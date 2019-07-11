BLINKS Are Going Crazy For This New BLACKPINK MERCH!!

If you are a fan of Blackpink, a.k.a one of the BLINKs, you may already know that Blackpink has been busily touring around the world since last year November.

They have visited 4 continents so far, Asia, Europe, North American, and Australia, spreading their love and showcasing their talents all over the world! Well to mark this significant milestone in Blackpink's career, YG select, the official merch store for YG artists, came up with some new merch!

Whoever designed these deserves an award

And mind you, it is out-of-this-world gorgeous. Fans are already going crazy over them!

First up is a Blackpink Keyring with a Blackpink tour bus and Ferris wheel charms!

Next up are Blackpink badges! First is shaped like the album cover of Kill This Love. This one rendered the best reaction from merch-loving fans yet. It best represents the sophisticated and edgy image of Blackpink. Another badge is shaped like a tour bus! It almost looks like a girl scout badge.

Makes you feel like you're really on the Blackpink team now, huh?

I find the tour map really neat! You can pin this on the wall of your room and mark the dates and places Blackpink has toured! You can use pushpins, stickers, and Blackpink pictures to mark the most memorable moment of the tour! Filling up that map sure is going to feel good!

Here, you have a glittery hand mirror. It's so pretty it looks as if it might almost answer you if you ask it "mirror mirror, who is the fairest of them all."

Well, Blinks already know the answer: Blackpink.

For the stationery lovers out there this is for you!

There are Blackpink pop-up cards to forever conserve the most notable moments during Blackpink's tour. Don't forget postcards and stickers and a phone case!

Those of you who are looking for practicality in a merch, this is the one to get!

A mini-fan to cool you off in the upcoming summer days and a Blackpink pouch to hold all of your things together!

Last but not least, there's even a Blackpink tea set! The package is comprised of 2 sets of tea bags and a bottle. One of the teas is made from lotus root and raspberry wine, which is apparently your skin and replenishing your energy. Another is made from acacia leaves that's good for bloating and your skin. So it's proven. Blackpink is good for not only your soul but also your body.

You can get any of these at the YG Select shop. Click here to get there directly!

Disclaimer: This post is not sponsored.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

