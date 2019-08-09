1 읽는 중

MONSTA X Performs On Jimmy Kimmel Live With French Montana!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Jimmy Kimmel Live Twitter

Photo from Jimmy Kimmel Live Twitter

Monsta X appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform 5 of their songs, and they totally ripped the stage!

Check out their performance of Who Do U Love, Play It Cool, Dramarama, Shoot Out, and Alligator!

Monsta X is currently on their US tour with their last concert in LA left, which is to be aired live on V Live on August 11th. Today they performed their hit songs Play It Cool, Dramarama, Shoot Out, and Alligator off-air at Jimmy Kimmel. You can watch the full video here!

It's amazing to see so many Monbebes out there waving the Monsta X light stick to stan for Monsta X, and you can even hear them shouting the fan chant!

They also performed Who Do U Love with French Montana on the main stage, and the boys once again killed it with perfect vocals, rap, and dance. Check out their performance here!

Monsta X is also scheduled to appear on Teen Choice Awards tomorrow and they will be the first K-Pop artist to perform in the awards.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

