in votes necessary to gain a spot in the top 11.

Based on this evidence, the unit booked the executive producer and key staff members of the show on charges for obstruction of business (업무방해죄).

The unit has also filed confiscation warrants for the managing agencies of all eleven X1 members in attempt to identify any possible money exchange and bribery involved. At 10a.m., Dispatch took and released photos of police entering Starship Entertainment, the agency under most suspicion at the moment.

The past July, police filed search warrants and went on to thoroughly dig through the offices of CJ ENM (Mnet's mother company) and of the institution that stored all the text vote data. During that time, Mnet claimed that while the results did differ from the actual number of votes because they rounded the numbers, "there was no altering in the ranking itself."

This proved to be false.

The contestants who ranked in the top 11 of Produce X 101 debuted as 'X1' on August 27. However, due to the current situation they have been struggling to go about regular activities like other idol groups.

An officer involved in the investigation claimed that they "are currently looking into all previous seasons of the Produce 101 series" as well.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Articles:
BTS Cuts Ties With PUMA, Now To Represent FILA Instead

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT