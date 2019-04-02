BTS Pulls Prank On Fans On Their Twitter Account For April Fool's Day

BTS seemed to enjoy April Fool's Day this year as well.

They know how to make fans laugh

On the first day of April, BTS' s official Twitter account was witnessed to be different with new profile and cover pictures.

Both the original photos of profile and cover of the account were replaced with Jin holding a black tiger prawn as if he's holding a mobile phone. The name of the account went from "BTS" to emojis of a man and a prawn placed in front of the name of the group. Furthermore, the bio was also changed to "여보세요?", meaning "Hello?" which specifically signifies the word you say when you receive a phone call in Korean.

After a little while, a photo of J-Hope and Suga taken together appeared. The name altered to "SOPE". In the bio, it said, "DM for Business Inquiries please. We go anywhere within the country!".

Each time they changed the photos and bios, they left tweets like "Hello..?" and "Korea's no.1!!! Singer SOPE".

BTS has always done pranks like this almost every year on April 1st. Lots of fans showed heated response to the prank and said they are already waiting for the group's new creative ideas for the next April Fool's Day.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com