BTS Cuts Ties With PUMA, Now To Represent FILA Instead

BTS has become the official endorsement models of sportswear brand FILA.

Congratulations to both FILA and BTS for the new agreement!

"We are so happy to be collaborating with BTS, who has been spreading positive influence on a global scale," said a spokesperson of FILA Korea. "We are grateful for the attention we've been receiving."

FILA plans on releasing the first advertisement featuring BTS early next year. Because the contract covers the entire brand and not just FILA Korea, the K-pop artists will be featuring in promotional content all over the world.

In accordance with signing with FILA, BTS ended their 5-year relationship with sportswear brand PUMA, one of FILA's greatest rivals.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

