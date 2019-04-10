1 읽는 중

ARMY Can Participate in BTS's M COUNTDOWN Comeback Special??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

J-Hope just recently uploaded a couple tweets late last night.

J-Hope knows what's up!!

"ARMY, what did you all to today?!?
#curiousaboutARMY
#curiousaboutARMY
#everyonesHope
#JHOPE"

"I read all your comments~
I practiced my dance for our comeback today.
Planning to show you my cool moves in just a bit!
Goodnight, our ARMY <3"

What seems like simply a sweet message from J-Hope, however, turns out to be something a bit bigger!

M Countdown also posted a tweet a few days back that used the same hashtag that J-Hope used in his tweet.

As seen in the pictures they posted with all the information, there is a sort of contest that they will be holding for just a few more days where ARMY can take videos of themselves reacting to anything BTS and send it to the email mcdcomeback@naver.com .

Some fan clips may even be featured in the MCOUNTDOWN BTS COMEBACK SPECIAL.

All the information needed is in the picture they uploaded in their post, which we will post below.

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

Good luck to all of you Voomies who decide to participate!

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

